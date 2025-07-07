8 Ashford & Simpson Songs To Spin On Vinyl Again.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Ashford & Simpson are the husband-and-wife powerhouse whose songwriting defined an era of soul, R&B, and disco. Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson didn’t just pen hits for Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, or Chaka Khan — they built entire sonic universes around love’s highs, lows, and everything in between. From the sweaty, dazzling nights of Studio 54 to quiet living rooms decades later, their songs are proof that some stories about love never get old — they just deepen over time.

What makes Ashford & Simpson special is how they always stayed rooted in honesty. They didn’t just write about new love and heartbreak — they explored the grey areas: the late-night conversations, the doubts that creep in, the moments of forgiveness, the pride, the community. They were unafraid to show that real relationships are complicated and worth the work. And they did it all with a sound that makes you want to move, feel, and think — sometimes all at once.

This list of eight tracks is not just a nostalgic look back. It’s a reminder that Ashford & Simpson’s music still feels vital in 2025 and beyond — whether you’re discovering them for the first time or coming back to old favorites with new eyes. Each song is an invitation to see how love — in all its forms — can be solid as a rock, messy as an argument, or joyful as a dance floor at midnight. And if you listen closely, you’ll find a piece of your own story in theirs.

1. “Solid”

No Ashford & Simpson list could start without “Solid,” their biggest hit and a defining track of ‘80s R&B. “Solid” is more than just an anthem — it’s a testament to enduring love, the kind that weathers storms and comes out stronger. From its instantly recognizable synth bassline to that memorable hook — “Solid as a rock” — the song wraps you in warmth and optimism.

What’s special about “Solid” is how it effortlessly blends the real and the ideal. It’s not just about the perfect version of love — it’s about the kind that can withstand life’s inevitable cracks. Valerie’s vocals are powerful yet affectionate, while Nick’s harmonies weave through the chorus like a reassuring presence, echoing the idea that a partnership is stronger when both voices are heard.

The production is classic ‘80s but never feels dated — those bright keyboards, the crisp drum machine, and the layered background vocals all create a mood that’s instantly uplifting. You can practically see couples swaying on the dance floor at an ‘80s wedding, singing every word like a vow. But what’s remarkable is that it still feels relevant in today’s streaming era, as new listeners discover it on playlists devoted to timeless love songs.

Beyond the hooks and the groove, “Solid” endures because its message is universal. It’s a reminder that love is not just about the honeymoon phase — it’s about holding each other up when the world tries to tear you down. Play “Solid” when you’re celebrating an anniversary, or even when you need a personal anthem of resilience. No matter how you spin it, this song remains a rock you can lean on.

2. “Found a Cure”

“Found a Cure” is a disco-soul masterpiece that shows Ashford & Simpson at their funkiest. Released at the tail end of the disco era, it’s a joyous declaration that love can mend the wounds the world inflicts. Valerie’s voice soars over a driving bassline and spirited horns, making it impossible not to move when it comes on.

What’s brilliant about “Found a Cure” is how it turns heartache into celebration. The verses acknowledge a history of pain — “It’s by far better than any kind of medicine / ‘Cause it’ll take away the tears / And that ain’t all you get / Whatever it is, love will fix it” — but the chorus lifts you into the light with its hopeful hook. It’s not just a love song; it’s a resurrection anthem. The percussion bubbles underneath like a heartbeat, pushing the song forward with the unstoppable force of someone who’s decided to choose joy again.

You can hear Ashford & Simpson’s gospel roots shine through, especially in the call-and-response moments that feel like a revival. There’s a communal feel to the track — it invites you to shout along, to stomp your feet and clap your hands as if you’re in a packed club in ‘79, or maybe in your living room, dancing through heartbreak.

In 2025, “Found a Cure” works beautifully on modern dance floors and retro playlists alike. DJs and crate diggers still sample its infectious groove. More importantly, its core idea — that love, whether romantic or self-love, can pull you back from the brink — is timeless. Play this when you need to remind yourself that you can shake off the past and find your cure on the dance floor or in the arms of someone who sees your worth.

