Young Thug Calls GloRilla UGLY In New Leaked Jail Call.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Young Thug can’t seem to escape the headlines, even after regaining his freedom. While the Atlanta rapper is out and moving around these days, his past has followed him like a shadow. Every day, another old jail call surfaces, and instead of painting him as the misunderstood genius he wants the world to see, these tapes are revealing a side of him that many fans are calling bitter, messy, and flat-out disrespectful. The latest leak is one that has the internet buzzing: Young Thug calling Memphis rap star GloRilla “ugly” in a call from behind bars. And the words he chose weren’t just shady — they were straight-up venom.

The leaked call captured Thug going on a rant: “Long ass bullsht ass wig, skinny sht, goddamn big ass head, big mouth… I would not pursue her, at all, ever…” The clip made its way across social media within hours, sparking conversations not only about GloRilla, but also about Thug himself and the culture that keeps allowing Black women to be disrespected by their peers.

At first glance, it seems like a petty, mean-spirited jab — one artist tearing down another for no real reason. But when you look deeper, the issue here isn’t just Thug’s choice of words, but what they reveal about his mindset, his reputation, and his place in hip hop. The calls leaking daily are exposing something ugly, and it’s not GloRilla.

Gossip From Behind Bars

When most people think of a rapper locked up, the assumption is that he’s focusing on his case, his family, and plotting his comeback. Jail is supposed to be a time for reflection and survival. But these calls prove that Young Thug spent a lot of his time gossiping — about peers, rivals, and women in the industry. From talking down on Gunna and throwing shade at Kendrick Lamar, to now dragging GloRilla, Thug’s words sound less like a kingpin plotting moves and more like a messy cast member on Love & Hip Hop. Fans are calling it “bitchy” behavior — something you wouldn’t expect from a man who branded himself as a “Thug.”

The leaked calls show him speaking in the tone of someone obsessed with appearances, reputations, and gossip, rather than someone standing tall in the face of life-threatening legal battles. Instead of using his voice to uplift, strategize, or show growth, Thug repeatedly used his time to demean others. This latest insult toward GloRilla adds to a growing pile of receipts showing how childish he sounded while incarcerated.

Young Thug disses GloRilla in a newly surfaced call: “Long ass bullsh*t ass wig, skinny sh*t, goddamn big ass head, big mouth… I would not pursue her, at all, ever…” https://t.co/nZWmZtRXPk — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 4, 2025

Why GloRilla?

The choice of target has everyone asking questions. GloRilla hasn’t been in Thug’s way, hasn’t dissed him in her music, and hasn’t spoken about him in interviews. In fact, she’s been focused on building her own lane, dropping hits, securing features, and — most notably — enjoying her relationship with NBA star Brandon Ingram. So why did Thug feel the need to attack her?

Some fans believe it’s jealousy. GloRilla represents the new wave of Memphis rap, a lane that’s winning right now and getting mainstream love. Meanwhile, Thug was stuck in jail watching the game move on without him. His comments, then, could be seen as bitterness — tearing down what he couldn’t be part of at the time.

Others see it as something more insidious: another example of a Black man taking cheap shots at a Black woman, reducing her to her physical appearance instead of respecting her talent or accomplishments.

The Black Woman “Ugly” Narrative

How many times have we seen this play out? A Black woman rises in entertainment, whether in rap, R&B, or acting, and instead of being judged for her artistry, she gets judged for her looks. If she doesn’t fit a Eurocentric or “light-skinned exotic” standard, suddenly she’s “ugly,” “masculine,” or “undesirable.”

This is where the conversation gets serious. Young Thug isn’t just one rapper making fun of one woman. His comments tap into a much larger issue: the way Black women — especially darker-skinned women — are consistently devalued by the very men who rely on them for support. For someone like Thug, who has benefited from Black women buying his records, streaming his music, and screaming his name at concerts, to turn around and call a Black woman “ugly” in such demeaning terms is hypocrisy at its peak.

