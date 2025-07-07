Discover 8 Eddie Floyd Songs That Define Memphis Soul.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When people talk about the architects of Southern soul, names like Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and Sam & Dave usually come up first. But leaving out Eddie Floyd means missing one of Stax Records’ most underrated yet vital voices. Best known for the timeless “Knock on Wood,” Floyd was never just a one-hit wonder — he was a gifted songwriter and performer who helped shape the Memphis soul sound of the 1960s and early ‘70s.

Born in Alabama and raised in Detroit, Floyd blended gospel roots, gritty R&B, and Southern soul into songs that feel just as fresh today. As a founding member of The Falcons and a writer for artists like Carla Thomas and Wilson Pickett, he was part of the Stax powerhouse behind the scenes — but his own warm, slightly raspy voice brought that magic front and center.

Revisiting Eddie Floyd in 2025 is more than nostalgia. These songs speak to timeless themes: love, celebration, longing, and the simple thrill of a Saturday night. If you’re building a soul playlist that truly grooves, these eight tracks prove why Eddie Floyd’s music still belongs in heavy rotation.

1. “Knock on Wood”

Let’s start with the classic. “Knock on Wood” is the song that made Eddie Floyd a household name — a track so potent it’s been covered by everyone from Otis Redding & Carla Thomas to David Bowie and Amii Stewart. But it’s Floyd’s original that still stands tallest, a storm of horns, churning organ, and that driving Memphis groove.

The brilliance of “Knock on Wood” lies in its simplicity. The metaphor is playful yet relatable: the singer is so in love, he’s afraid his luck might run out, so he’s knocking on wood for good measure. Floyd’s delivery is urgent but smooth, and you can feel the interplay between the raw emotion in his voice and the tight, funky backing band. This song was recorded at the legendary Stax studios with Booker T. & the M.G.’s, which explains that deep pocket.

One of the most remarkable things about “Knock on Wood” is how it embodies the classic Stax production style. Unlike Motown’s polished sheen, the Stax sound was warm, slightly rough around the edges, and built for the dancefloor. You can hear Steve Cropper’s guitar licks stabbing in and out, Al Jackson Jr.’s drums snapping with perfect restraint, and the Memphis Horns swirling like a mini brass orchestra. Each piece locks in to create a vibe that feels alive even decades later.

Listening to “Knock on Wood” today is a masterclass in soul songwriting and arrangement. It’s a reminder that sometimes all you need is a killer groove, a hook you can’t forget, and a voice that knows how to ride the beat. The energy is infectious, and its message — wanting to protect what you’ve got because it feels too good to be true — still hits home in an era where relationships feel just as fragile.

If you only know the disco version or Bowie’s glam-rock spin, do yourself a favor and revisit the original. It’s Eddie Floyd at his confident, magnetic best — the blueprint for countless soul hits that followed. And its endurance in pop culture — from film soundtracks to wedding playlists — is proof that some songs never lose their shine.

2. “Raise Your Hand”

“Raise Your Hand” might not be as universally known as “Knock on Wood,” but to true soul fans, it’s just as vital. With a co-writing credit from the legendary Steve Cropper and Al Bell, this single is an anthem of participation, empowerment, and good old-fashioned call-and-response.

From the opening horn blasts, the track pulls you in. The groove is deep, built on that unmistakable Stax sound: punchy brass, crisp drums, and a bassline that bounces without overshadowing the vocals. Floyd’s voice is in preacher mode here, urging you to literally raise your hand if you feel good. It’s church, juke joint, and civil rights rally all rolled into one.

What makes “Raise Your Hand” special is the way it harnesses the spirit of its time. The late ‘60s were turbulent, but soul music provided a sense of unity and hope. This song is both a dancefloor filler and a subtle rallying cry — an invitation to show up, speak out, and move together. It’s no wonder Janis Joplin took it on as one of her signature covers, using it to ignite crowds from Monterey Pop to the Fillmore West.

Even the instrumental layers feel alive: listen to the way the horns push and pull against the rhythm section, creating this kinetic tension that makes you want to get up and move. Floyd’s vocal is equal parts playful and commanding, reminding you that soul isn’t just about heartbreak — it’s also about celebration, movement, and release.

In 2025, the song’s power is as relevant as ever. It’s an invitation to get up, get involved, and let your presence be known — something that resonates whether you’re on the dance floor, at a protest, or just needing a pick-me-up. Crank this up when you need a reminder that soul music’s greatest gift is its ability to gather people together, one raised hand at a time.