3. “Is It Still Good to Ya”

A more introspective gem, “Is It Still Good to Ya” dives deep into the uneasy questions that come with lasting love. Where many soul songs idealize romance, Ashford & Simpson were brave enough to ask: when the glow fades, what’s left? Are we still each other’s everything, or are we just coasting on nostalgia?

Musically, this track is velvet-smooth, riding a laid-back groove that lets Valerie’s voice shine with intimacy and honesty. You can hear her vulnerability in the way she lingers on each phrase, like she’s hoping for reassurance but bracing for disappointment. Nick’s subtle harmonies feel like a lover’s quiet answers — supportive yet tinged with their own uncertainty.

It’s this conversational back-and-forth that gives the song its staying power. Instead of big dramatic moments, the tension comes from the honesty of the questions themselves. This is grown folks’ soul music — mature, reflective, and true to life’s imperfect rhythms.

Today, “Is It Still Good to Ya” resonates in an age of performative relationships. It’s a reminder that real love requires checking in with your partner, being honest about the little disconnections that can grow if ignored. It’s perfect for those quiet nights when you’re thinking about how far you’ve come with someone, and whether you’re still giving each other your best. In a world where so much is disposable, this song stands as a testament to love worth fighting for.

4. “Street Corner”

“Street Corner” is one of Ashford & Simpson’s most underrated tracks — a soulful narrative that shows the duo’s heart for storytelling and their deep roots in social consciousness. It’s not just a song about romance; it’s about the people we overlook, the lives that slip through the cracks of our cities.

From the first notes, you feel the urgency — that bassline struts with a purpose, the horns punch through like a wake-up call, and Valerie’s vocal is fierce yet compassionate. She paints vivid scenes of young people standing on corners, not out of choice but circumstance, stuck in cycles of poverty and neglect.

What makes “Street Corner” so compelling is that it never tips into hopelessness. There’s an undercurrent of challenge in the lyrics: what are we doing to change this? What will it take for us to stop walking by and start reaching out? In this way, Ashford & Simpson’s brand of soul becomes a call for community.

Listening today, “Street Corner” feels like it could have been written last week. The themes of urban decay, systemic neglect, and human resilience are as relevant as ever. It’s the kind of song you play when you need to remember that soul music is not just for romance — it’s for truth-telling, too.

Spin this one with the volume up, and let it remind you that behind every street corner, there’s a story worth hearing — and maybe, if you’re willing, worth helping to rewrite.

5. “Nobody Knows”

“Nobody Knows” is classic Ashford & Simpson: lush, orchestral, and brimming with unspoken emotion. It’s a song about the private struggles that couples endure behind closed doors — the fights, the reconciliations, the secrets that never see the light of day. In a way, it’s an early ode to the truth that love isn’t always Instagrammable — real love happens in the moments when no one’s watching.

The arrangement is pure ‘70s soul sophistication. Strings sweep in and out like a movie score, giving the track a sense of grandeur. Valerie’s voice drips with raw honesty; she sings each line like she’s whispering secrets to the listener. Nick’s baritone counterpoint adds gravity, grounding the emotional highs and lows with a comforting steadiness. It feels like a couple’s heart-to-heart turned into a symphony.

What sets “Nobody Knows” apart is its cinematic quality — it’s a song you can close your eyes to and see scenes unfold: two lovers at the kitchen table, a door slammed in anger, a quiet apology in the middle of the night. It captures the mundane but profound reality of enduring love — the grit, the mess, the forgiveness that never makes it onto photo albums.

Listening today, “Nobody Knows” is almost painfully relatable. In a world that prizes curated perfection, it’s a relief to hear a song that embraces the hidden cracks. It reminds us that relationships don’t need to be explained or justified to outsiders. Play this song on a rainy evening when you’re reflecting on your own journey — it’s the perfect reminder that sometimes, what holds two people together is the knowledge that nobody else needs to know.

