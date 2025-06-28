8 Jesse Powell Songs to Remind You Why 90s R&B Still Matters.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you came of age in the ‘90s or early 2000s, chances are Jesse Powell’s voice found its way into some of your most tender memories. Maybe it played at your cousin’s wedding, or during those late-night radio slow jams that made you believe love could really last forever. His four-octave range, gospel-trained heart, and honest delivery gave us songs that still linger like perfume on an old letter.

In a world where R&B sometimes feels over-polished and underfelt, Jesse’s music reminds us of an era when one singer and a simple melody could say everything. This list isn’t just about his hits — it’s about the overlooked gems that deserve to be played at midnight or anytime you need to remember how good R&B can feel when it comes from the soul.

So put your headphones on, pour something warm, and revisit these 8 Jesse Powell songs that prove his voice — and his message — are as timeless as ever.

1. “You”

It’s impossible to discuss Jesse Powell without beginning with his signature song, “You.” Released as part of his sophomore album ‘Bout It, this timeless ballad is pure ‘90s R&B at its most romantic and heartfelt. From the very first notes, “You” draws you in with a delicate piano riff and subtle percussion that feels like a heartbeat — steady, reassuring, intimate.

What makes “You” a classic isn’t just the melody; it’s the way Powell commands it with such restraint and soul. He doesn’t oversing — he lives in the song. His ability to rise from a velvety baritone to a piercing, angelic falsetto is the kind of vocal dynamism that makes you stop whatever you’re doing and just listen. In every run, every lingering note, you hear the training of a singer who grew up in the church and learned that emotion is just as important as technique.

This is the kind of track that has become part of countless couples’ love stories. It’s the slow dance at a wedding reception, the song that plays during anniversaries, the background to tender proposals. DJs continue to spin it because its honesty hasn’t aged — if anything, it feels even more poignant now that so much of modern R&B has shifted toward hooks over heart.

Rediscovering “You” today feels like opening a love letter you thought you’d lost. It’s a reminder of an era when an R&B song could be soft yet powerful, sensual yet pure. Put it on late at night, lights low, good headphones on — and let Jesse Powell remind you what real romance sounds like. The best part? It never tries too hard. It just is.

2. “All I Need”

“All I Need” is one of those deep cuts that proves Jesse Powell wasn’t a one-hit wonder — he was an artist with a genuine gift for expressing quiet devotion. While “You” may have been grand and soaring, “All I Need” is more intimate. It’s that soft promise between two people in the early stages of forever: no fireworks needed, just a steady flame.

The song’s instrumentation is peak mid-‘90s R&B. Soft keys, that sweet, subtle bassline, gentle snaps that keep time like the tap of a lover’s hand on your shoulder. And over it all, Powell’s voice doesn’t overpower — it embraces. He lets the lyrics breathe, leaving just enough space for you to feel like you’re part of the story too.

One of the song’s most powerful moments comes in the bridge, where he slips into that effortless head voice, ad-libbing with a sincerity that’s almost conversational. It’s the musical equivalent of an “I love you” whispered when no one else is around to hear. It’s tender, it’s personal, and it’s completely genuine.

Listening to “All I Need” today is like opening a box of old photos. You’re reminded that love isn’t always dramatic; sometimes it’s about the quiet certainties — the hand held in public, the cup of coffee made just the way they like it, the everyday promise of showing up. In a world obsessed with spectacle, this song’s simplicity feels radical. And that’s why it’s still so needed today.

3. “I Wasn’t With It”

Jesse Powell could do smooth and tender, sure — but “I Wasn’t With It” shows that he could handle upbeat, radio-ready grooves with just as much finesse. Released during the golden era of ‘90s R&B crossovers, this track is part playful jam, part moral declaration — a storytelling song that shows you can dance while staying true.

Right away, the production hits you with an infectious beat that feels made for backyard barbecues and ‘90s house parties. The bass pops, the keys bounce, and there’s that unmistakable blend of pop accessibility and R&B soul. Lyrically, Powell flips the script on typical temptation tales — instead of bragging about stepping out, he proudly insists he “wasn’t with it.” It’s refreshing, even decades later.

