ICE Raids in 2025 Mirror Nazi Tactics: America’s Moral Crisis Deepens.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is discerning and disturbing to witness young men and women wearing Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) uniforms faces covered descending on playgrounds, slithering into classrooms and institutions of faith with guns and tasers drawn. Interrogating children as to where they were born and where their parents were born.

Recently such a scene played out in New York City in which ICE agents with guns and tasers drawn recently descended on a ball field in New York City where future Mookie Betts, Juan Sotos, Kiki Hernandez were perfecting their games to one day play major league ball. The ICE agents, guns and tasers drawn, interrogated the young ball players as to their citizenship status. It is a scene being played out in Los Angeles and cities and towns throughout the US.

“Well, if they have nothing to hide, they should be happy to answer the question.” How would you like for some stranger to come up to your child and ask, “Is your mother or father having an affair? Is your mother or father secretly in the closet?” Seeing your children in the faces of other children might help to make one more humane.

This is supposed to be America not Nazi Germany during the 1930s and 1940s. However, this is America 2025. The Jews of Nazi Germany’s persecution have been replaced by Black and Brown people in America. Nazi Germany had its Schutzstaffel, its SS, and its Gestapo. America in 2025 has ICE.

There is no doubt for many ICE agents it is just a job. They probably had no idea that when they were hired, they would be called on to break into the homes of people whose only crime is the color of their skin, the language that they speak, the country of origin of their parents and grandparents.

They may not be happy with the work they are being forced to do. It is understandable why they cover their faces. They feel ashamed of what they are doing.

Then there are the Nazis, fascists, white nationalists, racists and other psychopaths and sociopaths who wear the ICE uniform. They cover their faces not because they are ashamed of what they do but because they are cowards. Similar to the Klan clowns they hid their faces. Don’t be afraid to show your wives, husbands, children, other family members, friends and neighbors who and what you are.

They view themselves as tough guys but without the gun and taser they are simply just little pussies. Always were, always will be. Big muscle, yes; little brain, yes; no manhood, yes.

With the passage and enactment of the One, Big, Ugly Bill, billions of dollars will be allocated to making ICE the largest law enforcement agency in the US. The ranks of ICE can be expected to grow exponentially. More ICE agents, more raids of playgrounds, classrooms, church, temples and mosques all in the name of making America White Again.

It is easy to focus on ICE and the fear and ugliness that it is causing across the nation. However, the real fear and ugliness is that 77 million Americans voted for this. In addition to the 77 million that voted for this there are many million more who have no problem with what ICE has been directed to do. Have no problem that it is being directed to do what it is doing by a regime which is not only un-American but devoid of the most basic characteristic of being legitimate.

As ugly and un-American as the raids being conducted by ICE at the direction of the current regime, nothing perhaps is uglier and more un-American than the millions of Americans who are content to see nothing, hear nothing and do even less. Who refuse to say this is not Nazi Germany but America.

There was always a question when studying the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis: how were they able to do it? One needs to look no further than America 2025 to understand how it happened. Adolf Hitler did not seize power by force or violent uprising. Adolf Hitler was elected to lead Germany.

Hitler used centuries old stereotypes, myths and prejudices against the Jews to ascend into power. The current regime in the US used a mythical invasion of immigrants storming open border bring fentanyl in and raping and murdering children and women.

Hitler proclaimed if one told a lie often and loud enough the people would believe it. The architects of the current regime believe the same as they proclaim their desire to make America great again and America white again. The histories of Native Americans and enslaved Africans in the US debunk both of those lies.

There is the saying “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Too many good men and women have buried their heads in their 401Ks, their juvenile reality shows, Facebook pages as well as the sand. They do nothing as evil spreads across the land.

1930s, 1940s Germany has come to America, and this is only the beginning. Today ICE is rounding up Brown people from the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America in the US. They are rounded up Blacks from Haiti and Africa in the US.

Tomorrow which is fast becoming today ICE will be rounding up Black and Brown people born in Puerto Rico and the US mainland. It will not matter that they are American citizens.

It will not matter that the only crime that they committed was to be born Black or Brown. This is America under the current illegal, immoral and un-American regime. You might not be Black or Brown, but if they come for them today and tomorrow how soon will they come for you?

The fundamental question of the day is: Is there no decency left in America? Is this America? Where are the true patriots who believe in the rule of law, the US Constitution, justice and decency, strength of character and compassion?

Immigrants may be strangers in a strange land, but they nonetheless are children of God.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.