7 Aretha Franklin Songs That Capture the Many Shades of Love.

(ThyBlackMan.com) This marks the third time I’ve written about the late, great Aretha Franklin – and for good reason. Her musical career spanned more than five decades, earning her the well-deserved title of “Queen of Soul” through socially conscious anthems, gospel-infused power, and unmatched vocal artistry. Yet, tucked within her vast discography lies an equally remarkable body of love songs. These tracks capture every shade of the emotion – from fiery passion and tender devotion to aching heartbreak and quiet hope.

What makes these songs endure is Aretha’s unmatched ability to transform deeply personal feeling into something universally understood. Whether she’s confessing vulnerability, celebrating joy, or pleading for understanding, she does so with a conviction that transcends time. In 2025, they remain as moving and relatable as the day they were recorded.

Below are seven Aretha Franklin love songs — some long overshadowed by her biggest hits, others simply underappreciated – that deserve fresh attention for their emotional depth, impeccable arrangements, and timeless performances.

1. Baby I Love You

“Baby I Love You” is one of those tracks where Aretha manages to blend raw urgency with deep affection. Written by Ronnie Shannon, the same songwriter who penned “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” this single became a Top 10 hit on both the pop and R&B charts. From the first note, the groove is infectious — a perfect marriage of Southern soul grit and pop accessibility. Aretha doesn’t just sing the title phrase; she shouts it like a declaration she refuses to let the world ignore.

Part of the song’s magic lies in its arrangement. The Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section brings a swaggering confidence, punctuated by brassy horn stabs and a steady, locked-in bassline. The drumming is crisp and unrelenting, giving the track an almost marching feel, while the electric guitar adds a bluesy bite that underlines the urgency in Aretha’s delivery. This is not a slow confession of love — it’s a public announcement, the musical equivalent of shouting from the rooftops.

Vocally, Aretha shows remarkable control over her emotional range here. She begins the verses with a teasing, almost playful tone, before launching into a chorus that leaves no doubt about her conviction. It’s a technique that keeps the listener hooked, making each refrain feel bigger than the last. That push-and-pull between tenderness and unbridled passion is one of the reasons “Baby I Love You” still lands with so much impact decades later.

Listening to it today, “Baby I Love You” feels like an antidote to the overly polished pop ballads that often dominate modern radio. There’s grit here, there’s imperfection, and that’s what makes it alive. The emotion is not studio-manufactured — it’s lived-in, believable. Whether played through vintage vinyl speakers at a 1960s dance or streamed on a digital playlist in 2025, it’s impossible not to move to its rhythm. The sentiment — loving someone openly, unapologetically — never goes out of style.

2. Oh Me Oh My (I’m a Fool for You Baby)

From her Young, Gifted and Black album, “Oh Me Oh My (I’m a Fool for You Baby)” stands as one of Aretha’s most tender expressions of love. Co-written by Jim Doris, the song offers a slower, more reflective side of the Queen of Soul. It’s not about fiery passion or dramatic confrontation; it’s about being caught in the gentle spell of someone’s presence.

The production feels cinematic yet understated. A lush string arrangement flows underneath, joined by mellow horn lines that swell in and out without ever overwhelming the vocal. The rhythm section plays with a light touch, giving the track a floating quality. It’s a masterclass in restraint — every instrumental choice is there to highlight Aretha’s voice, not compete with it.

Aretha’s phrasing here is especially noteworthy. She doesn’t simply sing the lines; she inhabits them, stretching words like “fool” and “baby” until they drip with longing. There’s a conversational intimacy in her delivery, as if she’s letting you in on a secret about the depth of her feelings. Unlike her more fiery performances, this one thrives on subtlety and space, allowing the listener to breathe with her.

In 2025, the track’s sincerity and patience stand out even more in an era where music often feels rushed. “Oh Me Oh My” is a song you savor, much like a slow dance in a quiet room. It’s about vulnerability, about the beauty of admitting that love has the power to make us foolish in the best possible way. For romantic evenings, wedding receptions, or quiet moments alone, it remains an essential listen.

