Donald Trump Wants the Nobel Peace Prize – Why It Will Never Happen.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Donald Trump along with his revenge enemies tour, real and imagined, yearns to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Mary wanted to be a superwoman. I wanted to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But it didn’t happen.

Some things are just not meant to be. Donald you will not be getting the Nobel Peace Prize in this lifetime or any other.

The Nobel Peace Prize is reserved for individuals who truly have made effect to bring peace into the world. Individuals like Nelson Mandala, Elie Wiesel, Mother Teresa, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Lech Walesa, President Jimmy Carter, Bishop Desmond Tutu and of course President Barack Obama.

When President Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 he received it “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

People throughout the US and around the world applaud the selection of President Obama for the Nobel Peace Prize. Although most people were thrilled, there were some like US Senator Mitch McConnell and members of the then Tea Party movement, the forerunner to the MAGA movement, who were extremely unhappy.

Ten years after President Obama left office many who traded their tinfoil hats for red MAGA hats are still suffering acute anxiety and other mental and social disorders. Why? Because the president of the United States of America for not just one term but eight full drama and scandal free years was a Black man.

President Obama as president was loved by people in the US and throughout the world. He reignited a hope once again in America’s exceptionalism. That good would triumph over evil, brotherhood over sectarian, parochial interest and peace over war.

He goes down as one of the great presidents as well as one of the most intellectually gifted presidents. He was and is a man of faith, family, decency, compassion and integrity. None of those things Donald is associated with you.

It is understandable why you despise President Obama. You could never be like him. It turns you into knocks then and now because of his achievement. To see so many people truly like him.

You are a lifetime white supremist. Like most white supremist their schizophrenia is due to their sense of inferiority towards people of other races. It is a mental disease.

As for the Nobel Peace Prize it is not given out to any Tom, Dick or Donald. It goes to someone who has in the words of its founder Alfred Nobel “who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

Sorry Donald, that clearly is not you this year or any other year. I think you understand.

In February of this year, you met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while deciding to attack Iran in the latest episode of “ The Invisible Weapons of Mass Destruction.” At the time, you also signed off on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to wage a scorched earth and starvation campaign in Gaza.

You mentioned then that “they will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It’s too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me.”

Sinners in hell believe they deserve ice water and central air. But then there is reality.

If you were to receive the Nobel Peace Prize it would lose all meaning. It would be a mockery of epic proportion.

As the wiseguys in New York City and New Jersey would tell you, fuhgeddaboudit the Nobel Peace Prize. Move on.

You always wanted to be a Don, a Mafia Don, so go for it. That is something in your reach.

A Mafia Don is ruthless, mean, tough, cold-hearted, conniving, merciless and feared. The ultimate tough guy. That is something which you can achieve.

You have already within the short time you have been in office this term implement some cold, merciless actions. You have forced tens of thousands out of work.

You have implemented policies which cause millions to lose their healthcare coverage. You have stopped humanitarian aid to people around the world which will lead to millions dying. Of increasing the spread of disease and possible pandemics worldwide. However, those things might not be immediate.

You will want to show your ruthlessness now and not later. To enhance your reputation as the baddest of all time. For your name to go now in history as Donald The Great.

You can do it but one thing you will need to do is stop going back and forth. When you say you are going to do something, stick with it. This thing with saying you are going to implement 50 percent tariffs in two weeks only to say later you are going to implement it in two months makes you look weak.

A real Don would have told the president of Brazil, prime minister of Canada or president of Mexico in two weeks I will be implementing a 50 percent tariff on your country unless you meet these five conditions. After two weeks they would be running back to you asking for leniency. To which a real Don would say the new arrangement is 65 percent and ten conditions.

A Don can never look weak. A Don gains his respect by fear, not weakness. A Don who is perceived as soft or indecisive usually ends up like most who are seen that way: forgotten, disrespected, or taken out.

So if you want to etch your name throughout history as Donald The Great here is what is suggested as the Commander and Chief that you do. You attack Russia, China and Brazil.

The Brazilian President has at least three times basically given you the finger. The Ukraine president has also refused to kiss your ring so put Ukraine on the list with Canada, Greenland and Denmark. Canadians like the British are soft and as soon as they see the tanks getting close to Detroit on their way to the Canadian border they will surrender.

You would attack Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Cuba and of course Mexico.

The Mexican president is a woman who seems to have outfoxed you and made you look like a John and not a Don. She is a woman, and as you said you like to grab women by their privates so make her an example. Teach her and other women everywhere a lesson and bomb Mexico back to the 1950s.

Attack all of them and others at the same time with the exception of Cambodia which accepted your bride to nominate you for the Nobel Peace Prize and Qatar who is giving you a plane.

You will go down in history as Donald The Great. There may be some additional titles attached to the name but so be it. You will be the man who attacked Globalism.

Give no thought to those who might be critical of your actions. Your MAGAphiles will be there for you.

As you have said you could kill someone on Fifth Avenue and you would not lose one of your supporters. They could see you in a video with little girls and boys on Pedophile Island and you would still have their back. Now that is some kind of loyalty.

Your MAGAphiles in your honor will sing Hosanna in the Highest from mountain tops and in caves. They will proclaim you the Messiah of Messiahs, the Lord of Lords and the King of Kings.

Think about it, Donald the Great, the greatest of all Dons. You might also want to give some thought about your transition, not from office but your transition, how you will be able to get ice water and central air.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.