Beyond the Fog: How Deception and Disinformation Keep Us in the Dark.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There is a term called the fog of war which was made popular following WWII. It pertained to the uncertainty of war; how often tactical decisions were made lacking the Information or intelligence required which led to uncertainty. In modern times it came to mean a covering or obscuring of truth. We now know wars are waged by deception by the leaders on both sides of the conflict, simultaneously directed against the enemy and their own people!

Physical fog occurs when dense clouds of water or ice droplets develop and settle close to ground level as opposed to the upper atmosphere. Dense fog makes it difficult to see; the denser the fog the harder it is to see thus making visibility problematic. We are all familiar with waking up in the morning seeing smoke like fog covering the ground extending deep into our surroundings making it extremely difficult to see anything.

The word fog is a common word and it has many usages in our daily language. Fog is used as a synonym or metaphor for: confusion, mystery, depression and discombobulation. We hear people say I’m in a fog or I had brain fog. The word fog is also used to depict the barrier between illusion and reality.

In today’s society we are deliberately kept in a fog by the owners and controllers of globalized financial capital, the shot callers, the plutocrats, the powers who shouldn’t be. We are kept in a psychological and emotional fog designed to obscure and obfuscate truth and reality, to keep us fearful, disoriented, easily manipulated and mailable. They use their ownership and control over the media and its content to shape our perceptions, fashion artificial consensus and shape our “reality”, a reality that is often not in our best interests but one that benefits them!

These societal overlords need to keep us this way so they can dupe, distract and deceive us into going for their okey-doke and falling for their flim-flam. They need to keep is in a submissive, uncritical, somnambulant state so we never challenge their narratives, question their assertions, openly defy their orders and mandates and resist their nefarious agendas. They need us to be Zombies, mindless automatons and willing workers doing exactly what we are told and programmed to do.

Some examples of the deliberately manufactured fog they have unleashed on us are: COVID-19 was a novel (new) virus, that it was causing a global pandemic, only by using repurposed (they were already in existence but the original reason they were developed and created did not work because most of the lab animals kept dying), unsafe, DNA altering, mRNA injections could provide protection and prevent the spread of this new “pathogen” that had a 98% recovery rate for healthy people!

Another fogging of truth is the preposterous notion the indigenous people of Palestine who have no military, no advanced weaponry, no technological sophistication or acumen somehow poses an “existential threat” to an apartheid settler nation which was carved out in their midst, that uses advanced surveillance technology, lethal weaponry, to exert logistical and military control over the Palestinians. We are kowtowed into passively watching as these “Israelis” who have no genetic or historic connection to the ancient Hebrews conduct a real time campaign of genocide against the Palestinians.

One good thing about natural fog is, it doesn’t last long, it usually dissipates in a few hours. Man made fog is different. It can last as long as the people creating it have the resources and materials to manufacture it. This is why we have to use discernment to recognize real fog from fakery. We have to learn to see through the fake fog, stay focused on reality as we define it. We have to persevere and not allow the miscreants to confuse us, obscure reality or obfuscate the truth. Open your eyes, look, see for yourself beyond the fog and walk your own path towards truth and reality.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com