3. Call Me

“Call Me” is one of Aretha’s most intimate and conversational songs, and it remains a high-water mark for the singer’s ability to capture romantic yearning. Written by Aretha herself, the song was inspired by overhearing a young couple say goodbye with the simple words, “Call me.” She took that everyday moment and turned it into a deeply soulful piece that balances longing and warmth.

The instrumentation is understated, with soft organ chords, gentle guitar strums, and a slow, swaying tempo that feels like a quiet afternoon. The mix is deliberately spacious, creating room for Aretha’s voice to command attention without distraction. That space allows her to use pauses and breaths as part of the storytelling, a technique that gives the performance an even more personal feel.

One of the song’s most striking qualities is how Aretha infuses such a simple phrase with layers of meaning. In her hands, “call me” becomes more than a logistical request — it’s a plea, an invitation, and a promise all at once. The way she glides from one note to another, lightly touching on gospel inflections, gives the impression that this is as much about spiritual connection as it is about romance.

What makes “Call Me” resonate even now is its emotional honesty. It’s not about elaborate declarations of love or grand gestures; it’s about the small but significant moments that keep people connected. In a time when technology has made communication instant but often impersonal, the act of asking someone to “call” you feels even more intimate. Aretha understood that love often lives in the quiet spaces — and that’s what makes this song timeless.

4. Sparkle

The Curtis Mayfield-penned soundtrack for the film Sparkle gave Aretha one of her most elegant love ballads in the title track. While the film itself had a cult following, the music — and particularly Aretha’s voice — outshone everything else. “Sparkle” is about admiration, about seeing someone not just as a romantic partner but as a source of inspiration and light.

Mayfield’s arrangement is a study in balance. The track opens with a gentle, almost lullaby-like introduction before the rhythm section eases in, giving it a steady but unhurried pulse. Strings sweep gracefully through the verses, while muted horns provide warmth and depth. Every instrumental flourish is deliberate, ensuring that Aretha’s voice remains the focal point.

Vocally, Aretha delivers one of her most refined performances. She resists the urge to overpower the melody, instead letting her voice glide over the arrangement with elegance. There’s an almost regal quality in the way she enunciates “sparkle,” making the word itself shimmer in the air. She imbues the lyrics with both tenderness and reverence, turning what could have been a straightforward love song into something nearly spiritual.

For modern listeners, “Sparkle” offers a reminder that love isn’t always dramatic or turbulent. Sometimes it’s about simply noticing the beauty in another person and letting them know. That quiet affirmation is a kind of love the world can always use more of. Nearly 50 years later, the song still feels like a heartfelt toast — a celebration of the people who bring light into our lives, whether they’re lovers, friends, or mentors.

5. Something He Can Feel

Also from the Sparkle soundtrack, “Something He Can Feel” is arguably one of the most sensual songs in Aretha Franklin’s catalog. Written by Curtis Mayfield, it’s a masterclass in slow-burning soul, balancing romantic allure with emotional depth. This is Aretha in full control — her voice warm, smoky, and dripping with confidence. She doesn’t rush a single line, instead letting the lyrics unfold at their own pace, as though she’s savoring every syllable.

Mayfield’s production creates a sumptuous backdrop. The slow tempo allows each instrument to breathe — the bassline is deep and steady, grounding the track like a heartbeat, while muted horns add moments of elegance and emphasis. The rhythm guitar plays in the pocket, contributing just enough texture without overshadowing the vocal. Meanwhile, the background singers respond to Aretha like a Greek chorus, reinforcing her every sentiment and heightening the intimacy.

Aretha’s phrasing here is particularly striking; she knows when to hold back and when to lean in, drawing the listener closer with each verse. Her delivery is neither overtly provocative nor detached — it’s that perfect balance of sensuality and self-assuredness that makes the song endlessly replayable. She sings not just about physical connection but about offering something deeper, something that satisfies on a soul level.

