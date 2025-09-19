Donald Trump’s National Guard Deployments: Militarizing U.S. Streets?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles California, Washington D.C. and his threats to do the same in Chicago Illinois and Memphis Tennessee is placing this nation in an untenable predicament. Under the guise of public safety, Trump is using the National Guard for purposes they were not intended to serve. The National Guard is for emergencies: to assist in natural disasters or to quell uprisings and riots. Usually, the governor of the state is the one who calls for the activation of the National Guard units in the state once he or she has declared an emergency, not the president.

The situation in L.A. with the wildfires was an emergency yet neither the governor nor the mayor called for the National Guard to be deployed. Trump took the unusual step of bypassing both of them and calling for the deployment of the California National Guard. There the guard performed a variety of tasks from aerial firefighting using their planes and helicopters to try to contain the blazes, on the ground firefighting, aid distribution, traffic control and security.

In D.C. Trump’s rational for deploying the Guard was to boost security, augment policing, and clean-up of squalor. The Guardsmen and women were deployed around federal property as well as several neighborhoods in D.C. The mayor of Washington D.C. did not request assistance from President Trump and was resistant to his activation. Several Republican governors supplied their Guard Units for deployment in D.C.

With regards to Chicago and Memphis, Trump is threatening to send in the guard and use them as law enforcement to supposedly augment those cities’ police departments. The problem is, just like L.A. and Washington D.C. neither the Chicago and Memphis mayors nor the governors of those states has requested federal aid! Trump is literally militarizing the National Guard authorizing them to perform duties the state and local governments have not requested! His Republican pal governors are supply the troops to comply with Trump’s activation orders which is quite unusual!

On the surface it seems like Trump may be or could be considered well intended, but upon closer scrutiny he is overstepping his bounds. Using high crime rate data, Trump is playing on the fears, anxiousness and gullibility of the American people, something this nation already has an abundance of. These cities are run by duly elected mayors who just happen to be African-American which plays well with Trump’s base who believe everything he says no matter how foolish, untrue and fabricated it may be. Trump is subtly playing the race card insinuating these elected officials are unable to deal with the problems in their own cities and states. Meanwhile it is apparent Trump’s policies both domestic and foreign are ineffective and wishy-washy.

The mayors acknowledge they have crime in their city; all cities even Red State cities and towns have crime; but these mayors challenge Trump’s assertions the crime rates in their cities warrant the deployment of the National Guard. In fact, the mayors say crime is down in their municipalities. National statistics, even Trump’s FBI’s data, verify violent and property crimes are down in the US, that homicides despite what the nightly news says are down across the US!

Nevertheless, Trump is using contradictory data to justify his actions. Trump ever the showman/circus barker is using this disinformation to accomplish several objectives: one, he is brazenly overstepping his constitutional authority, the Posse Comitatus Act forbids deployment and use of troops in a law enforcement capacity, but Trump is ignoring this. Second, by mobilizing the Guard he is getting Americans used to experiencing soldiers on their streets in a law enforcement capacity, third Trump’s deployment of the Guard is complimenting the use of surveillance and biometric recognition technology such as Palantir to spy on Americans and set up a Big Brother police state infrastructure that would make George Orwell blush with envy. Lastly by calling on Red State governors to supply and deploy troops in Blue State cities, Trump is exacerbating the partisan divide in this country.