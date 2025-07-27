Devout Christians: Jesus Christ Is Calling You Today – Come Just As You Are and Be Saved.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) We have a popular saying that goes something like this, “Rome was not built in a day” and we all have a good understanding what that means. The truth is that I do not know how long it took to build Rome, but I know that the entire universe, what we can see and that which is invisible, were created by God in six days.

Almighty God, creator of heaven and earth, works by time.

Somewhere in our distant past, there was no time, just eternity. Things were the way they were, as they ever were, and then God intervened and created time.

People have argued for centuries about this earth, how old is it, how did it come into being, how long will it last, and asked deep questions that we do not have answers to.

What we do know, is that this world, as soon as it was inhabited by people, began to turn bad, it became disrespectful of its maker, and God, out of love for humanity had to cleanse it by sending the great flood about 2300 BC. The flood wiped out the human race, and saved just eight people; consisting of Noah and his family.

Of those eight people the world was repopulated, humanity grew and as is customary with people, they became wicked, reckless and dishonourable.

God saw the waywardness of the people and intervened, not by punishment as with the flood, but by sending messengers, prophets, and priests, and godly kings to warn, to guide, and to shepherd people back from disaster and onto a path of goodness and prosperity.

Sometimes we were blessed with good, wise leaders, leaders who have been committed to the welfare of the people and has done great work for the entire world to see and to admire. But too often the world has been cursed with abominable leaders and wicked tyrants.

God saw that the world needed a leader, a new kind of leader, to lead it out of spiritual darkness, out of immorality and idolatry, out of paganism and atheism. And so he sent his only begotten son, Jesus Christ the promised Messiah.

God works to time whenever he works with people. The Bible tells us, “But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.” (Galatians 4:4-5)

God sent his Son to lead the world to a higher and better place, to bring light into our darkness, and to lead us to reconciliation with God.

Jesus did not come into the world as a conquering hero, or a dominating warlord, but as a suffering servant who gave his life as a ransom for the whole world.

Because of what Jesus Christ did, we all have a chance of redemption. God knows that we all need redemption, for the best of us are flawed, imperfect human beings.

So what did Jesus Christ do?

He came and lived a sinless life, right here on earth, so that the world could see that he was the Holy One sent from God. Nothing beats evidence. Even his enemies could not justifiably find fault in Jesus Christ. The Jews rejected him, ill-treated him and brought him to Pontius Pilate, whom they thought would condemn him, but the Bible says in John 19:4, “Pilate therefore went forth again, and saith unto them, Behold, I bring him forth to you, that ye may know that I find no fault in him.”

Jesus by his living showed that he was the perfect lamb of God, and the Bible gives confirmation in 1 Peter 2:22, “Who did no sin, neither was guile found in his mouth.”

This man Jesus Christ, the only begotten Son of God, came to earth for the sole purpose of redeeming us from the yoke of sin and reconciling us to Almighty God. He did so by dying for us on Calvary’s cross, shedding his blood, and rising again the third day for our justification.

And so Jesus Christ, who is alive, and here in spirit, is calling you, he wants you to come into fellowship with him, and become part of his earthly kingdom the Church.

Jesus is here, and calling you, as written in the book of Matthew chapter 11 verse 28, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Jesus wants to be your friend, He says in Revelation 3 verse 20, “Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.”

Jesus is calling you; men and women, boys and girls, and you can accept his call right now. He wants you just as you are; so why not come to him.

All that is required for you to be saved, to accept the call, is that you believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, admit that you are a sinner, accept that sin must be punished, for the Bible says that the soul that sinneth must die, and recognize that Jesus is our substitute who died for us, that we might live.

Jesus is calling because he thinks you are worth saving, and he wants you to spend a blessed eternity with him.

The master is here, pleading for you to come on board, because he alone knows what waits for you ahead, and he wants you to be safe and secure with him.

It is always easy to put off the decision to give your life to God, and become a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, but to procrastinate is to endanger your soul, since you may not see tomorrow. Today is your time, so make up your mind now that you have the time.

Remember these words, “To day if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in the provocation.” (Hebrews 3:15) Today, the master is calling for you, and deep down in your heart you know it is the time to answer that call.

Staff Writer; Henderson W.

You can contact this Christian brother at: HWard@ThyBlackMan.com.