The Colorism Question

Fans didn’t waste time bringing up Thug’s preferences. For years, people have noticed that Thug often associates himself with light-skinned or racially ambiguous women. That’s why this insult toward GloRilla, who is herself light-skinned, raised even more eyebrows. If that’s the “type” he supposedly uplifts, why go out of his way to drag her? The contradiction made him look less like a man with a “preference” and more like someone simply bitter and looking for a target.

On Twitter and Instagram, the debate exploded. One fan wrote: “This ain’t even about colorism — this is about insecurity. How you clown a light-skinned woman when y’all say that’s all he dates? He’s just mad at women, period.” Another added: “Y’all see the pattern? Anytime a Black woman is shining, these dudes find something to call her ugly over. Light, dark, doesn’t matter. It’s hate.”

So instead of it being just a colorism conversation, Thug’s words gave a fresh spark to a bigger issue: why so many male rappers — regardless of who they claim to “prefer” — can’t resist tearing down Black women when those women are doing well.

Masculinity in Question

Ironically, Young Thug has long been celebrated for bending gender norms with his fashion. He wore dresses on magazine covers, rocked blouses in music videos, and proudly embraced androgyny as part of his brand. At the time, it was seen as bold, fearless, and game-changing. But now, with these leaks, people are side-eyeing the contradiction. How can someone who defied traditional masculinity in fashion still cling so hard to toxic masculine behavior — gossiping, insulting women, and reducing them to their looks?

For many, the answer is simple: Thug was never as progressive as he wanted fans to believe. His fashion may have been innovative, but his mindset — at least as exposed by these calls — still seems rooted in insecurity and immaturity.

Fans React

The internet reaction was swift, and it wasn’t pretty. One fan commented, “How does a grown man, locked up, fighting for his life, find the time to gossip about wigs and foreheads? Embarrassing.”

Another wrote, “Young Thug calling GloRilla ugly says more about him than it does about her. She’s outside winning with an NBA baller. He was behind bars talking like a jealous ex.”

Some fans took a harder stance: “Black women carried you, Thug. Bought your music, defended you, cried when you went to jail. And this is how you repay us? By calling one of us ugly? Nah, you’re done.”

Of course, there were defenders. Some insisted Thug was just “talking sh*t” like any man would and that people were taking it too seriously. But the overwhelming majority saw it differently: as evidence of a man who hasn’t grown, even with all he’s been through.

Career Consequences?

With Thug now free, these leaks come at the worst possible time. He’s trying to rebuild his image, reconnect with fans, and reestablish himself as a dominant force in hip hop. But instead of seeing a triumphant comeback, the public is seeing a petty, bitter side of him that could alienate the very fanbase he needs.

Hip hop culture has forgiven a lot over the years — from violent feuds to controversial lyrics. But disrespecting Black women is starting to become a line fans don’t want crossed anymore. Look at how DaBaby’s career collapsed after his disrespectful rants. Fans are wondering: could Thug face the same fate if these leaks keep piling up?

GloRilla’s Position

Meanwhile, GloRilla hasn’t responded publicly — and honestly, she doesn’t need to. She’s got hits charting, shows booked, and a high-profile relationship with Brandon Ingram. If anything, Thug’s insults make him look bitter, while she continues to win. Silence might be her best revenge, letting the world see the difference between a woman focused on her career and a man focused on gossip.

At the heart of this mess is a bigger question: how long will rap fans keep supporting men who show no respect for women? Every stream, every concert ticket, every cheer at a show sends a message. And right now, fans are wrestling with whether they want to keep cheering for someone who sounds like he’s stuck in high school drama.

Young Thug once represented innovation, fearlessness, and creativity in hip hop. But these leaked calls are slowly replacing that image with one of immaturity, insecurity, and toxicity. And if he doesn’t address it soon, it could define his legacy.

Because let’s be real — GloRilla doesn’t look ugly here. She looks like the one who stayed focused, kept her dignity, and kept winning. The only person looking ugly is Thug himself, caught on tape dragging others instead of building himself up.

Staff Writer; Jada Brown

Jada’s pen is sharp, her shade is classy, and her gossip hits different… She makes the headlines feel like girl talk you don’t ever want to miss — contact her at JadaB@ThyBlackMan.com.