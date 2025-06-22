8 Cavin Yarbrough Songs to Remember the R&B Legend Who Just Passed Away.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The recent passing of Cavin Yarbrough at age 72 has hit many music lovers hard. For fans of soul, funk, and timeless R&B, it feels like we’ve lost more than a musician—we’ve lost a heartbeat from an era that shaped how we love, groove, and express ourselves. As one-half of the beloved duo Yarbrough & Peoples, Cavin helped create songs that were equal parts smooth and electrifying. Whether you first heard his music on vinyl, the radio, or sampled in a modern beat, you felt his presence—his keyboard work, vocal delivery, and musical instincts were unmistakable.

This list isn’t just a collection of songs—it’s a small tribute. These eight tracks capture the soul of Cavin Yarbrough’s artistry, showcasing the way he wove emotion, rhythm, and storytelling into every arrangement. If you’re new to his catalog or simply revisiting it in light of his passing, these songs are a reminder of why his music still matters—and always will.

1. “Don’t Stop the Music” (Yarbrough & Peoples)

This is the track that launched Cavin Yarbrough into mainstream recognition and remains one of the most enduring funk hits of its time. “Don’t Stop the Music” is a masterclass in groove-based production—driven by a tightly wound bassline, funky synth work, and slick rhythm guitar that seem to hypnotize the listener into movement.

Yarbrough’s keyboard arrangement forms the song’s skeleton—pulsing and shifting with energy, it bridges disco’s sheen with early ‘80s funk experimentation. The interplay between Cavin and Alisa Peoples is the heartbeat here; they exchange vocals like lovers vibing on the same wavelength, feeding off each other’s energy.

Lyrically, the message is simple: stay on the floor, let the music guide you. Yet, it’s the delivery that elevates it into something timeless. This isn’t just a dance track—it’s a declaration that the right beat can heal, distract, and elevate. It’s an ode to escape through rhythm, and Cavin captures that with uncanny precision.

Even in 2025, “Don’t Stop the Music” is frequently sampled, covered, and DJ’d. It fits effortlessly in nostalgic sets but feels just as current in neo-funk or R&B playlists. Cavin’s musical DNA is deeply embedded in this jam, and it’s essential listening. Its influence can be heard in everything from Janet Jackson’s early catalog to Daft Punk’s funkier moments. It’s a shining example of a groove so strong, it transcends time and format—whether on vinyl, cassette, or Spotify.

2. “Guilty” (Yarbrough & Peoples)

“Guilty” slows things down but doesn’t lose an ounce of potency. The song presents Cavin Yarbrough in a more emotionally exposed setting. It’s part ballad, part quiet storm anthem—haunted by the push and pull of love and betrayal.

The keyboard work is subtle but stunning. Cavin leans into warm Rhodes textures and minimalistic chord progressions that leave space for vulnerability. His vocal performance, tender and contemplative, is paired beautifully with Alisa’s harmonies, creating a dialogue of regret and confusion between two people drifting apart.

What makes “Guilty” standout is its mature perspective. This isn’t a breakup song filled with blame. Instead, it’s about owning mistakes, recognizing emotional damage, and asking tough questions. There’s a grown-up honesty in its composition that elevates it above your average R&B ballad. It speaks to the kind of love that’s been tested and bruised, not the fairy tale kind.

Musically, it serves as a blueprint for modern-day artists like Snoh Aalegra and BJ the Chicago Kid, who also marry vulnerability with lush instrumentation. “Guilty” gives room to breathe between lines—moments of silence that make the words cut deeper. It’s the kind of track that demands you sit still and listen, whether you’re nursing a heartbreak or simply reflecting on love’s more complicated chapters.

3. “Heartbeats” (Yarbrough & Peoples)

There’s something deeply infectious about “Heartbeats.” It straddles the line between synth-funk and radio-friendly soul-pop. From the moment the drum machine kicks in, you’re transported to a roller rink or a house party where love is in the air.

Cavin’s production here is outstanding. The use of synthesizers is not just for flair—they mimic real heartbeats, which gives the track both urgency and charm. The lyrics tap into that universal feeling of your heart racing when you’re near someone you desire, and the delivery is perfectly syncopated with the rhythm. Everything here feels like it was designed to mimic the physicality of attraction.