In 2025, “Something He Can Feel” still stands as a template for sensual R&B ballads. It’s been covered famously by En Vogue in the ’90s, but Aretha’s original remains unmatched for its combination of sophistication and heat. Unlike many modern love songs that equate sensuality with explicitness, this track proves that suggestion and subtlety can be far more powerful. It’s the kind of song that invites you to dim the lights, slow down, and be fully present in the moment.

6. You’re All I Need to Get By

Aretha’s live rendition of the Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell classic “You’re All I Need to Get By” is a powerful reminder of her interpretive genius. While the original Motown duet is joyful and bright, Aretha’s version — recorded live at the Fillmore West — brings a gospel-infused urgency that transforms the song into a full-bodied declaration of love. It’s not just romantic; it’s spiritual, as though she’s singing about a love that sustains her in every part of life.

Backed by the legendary King Curtis and his band, Aretha delivers each line with conviction, pushing the melody to new emotional heights. The band follows her lead effortlessly, adjusting their energy as she moves from gentle phrasing to full-throated passion. The gospel influence is unmistakable — the way she stretches certain words, the call-and-response feel with the backing vocalists, and the improvisational flourishes all point to her church roots.

The live arrangement gives her room to experiment and inject fresh emotion into every phrase. She alters melodies slightly, adds ad-libs, and rides the groove in a way that makes the song feel born in that moment. You can hear her feeding off the audience’s energy, and in turn, they respond, making the performance a shared experience rather than a one-way presentation.

This version works beautifully today because it captures love as a living, breathing thing — not a static sentiment. That immediacy is something studio recordings often can’t replicate. For anyone looking to feel the full force of Aretha’s ability to fuse romantic devotion with spiritual fervor, this track is essential. It’s the kind of performance that makes you believe in the words, even if you’ve heard them a hundred times before.

7. It Only Happens (When I Look at You)

From her You album, “It Only Happens (When I Look at You)” is an often-overlooked ballad that captures the giddy, almost childlike joy of falling in love. Co-written by Gerry Goffin and Michael Masser, the song is pure mid-’70s soul-pop elegance, with a breezy arrangement and romantic melody that give Aretha plenty of room to shine. It’s a composition that revels in the simplicity of a single, transformative moment — that instant when someone’s gaze makes the rest of the world fade away.

Her vocal delivery here is all about lightness and warmth. Instead of the commanding presence she brings to many of her hits, Aretha opts for a gentler touch, allowing the melody to carry her along. The arrangement is bright but restrained, with soft strings, light percussion, and subtle guitar work that add texture without clutter. It’s the musical equivalent of a sunny afternoon — calm, radiant, and effortless.

One of the song’s great strengths is its cinematic quality. You can almost see it underscoring the final scene of a romantic film: two lovers walking away together, smiling, while the camera pans out. That imagery is partly why it still feels fresh in 2025 — it’s tied to a universal feeling rather than a specific moment in time.

Though it wasn’t a major chart hit, the track’s charm lies in its sincerity. There’s no irony, no posturing — just joy and openness. For modern audiences, “It Only Happens (When I Look at You)” offers a glimpse of Aretha in a different light: not the powerhouse belting out gospel-tinged declarations, but the woman quietly smiling to herself because she’s found someone who makes her heart skip a beat. It’s a reminder that love can be as grand as a sweeping ballad or as small and perfect as a single shared glance.

Aretha Franklin’s love songs are more than just musical performances — they’re emotional documents that capture the full spectrum of romance. Whether she’s delivering a fiery declaration, whispering a tender confession, or honoring the beauty in someone’s presence, Aretha sings with a truth that transcends time. Each track here — from the playful urgency of “Baby I Love You” to the refined intimacy of “Sparkle” — showcases her ability to merge technical mastery with unfiltered emotion.

Even in 2025, these songs don’t feel dated; they feel alive. They remind us that love, in all its forms, is a timeless language, and Aretha spoke it fluently. Her music remains a blueprint for how to express vulnerability without losing strength, passion without losing grace. For anyone seeking the soundtrack to both the quiet and the thunderous moments of love, these seven tracks prove why Aretha Franklin will always be the Queen of Soul.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.