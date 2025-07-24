MAGA Civil War Erupts After Trump Covers for Netanyahu, Buries Epstein Files.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) This month we have been subjected to a mountain of lies, disinformation, flip flopping and insults to our intelligence by the powers who shouldn’t be. On June 13th the renegade nation of Israel launched unprovoked attacks on Iran and the United States joined them is this blatant violation of international law, morality and common sense. The attack was based upon unsubstantiated claims that Iran was months within fulfilling its nuclear weapons ambitions and they needed to be stopped. No evidence of this was ever manufactured or presented just Netanyahu’s word.

This is an old canard mouthed by Benjamin Netanyahu for thirty years, his personal Chicken Little claim much like the claims and lies of the American Neocons stating Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, Asad gassed his own people and Gadhafi posed a security threat to the region. Thin about this, we’ve been subjected to this non-stop for thirty years. We’ve heard it whether Netanyahu was in power, or out of power, his relentless lies, “Iran is making nuclear weapons, Iran possess an existential threat to Israel, the Ayatollahs dress funny and they smell bad” etc. There has been no letup, no one checked his lies then and no one checked his most recent lies.

Netanyahu is such a blatant liar with so much confidence he could influence the US to do his bidding, he didn’t even do what Bu$h the lesser did in his run up to the invasion of Iraq. While Netanyahu has made presentations to the UN before like Colin Powell did what he kept doing was use a fear mongering campaign to imply Iran posed an immediate threat to Israel’s safety. This is how confident the rabid Zionists were that they could launch an unprovoked attack against Iran with impunity and there would be no blowback because Uncle Sam had their back.

This did not turn out well for Israel because Iran hit back, hard and Israel was not prepared for such a retaliation. Israel suffered major damage to its infrastructure, its war making capabilities and its intelligence headquarters. Plus, US intervention did not deter Iranian responses. In fact Iran demonstrated it could if it wanted to, directly attack US military bases. Iran warned Qatar it was going to attack US facilities ahead of time so they could warn the US, then the US could adequately prepare, thus lessening the damage.

This was pure Kabuki theater. But it demonstrated Iran’s resolve, it showed Israel is a paper tiger and the US isn’t as mighty and lethal as they project themselves to be because their attack on Iranian facilities failed. It did not I repeat did not achieve their objective which was to neutralize Iran’s nuclear program. Trump in his usual bombast claimed complete success, which was a lie and now the world knows the US failed to knock out Iran’s facilities and Iran kicked the Zionists’ behind to the point they had to run to Trump to beg him to call for a cease fire!

Next Trump continued his on again off, on again tariff and trade wars and Congress passed his misnomered One Beautiful Big Bill Act which really is a boondoggle give away to his billionaire buddies, special interests and the military, but does relatively little for the lower classes. All this means is we are in a protracted class war and the lower classes are losing.

After the Israeli-Iran war we were subjected to the ongoing Epstein fiasco. First the FBI and Justice Department (sic) announced the Epstein files were on the desk of the US Attorney General and would be released momentarily. Then Netanyahu visited Trump in Washington for a closed-door meeting, and voila the Epstein files disappeared. The DOJ and FBI say there was no client list so just fogetaboutit. No more talk about Epstein and Maxell being Israeli operatives. Ignore the fact Maxwell is in jail, sentenced to twenty years for sex trafficking, prostitution and a slew of related charges and Epstein supposedly died in custody awaiting trial on similar charges or that he has been under investigation for fraud and money laundering! They’ve all been memory holed, business as usual.

This unleashed a firestorm within MAGA, with large segments of Trump’s base calling Bondi, Patel, Bongino and Trump sell outs. Trump hit back against his MAGA acolytes which made things worse. Elon Musk who is feuding with Trump said out loud, Trump was on the list and denounced Trump’s team for deep-sixing the files. This made the MAGAites more furious, Trump was caught in a precarious position. Tensions got high and hot, Trump knew he had to do something to deflect attention away from this issue and distract his base because this issue was not going away. So, he told AG Bondi to release the MLK assassination files and “coincidently” out of the blue Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard whom Trump overruled about Iran having nuclear weapons revealed Obama was neck deep in the Russiagate attacks on Trump. Plus, the Republicans shut down Congress prematurely for the summer so there would/could be no vote to investigate the Epstein files or the FBI DOJ handling of this debacle! Man, what if the government worked together this cohesively for the people?! Trump distracted people from Epstein by releasing the MLK files and cunningly brought up Barack Obama who is persona non grata in MAGA circles reputation by blaming him for the attempted coup against Trump! Well done, brilliant! So, the gaslighting and lies continue. Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com