The duet structure plays beautifully again here, with Cavin and Alisa alternating lines and harmonizing during the chorus. Their vocal chemistry sells the illusion of two hearts syncing up under moonlight. It’s tender, it’s flirty, and it’s filled with musical textures that still sound crisp today.

“Heartbeats” feels like a distant cousin to modern tracks by Bruno Mars or The Weeknd who’ve been revisiting the ‘80s funk palette in recent years. It’s one of those tracks that, when rediscovered, feels like you’ve just unearthed a lost gem. And unlike some songs from the era, it doesn’t feel locked in the past. It’s vibrant, emotionally warm, and endlessly danceable—perfect for any playlist built on feel-good grooves and romantic undertones.

4. “Third Degree” (Yarbrough & Peoples)

“Third Degree” is playful, dramatic, and irresistibly funky. Here, Cavin Yarbrough shifts from romance to suspicion, exploring themes of jealousy and emotional interrogation. The beat is punchy and animated—ideal for dancing but also rich in storytelling.

Cavin’s arrangement features bright horns, stuttering synth leads, and a rhythm section that’s both precise and dynamic. His use of syncopation in the instrumentation mirrors the song’s lyrical theme—nothing is straightforward, and everything feels just slightly off-center, like someone hiding the truth. It’s a sonic representation of suspicion, where every beat feels like a question mark.

Vocally, he leans into theatricality without overdoing it. You can hear the raised eyebrows, the finger-pointing, and the half-joking, half-serious energy in every phrase. The back-and-forth between Cavin and Alisa adds tension, making the song feel like a scene out of a romantic comedy where nobody is sure who’s really guilty. The chorus delivers a punch not just musically but emotionally—it’s catchy, but there’s weight to the suspicion being voiced.

“Third Degree” is a fun listen even today because the subject matter—miscommunication, relationship doubt—never goes out of style. Musically, it holds up because it’s built on solid funk principles with an added layer of narrative depth. If this track came out in the age of social media, it would’ve been ripe for memes and reaction videos—it has that same dramatic sass that defines contemporary pop culture commentary.

5. “Come to Me” (Yarbrough & Peoples)

“Come to Me” showcases a softer, dreamier side of Cavin Yarbrough’s artistry. The track opens with gentle synth pads and airy backing vocals, creating a vibe that’s immediately calming. It’s romantic, but also spiritual—almost like a whispered prayer between lovers. There’s a celestial undertone here that sets it apart from standard love ballads of the era.

Cavin’s keyboard work is delicate and textured. The chord changes are lush without being overwhelming, and every note feels intentional. His mastery of space is evident—nothing is overcrowded, and each instrumental element feels like it has room to breathe. The gentle transitions between verses add to the floating, almost trance-like quality of the song, inviting listeners into a meditative zone.

Alisa’s voice floats beside Cavin’s like a breeze through an open window, and together they create a sonic intimacy rarely achieved in duets. Their harmonies are light, yet emotionally piercing. The sincerity of the lyrics—”Could have been sweeter than sweet / Could have been a melody of love”—takes on new meaning when paired with such nuanced delivery. There’s both comfort and yearning in every line.

In today’s world of lo-fi R&B and vibey bedroom pop, “Come to Me” could easily be reintroduced to a new audience. Its simplicity is its strength, and it proves that Cavin Yarbrough understood the emotional architecture of a great love song. Fans of artists like Snoh Aalegra or Cleo Sol would find this track a rewarding listen, as it carries the same elegance and intimacy that defines much of today’s neo-soul revival.

6. “Be a Winner” (Yarbrough & Peoples)

“Be a Winner” is motivational funk at its finest. In an era where many artists chased either romance or rhythm, this track gave listeners something different: an anthem of self-belief and perseverance. Cavin Yarbrough’s contribution as a producer and musician is unmistakable—sharp, uplifting, and melodically rich. He delivers a groove that’s tight and purposeful, infused with an infectious spirit of triumph.

