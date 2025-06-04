History Repeats? Comparing U.S. Humanitarian Failures to Post-WWII War Crimes.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) After the Second World War (September 1, 1939 – September 2, 1945) the Allied powers—Great Britain, France, Soviet Union and United States —came together to form the International Military Tribunal. From 1945 to 1946, the leaders of Nazi Germany were tried for crimes against peace, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and conspiracy to commit any of the foregoing crimes. The trials were held in Nuremberg, Germany.

Prosecutors from the Allied powers sought indictment against over 200 Nazi officials and organizations which were viewed as having committed crimes against peace, war crimes, crimes against humanity and conspiracy to commit any of those crimes. Three of the top leaders of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbels and Heinrich Himmler escaped prosecution by committing suicide. With the suicides of Hitler, Goebbels and Himmler, the highest-ranking Nazi on trial was Hermann Goering.

On October 1, 1946, the Tribunal convicted 19 of the top defendants and acquitted three. Of those convicted, 12 were sentenced to death. Three defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment and four to prison terms ranging from 10 to 20 years. Hermann Goering was sentenced to death but like Hitler, Goebbels and Himmler he too took his life prior to execution.

Similar trials were held in Tokyo, Japan in which Japanese leaders believed responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity were tried. Twenty-eight Japanese leaders were put on trials of which 25 were convicted. Of the 24 (two died during the trials and one had a nervous breakdown and was hospitalized) 18 were sentenced to imprisonment and 7 were hanged.

There was criticism during and after the trials of their legitimacy. That they were a form of “victor’s justice.” As such the only reason the Nazi and Japanese leaders were on trial was because they lost the war.

Nevertheless, there was no doubt that the Nazi and Japanese leaders had caused atrocities that required punishment. There was also the hope that the prosecution of those leaders would serve as a deterrent from such atrocities ever happening again.

Which brings us to today. There can be no doubt that the architects of the current regime in Washington DC have planned and are waging a war against humanity.

The withholding of humanity funding to the U.S. Agency for International Development as well as the World Health Organization is an act of against people that will result in starvation, illness, disease and death to millions of children, women and men throughout the world. Let us have no delusions otherwise. Both Republican and Democratic administrations have provided such aid since the end of the Second World War to address starvation, illness and disease in other nations. To cutoff such aid is nothing less than a crime against humanity. It is ungodly and evil.

It was a decision based not on the public good. It was not a decision associated with abuse, fraud or waste as falsely proclaimed by the merchants of misinformation, disinformation and false witness. The allegations of abuse, fraud and waste perpetrated by the regime is itself an abuse of power and highlights its fraudulent nature.

The cutoff of aid was clearly not done to lower the federal government’s deficit.

One cannot justify taking food and medicine from the least of us and significantly rewarding millionaires and billionaires with tax cuts. It is not just wrong, it is ungodly and evil.

Apparently, the architects of the regime’s policy were absent when their religious leaders, if they had any, spoke about “for whom much is given, much is required.” Then again perhaps their religious leaders were too busy focusing on “crimes” of the bedroom and the bathroom.

The architects of the current regime are doing what they are doing because they have the power to do it. That should not be confused with a mandate, any moral justification, righteousness or lawful authority. Theirs is the power of the playground bully.

It is not about decency, justice, compassion, humanity, kindness or doing the right thing. It is just about having the power to hurt, maim, destroy, damage, inflict suffering and pain because the regime can.

It cannot and must not be sugarcoated nor accepted. Evil is evil and the current regime in Washington is evil, pure evil

It is guilty of crimes against humanity with its withholding of humanitarian aid. It is guilty of crimes against humanity with its inhumane immigration tactics and actions.

It is also guilty of making war on the people of the war with its economic policies in particular its use of tariffs. Tariffs as being used by the regime are nothing more than mob land protection racket shakedowns. They will cause unnecessary disruption and possibly even death.

The Nazi leaders who eventually were tried and convicted of crimes against the peace, and crimes against humanity did not take power by a military coup. They were voted into office by the German people.

The German people, although not physically in the courtroom, were also on trial and rightfully so. They voted them in. After voting them in they sat by and said nothing, saw nothing and did nothing to stop the atrocities. Atrocities supposedly committed in their name and for their benefit. They used the big beautiful lie just like the current regime to keep the people confused and distracted.

The American people may be too distracted with their reality TV, their werewolves, vampires, psychopathic protagonists and serial killers on their soaps and series, their 401(K)s, their stock portfolios to concern themselves with the realities taking place in their world. Those of morals and conscience in the US can only hope that the people of the world will help them to rescue and free America of the scourge and evil that affects the body and soul of this nation.

They can only hope that freedom loving and justice loving people throughout the world will stand together united against the monster which is the current US regime. Unfortunately, that may be the only course of hope since so many, too many institutions, corporations, businesses and organizations in the US have meekly and cowardly bent their knees to Moloch.

Too many that have decided to cover their eyes and place their heads into the sand. They too will be held accountable. Make no mistake about it. There will be a day of judgement.

“For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me.’

‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.”

May God bless the people of the world, all the people.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.