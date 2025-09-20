Devout Christians: What the Bible Says About the Cup of Salvation.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Jews of old had many strange customs, and if you check some of those customs you would be mystified as to the symbolism and meaning underlying the customs. Because they were a spiritual people many of the customs had to do with worship, and their relationship to God. It might seem to be rather quaint now, but things like wearing of small leather phylacteries on arms or heads, the fixing of Mezuzahs, small parchment scrolls, on doorposts in the house, the burning of incense, especially on altars, the ceremonial washing of hands and feet, and such like, were common practice.

The truth is that Christianity did not endorse these practices, mostly because they belonged to the Old Covenant that was superseded, but also because Jesus introduced and perfected the New Covenant with its very different traditions and customs.

Under the Gospel dispensation, worship and godliness are less about external symbolism and images and more about the spiritual workings internally, i.e., the heart, mind, soul, spirit and conscience. But some symbols are timeless.

The cup of the wicked are, at times, full of God’s retribution and judgement as here the Psalmist speaks, “Upon the wicked he shall rain snares, fire and brimstone, and an horrible tempest: this shall be the portion of their cup.” (Psalm 11:6)

The cup of the righteous can sometimes be truly bitter, even if not to the extent of the early disciples, whose afflictions and martyrdom for the sake of Christ were enormous. All suffering is bitter, but when it is unmerited, it serves a higher purpose.

But all cups are not the same.

David said these words, “…thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.” (Psalm 23:5) This was not about suffering and desolation, but the very opposite.

Here is what the Psalmist (and it could have been David but we are not certain) said, “What shall I render unto the LORD for all his benefits toward me? I will take the cup of salvation, and call upon the name of the LORD.” (Psalm 116:12-13)

Whatever you do, never forget the wondrous benefits of salvation: “Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits: Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; who healeth all thy diseases; Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; who crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies; Who satisfieth thy mouth with good things; so that thy youth is renewed like the eagle’s. The LORD executeth righteousness and judgment for all that are oppressed.” (Psalm 103:2-6)

Notice that in Psalm 116 he said, “I will take the cup of salvation.”

This was a habit, nay a ritual, performed by the head of the Jewish household at the end of a feast or meal as he took a cup in his hands and give thanks.

Notice that Jesus honored the tradition and gave it a new meaning, “And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, Drink ye all of it.” (Matthew 26:27) At the end of the meal Jesus did this, but unlike the Jewish tradition he endowed it with a deeper significance.

To take the cup of salvation was a deeply moving, heartfelt response to benefits that God had bestowed on him. When someone does you something splendid it is natural to want to show thanks and gratitude, and the highest the Psalmist said he could do was take the cup of salvation.

In these distressing times when all around is fear, unthankfulness and misery, it is easy to underestimate the splendid benefits God has blessed us with, and sumptuously enriched our lives.

The cup of salvation

Speaks to our appreciation for the joy that God has given us through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the peace brought through inner cleansing and constant access to His throne of grace. Every obstacle is removed, every help is given so that we might enjoy the fullness of living in Christ.

It speaks of temporal blessings, and be in no doubt that the believer in Christ is truly blessed, now in this world, and even will be more so in the next, and we graciously ask for more while at the same time we give thanks for what we have.

It speaks of the assurance that we are content to accept all that Christ offers, and we find our fulfillment and happiness, our calling and election not in the carnal world but in Christ where our soul lacks nothing.

It speaks to our lack of interest in what the world offers, it affirms that because we have reached maturity in Christ the childish blandishments of the world have no appeal, no attraction, no pull or persuasion, and our minds are made up to follow Christ all the way.

It speaks to our absolute confidence in God that He is able to guide and keep us always: “And the LORD shall guide thee continually, and satisfy thy soul in drought, and make fat thy bones: and thou shalt be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water, whose waters fail not.” (Isaiah 58:11)

May God help us to endure afflictions, and hardships from any source; knowing that it is because of our love for Him and our commitment to the gospel. May we never forget that the cup of salvation is our duty and joy to take hold of, and to cherish, for as long as we live.

Staff Writer; Henderson W.

You can contact this Christian brother at: HWard@ThyBlackMan.com.