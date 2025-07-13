8 Carl Carlton Songs That Define ‘70s & ‘80s Funk.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When you think about soul and funk legends of the ‘70s and ‘80s, certain names dominate the headlines — but true music lovers know Carl Carlton belongs firmly in that conversation. His voice, brimming with warmth and swagger, helped shape an era defined by unforgettable grooves, heartfelt ballads, and timeless anthems that still find new life in today’s playlists and samples.

From the dancefloor command of “She’s a Bad Mama Jama” to the silky soul of “I Wanna Be With You,” Carlton’s music captures the sweet spot where romance, funk, and real storytelling meet. If you’re ready to rediscover why his catalog continues to influence modern R&B, these eight songs are a perfect place to start. Play them loud, and let Carl Carlton remind you why good soul music never goes out of style.

1. “Everlasting Love”

No list of Carl Carlton songs could start with anything but “Everlasting Love.” Originally recorded by Robert Knight in 1967, Carlton’s 1974 version infused the song with an irresistible funky energy and a signature vocal warmth that made it a crossover classic. It’s one of those songs that feels almost impossible to listen to without smiling — its hooks are that contagious.

Carlton’s version added a full-bodied groove that elevated the track from a straightforward pop-soul single to a dance floor anthem. His delivery is all youthful exuberance, but there’s also a subtle confidence in how he pushes the chorus. The backing horns punch through like rays of sunshine, and that rolling bass line anchors it all in a feel-good vibe that refuses to age.

Beyond its catchy chorus, what really makes Carlton’s version shine is how it straddles the line between pop appeal and undeniable soul grit. There’s just enough roughness in his vocals to remind you this is a soul singer first, pop star second. And those little moments — the way he ad-libs, the slightly raw edges of his phrasing — add a layer of authenticity that so many slick ‘70s covers missed.

Decades later, “Everlasting Love” remains one of the go-to tracks for weddings, retro dance nights, and anyone needing a reminder that joy can be as simple as a timeless melody and a driving beat. DJs who know how to work a crowd will tell you: drop this record, and you’re guaranteed to get people up and moving, no matter their age. It’s that rare cover that transcends nostalgia — a song that still feels like an invitation to celebrate life and love, everlasting indeed.

2. “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)”

If you were alive in the early ‘80s — or if you’ve ever been to a roller rink, block party, or backyard cookout — you know this bass line the instant it hits. “She’s a Bad Mama Jama” is arguably Carlton’s most iconic hit, and for good reason: it’s a stone-cold funk classic that embodies the groove-centric swagger of its era. This is the song that put Carlton’s name firmly in the “Funk Hall of Fame.”

Written by Leon Haywood, the track gave Carlton the perfect vehicle to flex his vocal charm. His delivery is smooth yet playful, matching the sly, appreciative vibe of the lyrics. He’s not just singing about a woman’s beauty — he’s praising her whole aura. The way Carlton rides the pocket of that tight bass and crisp guitar riff is masterful. It’s pure R&B bravado that never crosses into disrespect, making it both sexy and feel-good.

What’s remarkable is how relevant “Bad Mama Jama” still feels. Modern funk revivalists, from Bruno Mars to Anderson .Paak, owe more than a nod to songs like this. Its DNA can be heard in countless R&B and hip-hop samples, proving how Carlton’s swagger continues to inspire new generations. If you close your eyes, you can practically see the shoulder pads, jheri curls, and bright lights of an ‘80s Soul Train line.

Play it today, and you’ll still see heads bobbing, hips swaying, and maybe even a few people strutting around the living room with newfound confidence. It’s more than a hit — it’s a vibe, a self-esteem booster wrapped in a groove. It invites you to feel yourself — Carlton’s voice telling you it’s okay to admire and be admired, to dance like no one’s watching. Truly timeless.

3. “This Feeling’s Rated X-Tra”

“This Feeling’s Rated X-Tra” is one of those deep cuts that true Carlton fans cherish — a slow jam that deserves to be on every late-night playlist. Released in 1978, it didn’t make the mainstream splash that “Everlasting Love” or “Bad Mama Jama” did, but it showcases a sultrier side of his musical persona that’s every bit as compelling.

The groove here is lush and slow-burning — a perfect blend of funk and quiet storm soul. Carlton’s vocals are restrained but dripping with sensuality. He doesn’t oversell it; instead, he lets the mood simmer, inviting the listener to lean in closer. The song’s arrangement is classic late ‘70s: silky strings, warm keys, and a bass line that creeps along like a knowing wink. It’s the audio equivalent of soft candlelight and silk sheets.

