Why Democrats Are Saving Republicans From Their Own Political Disaster.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Exactly why are the Democrats trying to save Republicans from a drubbing in the midterms? Their shutdown of the government to stop cuts in health coverage does not work to their political advantage — or ultimately help those they purport to be protecting.

Republicans running for reelection know that their One Big Beautiful Bill will cause millions to lose health insurance. It is already spiking the cost of buying coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges. Republicans are scared.

Donald Trump says wait till 2026 for his economic policies to bring prices down. This was supposed to happen one his “Day One.” Inflation continues untamed. Add in weak job numbers and we have stagflation. Nothing Trump is doing would change this trajectory, and Americans feel it. Polls show them unhappy about the economy. Loss of health coverage would make them very unhappy.

Observe the machinations of Sen. Josh Hawley. The Missouri Republican has called his party’s efforts to gut Medicaid a red line he won’t cross. No doubt many Missourians are about to get the bad news on health coverage.

Now look at his record. As Missouri’s Attorney General in 2018, Hawley joined 20 other states in a lawsuit attempting to kill the ACA as unconstitutional. And about three months ago, he voted for the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that slashes about $800 billion from Medicaid over 10 years.

This is a hard conversation, but Democrats must hear it. Many on the party’s left flank seethe that their leaders have failed to stop Trump and his allies from gutting the social programs they hold sacred. They know that the ACA is under attack, and they want to go to war.

The problem is they have no army. Republicans control the White House, the House, the Senate and the Supreme Court. This shutdown is just a show that is inconveniencing many Americans. Real power awaits in the 2026 midterms. MAGA knows that voter angst is the real threat, which is why Republicans cleverly moved the time for eviscerating health benefits to right after the elections.

If Democrats assume MAGA voters would thank them for saving their health coverage, they are mistaken. The ones who know what’s going on will think, I still have my health coverage, so where’s the problem? As for the ones who don’t get it, Trump will lie that he really preserved their health benefits, and they’ll believe it.

Rates for coverage in the ACA marketplaces are already rising by double digits, due in large part to the expiration of pandemic-era insurance subsidies. Millions are expected to leave the Obamacare marketplaces because of this alone. But the biggest cuts to Medicaid start on Dec. 31, 2026, we repeat, purposely set for after the midterms.

Democrats might take a cue from the self-help mantra “Let them.” Let the public sleepwalking through this Republican assault feel the consequences. And let Republican politicians reap what they have sown come election time. Fixing problems Republicans have created will only help them at election time when they are vulnerable.

We can argue over who will ultimately be held responsible for this government shutdown. But Democrats should note that in addition to inconveniencing many, it has taken the spotlight off perhaps the biggest threat to Trump’s presidency — his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The time to end the chaos is November 2026, when Democrats could take control of the House and perhaps the Senate, too. Democrats should campaign like maniacs with the promise to reverse the damage done to Americans’ ability to afford health care.

Many in the Democratic Party think they are playing tough. In reality, they’re playing MAGA’s mommy. They should stop and let the chips fall on MAGA’s head.

Written by Froma Harrop

Official website; https://twitter.com/FromaHarrop