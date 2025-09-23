Devout Christians: The Jerusalem Council – Paul’s Fight for the True Gospel.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) We know that Paul was there. He must have been in a combative mood, for he should really be going about his business of evangelizing, teaching and planting churches. But there he was in the council meeting far away from his home base, and itching to get back to work in Antioch.

Of all the Apostles, Paul was the most get-up-and-go, the most travelled, the one more likely to be in search of opportunities to witness, to dispute and defend the gospel of Jesus Christ, to take on the Judaizers and philosophers that were distorting and misrepresenting Christianity or peddling religious gibberish. But all of that had to be set aside as here the council met, sitting in a conference formation, debating fundamental issues of great importance with delegates from across the region.

Historians would later brand this the Jerusalem Council, that took place around AD 50, but in truth this should’ve been called the First Ecumenical Council because Paul sat there with representatives and senior leaders from all the churches around him. True the church was not fragmented into three branches, as it would later, but the Orthodox view, the Catholic view and Protestant view were all articulated and passionately defended.

Just like the rationale for all the Ecumenical Councils, people with influential positions in the church had taught or preached doctrines contrary to the spirit and purposes of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Confusion was sown and errors were being perpetuated. Paul was having none of it; and so these conflicts and distortions had therefore to be sorted out with authority and finality.

Judaism, the religion of the Jews, was held dear for hundreds of years, and it was now superseded by the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Christianity, with new emphasis and fresh approaches to God and man, was beginning to unsettle Jewish hardliners. These die-hard defenders of Judaism, who were now part of the Christian assembly, were not in the mood to wholly submit but chosen instead to fight to retain elements of Judaism, especially the central planks of circumcision and the Law of Moses.

Paul knew, and so did the other Apostles, that the Gospel of Jesus Christ corresponded with the fulfillment of the Law of Moses; as Jesus clearly taught, “Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy but to fulfill” (Matthew 5:17) and that circumcision, hitherto an honourable ritual for Jews, had no place in the broader geometry of God’s earthly kingdom the church.

The old did not give way to the new without a ferocious battle, a fervent clash of heads, and the Jerusalem Council, under the chairmanship of James, the leader of the Jerusalem church, pronounced the Council’s determination; that was binding on all Christians.

Here is how James put it: “Wherefore my sentence is, that we trouble not them, which from among the Gentiles are turned to God: But that we write unto them, that they abstain from pollutions of idols, and from fornication, and from things strangled, and from blood. For Moses of old time hath in every city them that preach him, being read in the synagogues every sabbath day.” (Acts 15:19-21)

So Paul returned to Antioch with Barnabas, and two legates sent from the Jerusalem Council, namely Silas and Judas, with letters confirming the decisions of the council and to give explanations as necessary.

So what did we learn from this major clash of heads at Jerusalem?

We learned the following:

1. The Gospel of Jesus Christ was once delivered to the saints in a complete, coherent and compelling manifestation of the mind of God. It is to be defended at all cost, no matter what; and it, along with prophecy, must never be added to or altered. Here are two scriptures to confirm this:

I. “Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints.” (Jude 1:3)

II. “For I testify unto every man who heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.” (Revelation 22:18-19)

2. The church, despite malicious criticism, has the will and capacity to peacefully and cordially settle differences. Never in the history of the church has true believers acted otherwise. Misguided believers have breached this undertaking from time to time, but in every case they were acting outside the will of God.

3. Godly men and women, just like the participants at the Jerusalem Council, are prepared to stand up and defend the true Gospel of Jesus Christ, and church members everywhere need to boldly and robustly support them, in kind and in prayers.

Since the Jerusalem Council, the church has had seven Ecumenical Councils that are recognized by all mainstream churches of the three branches of Christianity; Protestant, Orthodox and Catholic. The first Ecumenical Council was Nicaea, 325 AD and the seventh Nicaea 2, 787 AD.