3. “I’ve Never Found a Girl (To Love Me Like You Do)”

If “Knock on Wood” was the song that made Eddie Floyd a star, “I’ve Never Found a Girl” is the one that cemented him as a balladeer with depth. This track takes a smoother, more romantic turn, with lush horn arrangements and a laid-back groove that feels like Sunday morning.

Eddie’s voice here is warm and full of genuine awe. He sings about that one-in-a-million love — the partner who makes all the searching worth it. It’s the kind of soul ballad that doesn’t overdo the drama; instead, it leans on sincerity and Floyd’s conversational delivery. The line “I’ve been all over the world, seen lots of girls” feels lived-in, not braggadocious.

The production on this song is beautiful. The organ swells, the guitar licks, the gentle horns — they all create an atmosphere that invites you to sink in. You can practically see the soft lighting and feel the sway of couples slow dancing in a Memphis club. There’s a certain restraint in the arrangement that lets Floyd’s voice shine without overpowering the groove.

What’s also worth noting is that “I’ve Never Found a Girl” shows Floyd’s versatility. He wasn’t just an uptempo shouter; he could deliver tenderness and gratitude without losing any of that Southern soul grit. It’s easy to imagine this song as the slow dance closer at countless ‘60s house parties and local clubs.

Today, “I’ve Never Found a Girl” holds up because it captures a universal feeling: that sweet realization you’ve found someone irreplaceable. It’s timeless, humble, and perfect for any playlist that needs a touch of old-school romance. Play this when you want to feel the soft glow of classic soul — a reminder that sometimes the simplest sentiments linger the longest.

4. “Big Bird”

This one is a hidden gem with an unexpected backstory. “Big Bird” was written by Floyd after Otis Redding’s tragic plane crash. Stuck at Heathrow Airport, desperate to get back to Memphis for Redding’s funeral, Floyd wrote “Big Bird” about his longing to get home — the “big bird” being the airplane.

Unlike his more polished hits, “Big Bird” has a raw, garage-soul feel. The guitar riff is grittier, the horns are punchier, and Floyd’s vocals have a strained urgency that reflects the emotional turmoil behind the lyrics. It’s soul with a touch of rock and roll rebellion — proof that Eddie could channel heartbreak into something that kicks down the door.

Part of what makes “Big Bird” so fascinating is that it shows a different side of the Stax sound. There’s a raw, almost psychedelic edge to it — you can feel the tension of the late ‘60s in every note. Booker T. & the M.G.’s supply a propulsive, driving groove, but it’s Floyd’s delivery — half sung, half shouted — that pushes the song into uncharted territory for soul at the time.

In many ways, “Big Bird” feels like a forerunner to the rock-infused soul that bands like the Rolling Stones and The Faces would later embrace. It’s proof that soul music was never static; it was always absorbing new influences, taking risks, and breaking new ground.

In an age when travel and displacement still bring out our deepest emotions, “Big Bird” is a reminder that soul isn’t always pretty — sometimes it’s restless and searching. Put this on when you need a dose of unfiltered Eddie Floyd: desperate, driven, and determined to fly home. It’s a rare, electrifying cut that shows how raw and real soul can be when an artist channels his grief into something powerful.

5. “California Girl”

With “California Girl,” Eddie Floyd trades the raw grit of Memphis for something that feels like a soulful road trip down the Pacific Coast Highway. This is Eddie in daydream mode — a man who built his name on Southern sweat and tight horn lines, now drifting westward on a breeze of imagination and sunshine. It’s a subtle but meaningful expansion of his musical persona.

Lyrically, “California Girl” is cinematic. Floyd sketches out the kind of woman who embodies the spirit of the West Coast — carefree, beautiful, a bit wild. There’s a sweetness to the fantasy: he’s not singing about heartbreak or lost love; he’s letting himself get swept up in what could be. For an artist so rooted in the Stax sound, this slight turn toward pop-soul shows just how adaptable he could be.

Musically, the song is lighter on its feet than his Southern hits. You can hear hints of the surf-soul vibe in the jangly guitar and the easygoing horn stabs. The drums shuffle forward with a gentle swing that makes you want to roll your windows down. And yet, underneath that laid-back charm, the Memphis soul foundation is still there — tight musicianship, warm organ, and Floyd’s unmistakable voice guiding the whole ride.

Listening now, “California Girl” feels like a hidden gem for summer playlists. It’s perfect for those moments when you’re tired of heavy ballads and just want to dream a little — to imagine the road ahead, the palm trees swaying, and the sun dipping into the Pacific. It’s Eddie Floyd showing he could do more than knock on wood — he could knock on the door of new sounds, too.