What elevates the song is how Powell balances cool swagger with sincerity. He never sounds preachy or corny. There’s a wink in his voice — a subtle nod that he knows he could have given in, but he didn’t. Listen to how he phrases the verses: relaxed yet rhythmic, with just enough vocal flourishes to remind you of that gospel foundation he never abandons.

Revisiting “I Wasn’t With It” today is like uncovering a perfect throwback for your weekend playlist. It’s a reminder that Jesse Powell had range — he could make you slow dance in the dark and then get you two-stepping with your friends. For younger fans, it’s a fresh example of storytelling in R&B, where the groove was tight, the message clear, and the vibe unforgettable.

4. “Gloria”

“Gloria” deserves to be talked about more than it is. Tucked into his debut album, this song is a raw testament to how Jesse Powell could transform a simple melody into something soul-stirring. The moment the piano starts, you know you’re about to hear a song that came from the same place as the gospel choirs he grew up singing in.

The lyrics are direct — a plea, a cry, a last-ditch effort to hold onto a love that’s slipping away. But what makes “Gloria” unforgettable is how Powell builds the tension. In the first verse, he’s almost conversational — warm, soft, vulnerable. By the chorus, he’s pushed himself vocally, soaring into a range that sends chills down your spine.

There’s a beautiful, church-like cadence to how he phrases the lines — almost like he’s testifying. The backing arrangement is classic: piano, steady drums, and just a hint of guitar that punctuates the emotion without drowning it. No frills, no big orchestral swells — just Powell and his voice, rising and falling like a prayer set to music.

Hearing “Gloria” today hits differently. It’s a reminder of when R&B felt like it was deeply rooted in soul and gospel, unafraid to get messy with emotion. For listeners, it’s an invitation to feel things you might be too guarded to admit out loud. Powell gives you permission to plead, to hope, to hurt — and to do it beautifully.

If you’re building a playlist of his work, “Gloria” is a must. It’s not just a song — it’s the blueprint for understanding Jesse Powell’s approach to music: heartfelt, honest, and undeniably human.

5. “If I”

By the time Powell released his third album, JP, he was more seasoned — older, wiser, and much more confident in how he could channel real-life complexity into his music. “If I” is one of those songs that’s best heard when you’re alone with your thoughts. It opens with a gentle guitar line and a minimalist beat that feels like the ticking of a clock — a reminder that time is passing and mistakes can’t always be undone.

The beauty of “If I” is that it’s not just an apology; it’s an unpacking of regret. Powell doesn’t hide behind clichés. He owns up to his shortcomings, to the things he wishes he’d done differently. There’s a nakedness in how he phrases each line — you can almost hear him weighing every word before it leaves his lips. His falsetto here is especially stunning: fragile but never weak, confident yet so full of ache.

Midway through the song, the layered harmonies sneak up on you, adding a gospel-like warmth that makes the track feel like a confessional booth. It’s Jesse asking for forgiveness not just from a lover, but maybe from himself too. That’s what makes “If I” so relatable — who hasn’t replayed old mistakes at 2 a.m., wishing they’d said more, done more, or simply been better?

Even now, “If I” feels timeless because it refuses to sugarcoat the reality of grown-up relationships. It’s not a fantasy. It’s about accepting your faults and hoping you’re given another shot. And when Powell holds that last note, stretching it just long enough to break your heart, you’re reminded why R&B needs voices like his — honest, raw, and unafraid to stand in the mess.

6. “Can’t Take It”

“Can’t Take It” is another hidden jewel from JP that shows Jesse Powell could blend modern production trends with classic storytelling — and still sound true to himself. The opening has this late-night vibe: a tight snare, a mellow synth pad that floats around like a sigh, and a guitar riff that gives the whole thing an urban edge. Right away, you know this isn’t a fairytale love song — it’s an unraveling.

What really hits home is the tension Powell builds through his voice alone. He sounds almost conversational in the verses, like he’s pacing the room, working up the courage to admit that the love he’s been clinging to is slipping away. Then, when the chorus drops, he doesn’t hold back. His voice cracks just enough to feel real, but it’s never out of control — that balance between technique and truth is classic Powell.