From the opening chords, the song feels like a call to action. The tempo is upbeat but not frantic, and the bassline anchors the message in confidence. Cavin’s synth leads cut through like rays of light, signaling optimism at every turn. There’s a pulse to the track that mirrors the urgency of chasing your dreams, but it never loses its sense of cool.

Lyrically, “Be a Winner” encourages listeners to face life’s battles with determination. Cavin and Alisa deliver each line with earnestness, making the track both infectious and inspirational. It’s hard not to feel empowered by the end of the second verse. Their voices wrap around the chorus like a mantra, making the song as much a pep talk as a musical experience.

With its clean production, layered harmonies, and relatable message, the song can stand tall even today. Whether you’re hitting the gym or just needing a boost to face a long day, “Be a Winner” delivers that energy with style and substance. It’s a track that proves funk doesn’t always have to be sensual or party-driven—it can also be deeply affirming.

7. “Crazy” (Yarbrough & Peoples)

“Crazy” dives deep into obsession and emotional chaos. It’s a passionate exploration of what it means to lose your composure over love, wrapped in funky grooves and soul-drenched vocals. This is Cavin Yarbrough at his most raw and vulnerable, channeling a kind of emotional urgency that’s rarely heard with such clarity in R&B of the early ‘80s.

Musically, the track is tight. The arrangement moves effortlessly from sharp drum hits to cascading synth runs. Cavin plays the keys like a man on the edge, and his performance is filled with urgency. The rhythm feels slightly off-kilter in the best way—like it’s echoing the mental unraveling of someone who’s just realized how deep they’ve fallen. The instrumental breakdown halfway through the track adds to that descent.

The interplay between the lyrics and instrumentation gives the song a unique texture—almost like the music itself is spiraling in tandem with the narrator’s emotions. Alisa’s harmonies bring a calming force, but even she sounds shaken by the sheer intensity. Their dynamic becomes more than just two voices—it’s two emotional states pulling against one another, trying to make sense of chaos.

Listeners today who enjoy the emotional honesty of artists like Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., or Giveon will find “Crazy” compelling. It’s a reminder that love doesn’t always make sense, and sometimes, we need songs that echo our own emotional turbulence. “Crazy” doesn’t glamorize heartbreak; it exposes its raw edges, making it one of the most cathartic listens in Yarbrough & Peoples’ catalog.

8. “I Wouldn’t Lie” (Yarbrough & Peoples)

Rounding out this list is the slow-burning groove “I Wouldn’t Lie,” a track that leans heavily into themes of loyalty, doubt, and the desperate need to be believed. It’s a subtle ballad with major emotional payoff. Rather than shouting its case, the song pleads—with gentleness, with reason, with heart. And in that way, it hits deeper.

Cavin’s instrumental choices are reserved but effective. The keyboards flow like a quiet stream, never overtaking the vocals but instead guiding them. His vocal tone here is sincere, pleading without groveling, strong but wounded. He gives the impression of someone who’s made mistakes, but whose intentions remain pure—a man caught in that in-between space where love and trust begin to fray.

The duet shines again as Alisa returns fire with her own blend of grace and skepticism. The tension between the two voices is palpable—you’re not sure whether to trust him or side with her—but the song keeps you emotionally hooked. Their vocal chemistry brings out the subtleties in each phrase, turning the track into a kind of sonic relationship counseling session.

Even in a modern playlist, “I Wouldn’t Lie” sounds fresh. Its honesty, coupled with Cavin’s brilliant sense of dynamics and restraint, makes it an R&B sleeper hit waiting to be rediscovered. In an era where emotional intelligence in songwriting is celebrated, this song feels like it was written for today’s audience. It’s not just about convincing someone else—it’s about convincing yourself that love is worth defending.

Cavin Yarbrough may no longer be with us, but his music continues to breathe. In each keyboard flourish, each harmony with Alisa Peoples, and every carefully crafted groove, you can still feel his spirit. These songs aren’t relics from the past—they’re alive, pulsing with the energy and tenderness that Cavin brought into every note.

In remembering him through these tracks, we don’t just honor a career—we honor a soul who gave us music to dance to, cry to, and believe in. Rest in power, Cavin Yarbrough. Your music plays on.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.