6. “Things Get Better”

“Things Get Better” is an early spark that hints at the flame Eddie Floyd would soon become. Released before “Knock on Wood” catapulted him to solo stardom, this track captures an artist brimming with youthful optimism, backed by a band ready to set the world on fire one dancefloor at a time.

From the first handclaps and snapping snare, the song brims with an infectious bounce that owes a bit to Motown’s early exuberance but stays grounded in Stax’s earthy punch. The brass section isn’t just background; it’s a conversation with Floyd’s voice — each horn blast reinforcing the song’s central promise: no matter how rough it gets, tomorrow’s worth fighting for.

What’s remarkable here is how Floyd’s vocal delivery dances between earnest preacher and party starter. There’s a gospel fire beneath his delivery that makes you believe him when he says better days are coming. It’s this authenticity that separated Stax’s stable of artists from more polished but sometimes colder productions coming out of Detroit.

Revisiting “Things Get Better” in 2025 is more than a retro fix; it’s a dose of hope wrapped in a groove that still holds up. Its directness is refreshing in an age where pop songwriting can drown in metaphor. Sometimes you need a voice that just says: hold on, keep your chin up, keep stepping. For anyone who’s ever needed a pick-me-up anthem that doesn’t sugarcoat the grind, this is it.

7. “On a Saturday Night”

“On a Saturday Night” is the Eddie Floyd party starter we all need in our back pockets — a short, punchy reminder that soul music was born just as much for the dancefloor as it was for the confessional. If his love songs tug at your heart, this one goes straight for your hips and feet.

Everything about the track screams good times. From the first horn blast, you’re dropped into a world where the workweek fades away and the juke joint lights up. The bassline grooves forward with an easy swagger, while the drums pop like a second heartbeat. Floyd, for his part, sounds like the unofficial mayor of Saturday night — half master of ceremonies, half friend urging you to stop worrying and get down.

What makes this song so timeless is its lack of pretense. It doesn’t care about trends or radio plays; it cares about bodies moving. That’s the magic of Eddie Floyd’s voice here: he never oversells the party — he invites you into it with a wink and a grin. You can almost picture the packed dance floor, couples spinning and stepping, the sax player ripping solos between verses.

Even today, “On a Saturday Night” hits the same. Whether you’re prepping for a night out, hosting a backyard cookout, or turning your living room into a makeshift club, this track is guaranteed to set the right tone. It’s a reminder that great soul is just as much about release as it is about reflection — and that sometimes the best sermon is a Saturday night groove.

8. “Love Is a Doggone Good Thing”

Closing out this list is a slice of soul that feels like sunshine in a bottle. “Love Is a Doggone Good Thing” is Eddie Floyd’s simple, toe-tapping affirmation that, for all its troubles, love is still worth every moment. In an era when heartbreak ballads often defined soul music, Floyd flipped the script with a track that says: love is actually pretty amazing.

The song kicks off with an irresistible groove. The rhythm section is tight but breezy, the horns punch without overpowering, and Floyd’s vocal rides the beat with a mix of laid-back charm and quiet conviction. He’s not belting out a confession or begging for a lover’s return — he’s sharing a truth that feels almost like a secret you’re lucky to overhear.

What really sets this track apart is how natural it feels. There’s no sense of studio polish or forced radio friendliness. It’s warm and human, the kind of song that feels like it could be playing at a family barbecue or a neighborhood block party — anywhere people gather to celebrate the everyday beauty of love.

More than half a century later, “Love Is a Doggone Good Thing” reminds us that soul music at its best is honest and uncomplicated. It doesn’t take five metaphors or three bridges to make you feel good. Sometimes all it takes is a tight groove, a voice you trust, and a message that cuts through the noise: real love, when you find it, is still the doggone best thing going.

Eddie Floyd’s legacy shows what real soul music is all about — raw emotion, tight musicianship, and stories that still hit home. He may not be as famous as some Stax legends, but his voice remains one of Memphis soul’s hidden treasures.

Listening to Floyd today isn’t just nostalgia; it’s proof that good soul never ages. From the stomp of “Raise Your Hand” to the sweetness of “I’ve Never Found a Girl,” these songs still inspire new generations of soul and R&B fans.

So when you crave music with warmth and groove, don’t overlook Eddie Floyd. Add these tracks to your playlist and remember: great soul music always finds a way to stick around.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

Where poetry and music find soul — bold reflections from a Black man’s perspective.

He may also be contacted at: JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com | Official Site: JamarJackson.Site.