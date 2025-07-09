Trump’s Broken Peace Promises: Israel’s 2025 War on Iran and the Military Industrial Complex’s Profit.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I do not claim to be an Oracle, Soothsayer or Shaman. In the past I’ve made predictions not based upon rituals, seances or crystal balls but by using observation and pattern recognition. Late in 2024 I predicted in a commentary entitled 2025 Predictions Israel would continue to wage war on its neighbors and in a later commentary in March of 2025 entitled War Appears Eminent I reiterated Israel is the aggressor nation that has been trying to get the US to back its plans to attack Iran. So here we are in June 2025 and the war is on.

On June 14th Israel launched unprovoked attacks against Iran baselessly claiming Iran posed an existential threat to the Zionist nation. Keep in mind Israel in general but Benjamin Netanyahu specifically has been saying this for decades with no verification. His continuous Chicken Little pronouncements are legendary, “Iran is months away from developing nuclear weapons, Iran is weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon, Iran is a threat to Israel…” Keep in mind, Netanyahu has been saying this for almost thirty years!

Donald Trump campaigned in 2016 as the great deal maker and negotiator. His egotistical bombast made it seem he was the quintessential wheeler dealer. Once he was elected, we saw this was merely egomaniacal ranting. He instigated trade wars against Mexico, Canada, the EU and China but in the end, he did not come away with much in the way of advantages. In fact, as a result of his “deal”, US farmers suffered!

In 2024 Trump campaigned as the “peace candidate” bosting he would end the war in Ukraine immediately after being inaugurated and he would bring peace to Gaza. Not only has Trump not facilitated the end of the Ukraine War or stopped the genocide in Gaza, he is neck deep enabling Israel’s naked aggression against Iran a nation his own intelligence community stated as recently as March 2025, was not in the process of making a nuclear weapon!

This is Trump’s MO, make bombastic pronouncements and promises then do nothing to actualize them or backtrack on them altogether. Look at what he’s done with his on, off, on again tariff threats. The only campaign promise he has kept was his pledge to secure the borders. But now he is saying he is getting blowback about the deportation of honest hard-working immigrants who lack the paperwork to make them citizens. How will he address this blowback?

War is breaking out all over. Trump the so-called peace candidate is proving unable to stop these wars because he is being undermined and sabotaged by the neocons and warmongers like Lindsey Graham and the EU, or because of his own ineptitude. We must never forget Trump is sending Ukraine and Israel money and armaments from US taxpayers who do not want war, he is prolonging and exacerbating these conflicts, killing innocent civilians and creating distrust and animosity against America around the world! His approval ratings were already declining, I suspect they will fall even lower due to his failure to keep his promises to keep us out of more forever wars.

A song asked and answered the question, “War, what is it good for, absolutely nothing.” The bottom line of the Military Industrial Complex says this is not true, to them war is quite profitable. From the perspective of warmongers and psychopaths war is exciting and exhilarating. For some politicians war is a means to usurp more power during a manufactured “emergency” or crisis they had a direct hand in creating. For megalomaniacal settler/invaders violence and warfare are the means to expropriate other people’s land, property, natural resources and physical territory.

We are witnessing how psychopathic fanatics are using myth, war and disinformation to achieve land expropriation and ethnic cleansing in the name of a deity who supposedly chose a tribe of nomads as his favorite group in the whole world, promised them land that was already occupied and inhabited for thousands of years and ordered them to slaughter all of the indigenous inhabitants! According to their myths, this deity was so psychotic he became enraged when his “chosen” people failed to totally slaughter and destroy all the property of the indigenous people that he severely punished them for disobeying him and not committing genocide and rapine! Taking these myths on “faith” has been the cause of much bloodletting, suffering, social disruption and terror.

The supreme irony is the Zionists are not the descendants of the Hebrews. The Ashkenazim are not Semites. The Ashkenazim have no genetic, historic or cultural connections to the ancient Israelites or Judeans whatsoever. But they concocted a myth that they are and they are using this lie to advance their goals of ethnic cleansing, regional and global domination.

We are watching the agendas of corporate greed; globalist warmongers and fanatics coalescing and unfolding as planned. From a moral perspective, if we remain silent and passive, if we offer no resistance; we are complicit in murder, genocide and ethnic cleansing atrocities!

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com