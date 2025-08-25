Democrats Winning Congress Could Lead to Donald Trump Impeachment or Political Deal.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) If Democrats win both the US Senate and the House of Representatives, they would be in the position to impeach Donald Trump. It will be one of the first things demanded by the Democratic base and others. Independents and many Republicans will support Trump’s impeachment.

Their support for impeachment will not be due to Trump’s embarrassment of America to the world. It will not be because he has shown himself to be totally incompetent.

It will not be because he has forced people around the world to have a less than favorable view of America and Americans. It will not be due to his lies, indecency and evilness.

Nor will it be as a result of seeing the images of children starving and dying due to his immoral, inhumane and evil actions eliminating needed humanitarian assistance to the less fortunate. On seeing longtime neighbors and workers they had befriended over the years being rounded up by masked men and placed into detention cages and centers.

It will not be because Trump is a conman, convicted felon, racist, xenophobia and misogynist. There were enough people who were willing to completely overlook those character faults and make him the face of America. None of those things will matter.

What will matter however is if their 401ks and stock portfolios crater due to his gross economic mismanagement of the economy. That enough people are compelled to decide which one of the three they will be able to afford between food, air conditioning/heat and medicine.

What will matter is that he will have forced millions of Americans into a worse financial situation than they were in prior to his second disastrous term .

That they see their butter, bread and beer continue to rise to the point that it becomes too costly to continue to watch their favorite programs and shows on cable and streaming networks.

Democrats will be expected to proceed with impeachment and convict Trump on treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” High crimes and misdemeanors are not defined in the US Constitution.

Stupidity may or may not pass the smell test. But bribery, treason, sedition, election fraud, gross corruption and moral turpitude might be likely if his past history is any indication.

However, Democrats might want to take a page from the Republican Party playbook. They might want to follow in their footsteps and place the party before the people and partisan power before patriotism and principles.

Instead of impeaching Trump, Democratic leaders would offer him a deal that he will not want to refuse. It would require him to sign all legislation passed by the Democratic controlled House and Senate that would reverse everything that he did the first two years. Everything, every program removed, every person fired, every agency and department eliminated, and every dollar withheld would be reinstated.

Trump is all about the deal. He is not an ideologue. He is a chameleon and would have no hesitation keeping his end of the deal if it meant not going to jail.

He could remain in office and continue to bumble, stumble and fumble. Continue to remain America’s clown prince to the world.

He would remain visible in the public eye and a reminder of why things were as they were. Establishment Republicans, the few that still existed, might give thought about reclaiming the Republican Party from MAGA. However, that thought would quickly be retired. There would be no profiles in courage.

Trump remaining in the White House would be an albatross on Republican Congressional candidates in 2028 as well as the party’s nominee for president. They would probably secretly wish that the Democrats had impeached him.

MAGA would be disappointed if Trump did a 180 and became Trump the Democrat again. Disappointed, but not surprised. Many have always been suspicious of Trump. His past contributions to Democratic candidates and officials. His lack of positions and floating positions. His New York City connection and lifestyle.

Democrats would have the desire and be pressured to hold various investigations into possible wrongdoing by Trump and his flunkies. Understandable, but not the correct course to take.

After taking control of both houses, Democrats should remain laser focused night and day on measures to reverse everything Trump and the former Republican control Congress had enacted.

With the deal Democrats would give Trump he would be only too pleased to place his signature on that legislation. There probably will be quite a few Republicans who survived a 2026 blue tsunami who would join Democrats in passing such measures.

Democrats should not make Trump the campaign issue in 2026. Restoring those programs and funding that Americans had lost should be the entire focus of the campaign.

As for revenge, Trump will be only too busy throwing Republican House and Senate leaders as well as his only cabinet members under the bus for the country’s social and economic malaise. That has been his history, and a leopard does not change its spots.

At the same time, MAGA will be only too busy in a civil war. Democrats need not concern themselves with it.

On the other hand, Democrats might move forward with impeachment allowing JD Vance to become president. He would be able to run for the office in 2028 as president. He would probably be viewed as presidential. However, that would not be hard after Trump.

Vance may be green but he is no fool, no siree. True, he is a chameleon like Trump and does not seem to have any problem changing his positions. Nevertheless, many would find it refreshing to no longer have Trump sucking up all the oxygen in the room.

Vance however would be handed a political grenade whether he does or does not pardon Donald Trump. He would anger MAGA if he didn’t. It would unite for a moment all the warring factions within MAGA to turn their knives on him.

If he did pardon Trump his political career would be over. Either way he would be in a no-win situation.

Vance would be left to spend his time hanging out with Mike Pence. Both wondering how things might have turned out if they had not taken Trump’s telephone call.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.