MAGA Backlash Grows Over Epstein Files as Trump Faces Blowback.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Epstein files were the longest way from my mind to write about this week. I thought I would be writing about the great Appeals Court decision overturning of that conviction of Baltimore’s former brilliant State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby. We know she was convicted while doing what more than 35,000 people did in the U. S., with 735 of them being in Baltimore. The Appeals Court agreed with us as we worked so hard to explain that case to people who couldn’t believe she hadn’t “stolen” somebody’s money. It was hers! I will tell you more next week.

Trump fails to change the other subject. MAGA folks are marching, protesting, and burning MAGA hats. He’s in deep trouble with some of his supporters. One said “It’s not the crime; it’s the cover-up!” There is a MAGA upheaval. For once, Trump is facing MAGA blowback over handling of the Epstein files. The backlash is growing.

House Speaker Mike Johnson did a reversal today. I know his voters already feel lied to and betrayed. They were already a bit upset with him over Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Budget” because many of them had learned exactly what was in the budget and that the cuts impacted them, their grandparents, their children.

Callers on radio programs said “This is a betrayal.” The backlash is growing. Trump wants to pretend he doesn’t even need those objecting to what he is saying or doing. People want to know what’s in those files. Pam Bondi earlier said the files were on her desk. Now they’re not! MAGA Backlash is growing. Meanwhile the “No Kings” protests are rising and some MAGAs have adopted them. They’re even quoting the late Congressman John Lewis when he urged “Good Trouble.” Those protests are going on across the U.S. His MAGA base is finally beginning to see the broken promises, and their Representatives are not showing up in Town Halls to explain. Their blind loyalty has a crack. They just learned it is alleged that Trump sent Epstein a bawdy 50th birthday letter. He said “Happy Birthday and drew an alluring picture with a naked woman, suggesting his close relationship with Epstein. Of course, in typical Trump style, he is threatening to sue the Wall Street Journal for publishing the letter. I don’t think his MAGA base is buying his attempt to distance himself from a close relationship with Epstein.

Comey’s daughter being fired must have a bit of information about the Epstein files that somebody, maybe not just Trump, doesn’t want us to know! Ms. Comey is known for her role in the prosecution of Epstein and was abruptly fired at this time with no clear reason. It isn’t right to punish a prosecutor for doing her job. Of course, she was given no reason for her firing—so it leaves us to gather all the information and figure it out.

She led prosecutions against Epstein for sex trafficking of minors in 2019 and secured Ghislaine Maxwell’s 20-year sentence for similar crimes. She was a senior trial counsel and had nearly a decade of service. Several of her colleagues walked out of the building with herapparently showing support for her.

I wonder why Bondi did an aboutface on what was/is available in the Epstein files. She closed the case. She made sure Comey would not handle this case. Is there something Comey might explain that doesn’t set well with Trump? Ms. Comey’s father is under investigation about Trump’s involvement in ties with Russia. Is there some relationship–like maybe revenge?

Ms. Comey made enemies when she exposed the rot among elites. The firing of her and her father suggests a broader agenda to allow no dissent.

Trump’s administration undermines the rule of law. We deserve better. Yes, Ms. Comey, fear is the tool of a tyrant.

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; http://www.efayewilliams.com/