6. “It Seems to Hang On”

If you want to hear Ashford & Simpson at their most infectious, “It Seems to Hang On” is essential. Built on a driving, dance-ready groove, this track showcases how they could craft songs that worked on the dance floor and on the radio without losing their emotional punch.

The melody is undeniably upbeat — all shimmering guitar licks and buoyant basslines that practically beg you to move. But it’s the emotional undertow that gives the song its staying power. Valerie’s delivery is as layered as the track’s production: there’s joy in her tone, but also resignation, a weary acceptance that some loves won’t let you go easily, no matter how much you might want them to.

This duality — dancing through heartbreak — is what makes “It Seems to Hang On” feel timeless. It acknowledges the reality that love can linger in all the inconvenient places: in your memory, in an old text, in a scent on your sweater. Even when you’re ready to move on, the ghosts of a relationship can stick around long after the music stops.

In 2025, it’s easy to see how this track would slide seamlessly onto a “Nu-Disco” or “Soulful House” playlist. The groove is classic but feels fresh; the lyrics are vulnerable but never maudlin. Spin this one when you want to be reminded that you can feel your feelings — and still find a reason to dance through the mess.

7. “Love Don’t Make It Right”

“Love Don’t Make It Right” is a soulful gut-punch wrapped in a groove — one of those rare tracks that feels as raw today as it did four decades ago. From the opening notes, you know you’re not in for a fairytale: the funky bassline is deceptively bright, but the lyrics cut straight through any illusions about love conquering all.

Valerie’s vocals here are a masterclass in emotional range — she’s wounded but not broken, honest but not bitter. She lays out the painful truth that sometimes, love is present but insufficient; sometimes, no matter how deep the feelings run, they can’t patch over fundamental cracks. Nick’s subtle harmonies lend a touch of warmth, like a friend telling you what you need to hear, even if it stings.

What’s brilliant is how the production amplifies the message. The groove is slick and danceable, a subtle contradiction that gives the song its tension. It’s as if they’re saying: you can move to this, but don’t miss what we’re telling you — that clinging to a broken love won’t make it whole again.

For modern listeners, “Love Don’t Make It Right” feels like an anthem for boundaries. In a world that romanticizes chaos and calls it passion, Ashford & Simpson remind us that real self-love means recognizing when love has run its course. Play this song when you’re ready to choose yourself — it’s a bittersweet but empowering reminder that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is let go.

8. “Bourgie’ Bourgie’”

Closing out this list is “Bourgie’ Bourgie’” — a sly, funky deep cut that still turns heads decades later. Originally recorded by Ashford & Simpson and famously reimagined by Gladys Knight & the Pips, the song is a cheeky critique of those who get a taste of upward mobility and suddenly forget where they came from.

Musically, it’s irresistible: that bouncing bassline, crisp claps, and Valerie’s sparkling lead vocal create a groove that’s equal parts disco and soul. There’s a sense of playful rebellion in the delivery, like the duo is raising an eyebrow at the “bourgie” crowd while dancing circles around them. Nick’s interjections and harmonies add a conspiratorial vibe, turning the track into a kind of musical side-eye.

Part of what makes “Bourgie’ Bourgie’” feel so fresh today is its timeless theme. The idea of staying grounded — of not losing your authenticity when you “make it” — is as relevant now as it was in the late ‘70s. Whether it’s new money, new status, or a social media following, the temptation to forget your roots is always there.

In the modern streaming era, “Bourgie’ Bourgie’” has found new life among DJs and crate diggers. Its deep groove has been sampled, remixed, and spun in underground house sets around the world. Play this one when you want a dance floor filler that also gives you something to chew on — a reminder that soul music can be sharp-witted and funky all at once. It’s Ashford & Simpson at their best: moving your feet while keeping your mind just as engaged.

Ashford & Simpson’s songs are more than just classics — they’re reminders that love is layered, imperfect, and worth the effort. From the resilience of “Solid” to the honesty of “Nobody Knows,” their music still speaks to every generation looking for truth wrapped in a groove.

So revisit these tracks, let them move you, and remember: good love songs don’t fade — they just keep teaching us how to feel, forgive, and keep dancing.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

