Devout Christians: The Spirit of Fear – Why Power, Love, and a Sound Mind Matter in Faith.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Bad things are happening in the world, and a close examination reveals that many of these bad things are happening because people are consumed with fear.

Of course, coercion has succeeded over the centuries because the victims were consumed with fear, not wanting their secret (often embarrassing or disgusting) to be revealed.

Terrorists have succeeded, and will continue to succeed, because in general they promote fear. They promise to injure, hurt or destroy you and yours if they do not get their way.

Armies the world over, and armed militias, make it their business to be fearsome. Their strategies work, in part, because people fear them, fear what they are capable of doing, fearing what they will do and often without retribution consequences.

The ignorant and hapless manager or supervisor pesters his staff for sexual favours, and he is successful, in part, because the staff member is afraid of losing her job.

Bullies in the playground pick on the smaller, weaker child and demand his lunch, or money, and are successful, in part, because the weaker kid is afraid of being beaten up.

A witness sees an atrocious crime being committed, looks the other way, refuses to acknowledge the crime or report it and does so because, in part, he fears the retribution of the criminals.

The girl/boy of one race refuses to tell her/his friends or parents of his/her boyfriend/girlfriend of the other race because she/he fears the consequences.

Some recently unemployed people, with no job to go to, still gets up every day and go to work as if they have a job, not letting on that they have been made redundant, in part, because they fear the stigma of being unemployed.

Many degenerates have committed suicide after perpetrating serious criminal acts, in part, because they feared the consequences.

The truth is that the spirit of fear is everywhere, not just in the world of degenerate humanity.

Religious people too have exhibited the odious, debilitating spirit of fear.

Many a preacher, pastor, minister of the gospel has transgressed and abused the scriptures because he feared losing membership, and the favour, of some partisan association or group.

The spirit of fear, this deadly emotion that wraps itself around the soul of its victims and penetrates to the very core of his being, is not clean, is not healthy, and is the very epitome of the ones fallen short of God’s awesome grace.

Believers have no facilitation for such a spirit, because to do so, would be a rejection of the perfect love of God, that drives away our fears.

This spirit of fear, this deadly nemesis, is beautifully identified and shown to be alien to all believers when Paul said, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7)

Believers who are intimidated and fearful need to concentrate and take to heart the latter part of 2 Timothy 1:7. Every born again, blood-washed believer has been given by God, as a consequence of the new birth, the SPIRIT of power, love and a sound mind.

If you are truly saved, you have the SPIRIT OF POWER that comes directly from God and should never fear or be intimidated by anyone on earth.

The early saints understood this spirit of power far better than we do today, and they used that power wisely, for the upbuilding of the church.

The spirit of power was given so that believers have the capacity to do whatever it takes to live orderly lives pleasing to God.

When Christians were being beheaded, burnt, fed to lions and generally being terrorised, it took something beyond the normal to accept all those abuses. It took the spirit of power.

Even an Old Testament saint like David had this spirit of power and he demonstrated it when he said, “The LORD is on my side; I will not fear: what can man do unto me.” (Psalm 118:6)

In addition to the spirit of power, God has given us the SPIRIT OF LOVE.

Some believers do not understand, and do not fully embrace, the spirit of love.

You love your family, you love your friends, you may even love your local near neighbours. So what? Most unconverted individuals love like that. You, as a believer need to go on to maturity, you need to perfect your love, “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.” (1 John 4:18)

What about loving someone from a different racial group? Aha!

What about loving someone who is poor and miserable? Aha!

What about loving someone who has offended you? Aha!

What about loving someone whose politics or religion is opposed to yours? Aha!

When you have the spirit of love it is like having warm hands; everyone who shakes your hand feels the warmth without exception.

But the spirit of fear has a third, implacable opponent; the SPIRIT OF A SOUND MIND.

The truth is that an unsound mind makes excuses for and rationalizes the spirit of fear. You submit to fear and reasons that by so doing the criminal will spare your love one. What happens when that was never the intention.

The spirit of a sound mind embraces a lot more than some people think. It has to do with a right understanding (clear understanding is vital), sound judgment (moral choices are nearly always courageous), a sanctified will (God’s will, not my will, should be the norm), godly passions and a heavenly temperament.

With these three spirits combining as one within the Holy Spirit, there is then no spirit of fear in attendance, no inclination to be intimidated, no penchant for cowardice.

With these three spirits you should never be afraid of people or demons, of what they can do or say or think; because you are powerful, loving and of a sound mind.

Believers are encouraged to go and demonstrate to the world what this means:

1. By doing right things regardless of who they please.

2. By entertaining and being hospitable to the have nots.

3. By being social and compassionate to everyone; especially the poor.

4. By taking risks for the sake of Jesus and the gospel.

The spirit of fear can be banished permanently if, at the forefront of our minds, we remember the encouraging words of Jesus Christ, “Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25:40)

Staff Writer; Henderson W.

You can contact this Christian brother at: HWard@ThyBlackMan.com.