What sets this track apart is its unspoken confidence. Carlton doesn’t rush; he trusts the groove, lets the song breathe. Each note feels like a lingering touch, each lyric a whisper meant for the person who’s close enough to hear it. There’s an art to making a slow jam feel genuinely intimate without tipping into cliché, and Carlton pulls it off with seasoned ease.

“This Feeling’s Rated X-Tra” is the type of track that plays well in intimate settings — think a glass of wine, city lights outside your window, and nowhere else you’d rather be. Throw it on during a late-night chill session, and its seductive undertones do half the talking for you. Listening today, it’s a reminder that not every great R&B song needs a huge chorus or radio-friendly hook. Sometimes, it’s all about the atmosphere — that warm, candlelit sound that makes you want to dim the lights and stay up just a little longer. Soul music at its steamiest.

4. “Sexy Lady”

When “Sexy Lady” dropped, it felt like Carlton was extending the vibe of “Bad Mama Jama” into a more laid-back but equally confident groove. Built on a slinky rhythm and peppered with punchy horns, this song captures that ‘80s funk-soul crossover that still feels so good on the ears. It’s Carlton showing that he didn’t need a massive chart-topper every time — sometimes a smooth groove and a wink were more than enough.

Carlton’s vocal delivery here is particularly smooth, almost conversational at times. He isn’t belting — he’s coasting, like a cool breeze drifting through a block party on a warm summer night. The lyrics are cheeky but never crude, praising the object of his affection with a grin you can practically hear. There’s a casualness to the whole thing that makes it even more charming.

Musically, “Sexy Lady” leans into that laid-back funk pocket that invites you to roll down the windows and cruise. It’s got just enough bounce to get your head nodding, but it never feels like it’s trying too hard. That’s Carlton’s magic — he lets the groove do the work while he narrates the vibe.

“Sexy Lady” might not have been a massive chart-topper, but it’s exactly the kind of under-the-radar gem that DJs and crate diggers love to rediscover. In a world of playlist culture, this is the sort of track that you slip into your rotation to set a mood — relaxed, flirty, and undeniably funky. It’s the type of song you put on when you’re hosting friends, cooking dinner with your partner, or just vibing out on a Saturday afternoon. Like much of Carlton’s best work, it’s timeless because it feels unforced — a snapshot of an artist who knew how to make his listeners feel good without breaking a sweat.

5. “I Wanna Be With You”

Hidden among Carlton’s deeper cuts is “I Wanna Be With You,” a silky mid-tempo jam that blends elements of classic soul with a dash of disco sparkle. This song shows off his ability to convey longing without getting melodramatic — a delicate balance that a lot of singers struggle to strike. There’s a sincerity here that feels like a conversation more than a performance.

The track opens with a lush string section that feels like a nod to Philly soul, but soon a steady groove kicks in, grounding the sweetness with an irresistible pulse. It’s that sweet spot between bedroom slow jam and roller-rink slow dance. Carlton’s vocals here are particularly heartfelt. There’s a yearning in his tone that feels honest — he’s not just singing about wanting to be with someone, he’s practically begging them to let him in, but he does it with such smoothness that it never feels desperate.

Dig deeper into the production and you’ll hear all the classic hallmarks of a late ‘70s soul gem: swirling violins, gentle guitar licks, and that subtle conga percussion that gives the whole thing a light tropical breeze. Every element feels intentional, yet never over-produced — a testament to how Carlton’s arrangements could balance lushness and simplicity at the same time.

Spin it today and you’ll hear a song that works as well for romantic nights in as it does for solo listening when you’re in your feelings. It’s a reminder that sometimes the simplest sentiments hit the hardest. In an age where love songs can feel too ironic or self-aware, “I Wanna Be With You” feels like a warm, handwritten letter — honest, vulnerable, and timeless.

6. “Look At Mary Wonder”

“Look At Mary Wonder” might not pop up on your average old-school soul playlist, but it’s a gem that shows Carlton’s storytelling chops in a way that many of his funk hits don’t. Released in the late ‘70s, this track is a beautiful blend of narrative songwriting and lush orchestration — reminiscent of the best soul ballads of the era but with a touch of folk storytelling woven in.

Here, Carlton paints a vivid portrait of Mary, a woman whose beauty, spirit, and aura seem to captivate everyone around her. The lyrics tread that fine line between admiration and folklore, turning Mary into almost a mythical figure you feel like you know by the end of the song. It’s a bit like listening to a Smokey Robinson tale — the details pull you in and linger long after the song ends.

