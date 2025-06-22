Why Donald J. Trump May Be Remembered as the Worst U.S. President in History.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 4

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are those still alive who were alive when the Second World War ended. There are those born after the end of the Second World War who saw the assassination of a US president, man walk on the Moon, a US president resigning from office, and the collapse of the once mighty Soviet Empire.

Others who were alive when another US president was nearly assassinated, the terrorist attack of 9/11 and the election of the first Black man not once but twice as president of the US, and a worldwide pandemic. All those alive will be able to include in their list of one in a lifetime events having lived during the worst president in the almost 250-year history of the US’ existence.

Hands down, there is no hesitation, no skepticism, from 2017 to 2021 and 2025 to possibly 2029 the nation’s worst president by far will have occupied the Oval Office. Most presidents would be embarrassed to be judged the worst of the US presidents.

However, that is not the case with Donald J. Trump. What is important to him is not what his name may or may not be associated with but that his name is hoisted high, in capitals and in lights. To that end his name stands by itself as being the worst US president ever.

It is not because of the policies and positions that Trump is associated with which makes him the worst US president by far. Policies and positions with Trump are as changing as a woman’s hair styles.

That is not to say there are no constant themes clearly associated with his name and person. His disdain and disrespect for women, people of color, suckers who work 9 to 5, those born in humble beginnings and never escape their humble beginning definitely defines him since his childhood.

He has also had disdain throughout his life for those who were born in privilege and have never been without their privilege, those without power who never will have power, those with power which he never will have and those who believe in something greater than themselves. It would be fair to say that he has disdain for everyone.

As for political considerations and policies such as immigration, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and climate change, men and women of conscience can agree to disagree respectfully. Differing opinions are healthy in a true democracy in which everyone participants equally.

Still, there are those myself included who find his political and policy considerations harmful, revolting, inhumane, un-American and racist. That however does not make him the worst president of all times.

With Donald being Donald there is no guarantee that what he proclaims in the morning will remain his position by the afternoon. He is by nature, transactional and as such nothing he says one moment can be counted on to remain true the next moment.

His most devout MAGA supporters may one day learn just how transactional their messiah actually is. They may one day also figure out how contemptuous he had been of them.

It is not his policies and politics which make him the worst president of all times. It is his personality traits, his character, his lack of morality, his complete lack of integrity. It is his insensitivity, inhumanity and yes, his incompetence.

As the elected leader of the country right or wrong he is expected to represent the mores and character of the nation and its people. If the president is a playground bully, can we expect anything different from children on the school playground? If the president shows himself to be a misogynist, is it too unbelievable that a fair number of young men might feel it is appropriate to be misogynist.

If the president ignores the law, can we expect others not to feel that perhaps they too do not have to follow the law? If the president constantly and with great fanfare shows his disdain for women, people of color, immigrants, people of faith and morals can we not expect others to follow his lead?

If the president shows that there is no rule of law by his actions, what attorney would not be right to offer to a judge and jury that his or her client should be found innocent because 77 million Americans indicated by their vote that law and order and the rule of law no longer matter?

That by their vote that morals, character are a thing of the past. That it is okay to lie and cheat. That the lie is now the truth and the truth is just a lie. That a person or nation’s word is as reliable as a burned-out engine.

The politics and policies of the current occupant of the Oval Office leads much to be desired. However, it is his character, personality, total lack of morality and integrity which has and continues to hurt the nation’s image. It has affected its body and soul to such a degree this nation might never recover.

To be an elected official holder, to be president at one time was viewed with great respect. Can the same be said in 2025?

How many young people have witnessed the Trump years and decided politics, government and having a political career is not something which they ever want to be involved in? How many adults have decided the poison, childishness and hatred emitted from White House have turned them off from watching the news and participating in the electoral process?

Things were never perfect in this nation or any nation. However, there was a time when things like truth, integrity, honesty, compassion, kindness, morality, due process, rule of law, commitment had meaning. Can we say in 2025 that such words still have meaning?

Donald J. Trump did not single handedly cause America to be in the moral cesspool that America finds itself in. It has taken years and the involvement of many in politics and out of politics to reach this point.

The political moral malaise that the nation finds itself in is not the work of Trump. He is just one of its products.

At the same time, not only is he not doing anything to get America out of its hole, he has ditched his shovel and gotten not a backhoe but an excavator to dig the hole deeper.

If the US does not make it to its 253rd birthday historians will view Trump like Nero. But instead of him playing a fiddle while Rome burned, Trump was tweeting on his golf course causing chaos, confusion and collapse.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.