Donald Trump and the Republican Propaganda Playbook: Race and False Narratives.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Republicans even before Trump have been masters in the messaging war. They have used the playbook of the Third Reich that the bigger the lie, the more often it was stated and the louder it was amplified the more likely people will believe it. Republicans have perfected that approach with the voters. Trump however has taken it to an even higher level.

For years Republicans pushed the narrative of the welfare queen who was beating the system by receiving welfare while riding around in a late model luxury car. The image Republicans stealthily crafted was for voters to envision a Black woman as the welfare queen taking advantage of the system and the taxpayers.

Racist yes, false yes, but extremely effective despite the fact the majority of people on welfare were whites. The image Republicans wanted voters to have in mind when they went to the polls to vote was that of the Black welfare queen cheat.

More recently, taking their cue from Trump, immigrants in particular immigrants from Latin America and Haiti were projected as barbarians coming to destroy America and its people. These Brown and Black people, a savage invading army, Blitzkrieg across open borders at the personal direction and encouragement of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump and Republicans went into overdrive shouting that message to the masses.

Savage invaders bringing guns and fentanyl to cause destruction and death to Americans. Rapists and pedophiles, Trump and Republicans maintained, recruited by Democrats and their billionaire donors to cause havoc in America. Being brought into the country again personally by President Biden and Vice President Harris to steal American jobs while raping woman and children.

It seems a lot of people truly believed it from the polls. Or was it just an excuse to cover and hide their racist and sexist desire not to vote for the Black woman?

A whole lot of American voters, Republicans, Independents and Democrats truly believed this false narrative of open borders and savage Brown and Black people flooding into the country to hurt and harm America and Americans. Trump and Republicans clearly received a grade of A+ for their creativity while receiving a F- with a red circle for honesty.

If that narrative, which was extremely effective, was not enough, Trump and Republicans decided to create the false narrative about transgender people who make up one whole percent of the population taking over schools and bathrooms across the US forcing men to become women and women to become men.

As the propagandists of the Third Reich would be only happy to point out, if you tell a lie often and loudly, the people will believe it. So, Trump and his Republicans allies stated that false narrative often and loudly. A whole lot of people believed it.

Despite Americans still dying of drug use, as if Trump and Republicans really cared about drug use in the US, now there is complete silence from Trump and Republicans about fentanyl and America’s drug problem. Did the issue magically go away or was it just another false narrative to fool the gullible?

It is understandable if there are Americans who are confused about what is really happening regarding America’s drug problem. First and foremost, America has a drug problem. It is part of its mental health problem. A problem the nation refuses to acknowledge.

Perhaps there is too much money to be made from the illicit drug industry. Nonetheless, Americans are some of the unhappiest people on the planet. That too is part of its mental health problem.

Still, it is understandable if Americans are confused. On one hand, Trump and Republicans in their One, Big, Ugly Bill Act eliminated funding for programs aimed at fighting drug and substance abuse.

On the other hand, Trump is threatening to send the US military to invade Mexico to fight the cartels. Maybe his threat was just an attempt to change the narrative away from the Epstein-Trump files?

Which brings me to the subject of the new false narrative. Trump and his Republicans minions are gearing up for the 2026 midterm elections. They need a new false narrative to run on. That new false narrative is that crime is out of control and lawlessness is rampant in various US big cities.

Trump has already deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles and recently to Washington DC. In Los Angeles, he cited lawlessness during the protest against his regime’s use of masked men to round up and detain people. In DC, his decision to use the National Guard was because of a supposed car jacketing of a federal employee.

The use of troops in big cities is something that Trump has wanted to do. Were agent provocateurs used in Los Angeles to cause trouble as an excuse to use the National Guard? Was there really a carjacking in DC?

When a person lies so much it becomes very difficult for people to believe the person when they are actually telling the truth. At the same time, governments including the US have used false flags to provide the pretense to do what they actually wanted to do.

Trump targeting Los Angeles, Washington DC, Baltimore, New York and Chicago is to be expected. Why? Because each is a city in which a majority of the residents are people of color and is headed by a Black mayor.

Los Angeles and DC in particular have a Black woman as mayor and Trump has a particular dislike of Black women. Probably because they refused to allow him to abuse and mistreat them as he was able to do with other women.

During the run up to the 2024 presidential election, Trump and Republicans flooded the airwaves with political commercials which highlighted an immigrant killing a citizen while driving. However, no mention of the hundreds of drunk driving incidents by Road Rage Nancy and Billy Boy that same day. For the latter, it was just another day in the USA.

Similar political commercials can be expected highlighting some incident in a big city in which Nancy or Billy Boy somehow end up being a victim, real or fake.

As we inch towards 2026, we can expect the rhetoric to be constant and loud regarding crime and lawlessness in big cities. Although the reports, both local and FBI, indicate that crime in major US cities has seen a significant drop from the covid years that will not stop Trump and Republicans from voicing otherwise.

It will not stop Trump and Republicans from fabricating a false, fake and phony narrative about crime and lawlessness. They know if they say it long enough, often enough and loud enough a significant number of Americans will believe it. Trump and Republicans are counting on it.

Social scientists were very clear once it became known that the US and the world were in a world-wide pandemic what more than likely would occur based on what had happened during the 1919 Spanish Flu pandemic. They pointed out that there would be increase in crime and lawlessness, substance abuse, depression, suicides and inflation.

All those things occurred and were in response to the pandemic. So, crime went up everywhere, not just big cities. However, crime and lawlessness have returned to pre-covid numbers. Nevertheless, that will not stop Trump and his Republican flunkies from blatantly lying to the American people about crime and lawlessness.

At the same time, to be fair, crime and lawlessness have increased significantly in the US since January 2025. It is being directed out of the White House by the biggest criminal to step foot inside the Oval Office. If anyone knows about crime and lawlessness it is the crime master, Donald J. Trump.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.