Musically, the song is rich with strings and horns that swell at all the right moments, giving Carlton a cinematic backdrop for his story. The arrangement ebbs and flows like a memory, warm and nostalgic without ever becoming saccharine. The backing vocal harmonies add depth, like voices in the neighborhood gossiping in the background about this unforgettable Mary.

Carlton’s delivery is gentle and affectionate. He doesn’t oversing — instead, he lets the small lyrical details do the heavy lifting. You can hear him step into the role of the narrator, his voice guiding you through this short story in song form. He makes you feel like you’re right there on the porch, watching Mary pass by, everyone stopping to say, “Look at Mary — wonder.”

Listening now, “Look At Mary Wonder” feels like a lost classic. It’s the kind of song you play when you’re in the mood for something more introspective, when you want your soul music to tell you a story instead of just set a mood. It reminds us that Carlton wasn’t just about dance floor grooves — he could pull you into a moment and make you feel like you were part of the legend.

7. “Drop By My Place”

With “Drop By My Place,” Carlton flexes his knack for balancing romantic sentiment with just the right amount of funk. The song is a mid-tempo invitation wrapped in warm chords and a groove that’s impossible to resist. There’s something intimate yet playful about the whole vibe — the musical equivalent of an open-door policy for love. It’s smooth without being slick, casual without being careless.

Vocally, Carlton sounds relaxed but assured. He’s not begging; he’s enticing. He’s the host who knows the mood is already right — he just needs you to show up. The lyrics read like a casual note you’d slip someone when you’re hoping they’ll come over after work. “Drop by my place,” he croons, and you can practically hear him smiling.

The production leans heavily into that lush, layered sound that was Carlton’s trademark in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. Horns punctuate the melody like flirty winks, the bass line is thick and funky, and the rhythm guitar adds a subtle shimmer that keeps everything moving forward. It’s the kind of arrangement that sounds effortless but is clearly crafted with care.

What’s lovely about “Drop By My Place” is how it still works today. It’s the soundtrack for a quiet night in with someone you’re hoping to know better — or a reminder of when you first fell for your person. It’s a slice of grown-folks soul that doesn’t try to be anything more than an invitation to connect. Put it on while you’re cooking, pouring drinks, or just watching the rain fall outside. Simple, smooth, endlessly re-playable — the kind of song that makes you wish more artists wrote like this today.

8. Wild Child

Closing out this list with “Wild Child” is a reminder that Carl Carlton could push the edges of his smooth soul persona and deliver something with an untamed, rebellious spirit. “Wild Child” is one of those tracks that shows he wasn’t afraid to have fun and get a little rowdy when the groove called for it — a perfect example of how he balanced soul polish with streetwise funk grit.

From the opening guitar riff, “Wild Child” jumps right into a lively, funk-driven strut. The rhythm section is tight and driving, but there’s an edge here that sets it apart from his more romantic jams. The bass line has a bounce that begs you to get on your feet, and the horns punch in with just enough attitude to keep things interesting. It’s the kind of track that feels built for dance floors, block parties, and car stereos turned up loud.

Lyrically, Carlton leans into the idea of being unapologetically free — he’s singing about that person in everyone’s life who lives on their own terms, with no interest in slowing down or being tamed. But there’s no judgment here; instead, there’s a sense of admiration. His delivery has a playful smirk to it — like he knows that the wild ones might just have it figured out better than the rest of us.

“Wild Child” stands out today because its vibe feels timeless. It’s the soundtrack for those moments when you want to shake off expectations, let loose, and remember what it feels like to move without worrying who’s watching. In an era when so much R&B can feel overproduced and calculated, “Wild Child” is refreshingly raw and freewheeling.

Spin it now, and you’ll hear why Carl Carlton’s catalog deserves a permanent spot in any real soul and funk collection. “Wild Child” is more than a party track — it’s a celebration of the part in all of us that refuses to be boxed in. And that spirit, much like his music, never goes out of style.

More than four decades after their release, these Carl Carlton tracks prove that great soul and funk endure because they speak to what we all crave — connection, confidence, and that irresistible pull to get up and move. Whether you’re a long-time fan revisiting classics or a new listener just digging in, these songs deliver the kind of warmth and groove that feel timeless.

So add them to your rotation, share them with someone you love, and keep the fire burning for an artist whose music deserves a spot on every soul lover’s playlist. Carl Carlton’s best work isn’t just music — it’s a reminder that some grooves, like real love, truly are everlasting.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

Where poetry and music find soul — bold reflections from a Black man’s perspective.

He may also be contacted at: JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com | Official Site: JamarJackson.Site.