Lyrically, “Can’t Take It” isn’t about blame; it’s about that helpless moment when you realize you can’t fix something by yourself. There’s maturity in that — he’s not pleading for the other person to stay, nor is he playing the victim. He’s just being honest about the pain of letting go when your heart isn’t ready.

Today, “Can’t Take It” resonates even more because so much of modern R&B has moved toward surface-level vibes. This song is deeper than that — it’s the soundtrack for nights when you’re lying awake, wondering how something so right turned so wrong. And when Powell ad-libs toward the end, those vocal runs sound like a man emptying out the last of his hope. It’s beautiful, it’s bittersweet, and it’s pure Jesse Powell.

7. “By The Way”

By the time Jesse Powell released his self-titled final studio album, he seemed ready to explore a softer, more introspective side of his artistry — and “By The Way” is one of its most underrated gifts. It’s the kind of song that feels like a letter you never sent, something you might whisper to someone you still love but can’t say out loud.

The production is stripped down to its bare bones: a simple acoustic guitar riff that circles like a question, light percussion that taps along like a heartbeat, and Powell’s voice taking center stage. It’s so intimate that you can hear the tiny breaks in his tone — proof that he didn’t need layers of studio polish to make you feel every word.

What makes “By The Way” special is its conversational honesty. There’s no grand hook or overdone bridge. The chorus is more like an afterthought, almost like he’s afraid to say too much. That vulnerability feels timeless. You can listen to this track on a rainy afternoon or during a solo late-night drive, and it’ll hit you just the same: gently, yet deeply.

It’s easy to miss the brilliance in its subtlety. Powell knew when to lean back and let a line breathe. His use of falsetto in the chorus is so delicate it almost dissolves into the melody. It’s a reminder that sometimes the quietest songs echo the loudest.

If you want a track that shows Jesse Powell’s evolution from a breakout balladeer to an artist who could say volumes with just a whisper, “By The Way” is that song. It deserves to be pulled from obscurity and shared with anyone who believes that true R&B lives in the raw, unscripted moments.

8. “Is It Over”

“Is It Over” is the perfect closer for any Jesse Powell deep dive — a song that feels like the final page of a love story you’re not ready to end. From its opening piano chords, there’s a hush to it, as if Powell is having this conversation in a dimly lit room with just the two of you present. It’s heartbreak painted in the softest brushstrokes.

Powell’s vocal on “Is It Over” is one of his most masterful performances. He’s not belting every line for effect; instead, he drifts in and out of his chest voice and falsetto with a featherlight touch that makes each question — is it over, do you still care? — feel more painful. When he asks, he sounds like he really wants to believe the answer is no, even though he knows the truth.

The orchestration is minimal but lush: piano, faint strings, and that signature Jesse Powell sense of restraint. Every instrument supports his voice rather than competing with it. The bridge is devastating — you can almost feel him standing at an emotional crossroads, debating whether to fight for love or finally let it go.

Listening to “Is It Over” now, knowing it came from his final album, gives the song an added layer of poignancy. It feels like an artist taking stock of what he’s given and what he’s lost. There’s no bitterness, only acceptance and a glimmer of hope that maybe — just maybe — things could still work out.

Put “Is It Over” on when you’re ready to face your own ghosts. It’s not the song you play to get over someone; it’s the song you play to remember why you loved them in the first place — and why some endings are beautiful even in their sadness. That was Jesse Powell’s gift: the courage to sing about the moments we all wish we could keep alive, even when they’re gone.

Jesse Powell may have left us too soon, but these songs make sure his voice lives on. They remind us that love can be big and cinematic like “You” — or quiet and aching like “By The Way.” They remind us that honesty never goes out of style, and neither does a voice that sings straight from the heart.

If this list brought back memories, share them — play these songs for someone who’s never heard them. Add them to your slow jam playlists, your road trip singalongs, your late-night reflections. That’s how we keep artists like Jesse alive: by letting their music remind us of the softest parts of ourselves.

Here’s to Jesse Powell — and to every listener who still believes that a real love song never truly fades.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

Where poetry and music find soul — bold reflections from a Black man’s perspective.

He may also be contacted at: JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com | Official Site: JamarJackson.Site.