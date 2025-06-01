Donald Trump’s Tax Cut of $3.8 Trillion vs. a $1.5 Trillion 10% Consumer Tax Cut Proposal.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When you observe the over $3.8 trillion Trump tax cut and Job proposal, the first thing that comes to mind is, “Man that’s a lot of money – I mean, a lot of money.” If you are a lifelong Democrat like me, you may wonder, what are Democrats offering, as a counteroffer to Trump’s disturbingly unfair tax cut? Where is their proposal? Is the Trump more than $3.8 trillion proposal, the only game in town? According to a May 22, 2025, article, published by conservative Forbes magazine, authored by Brian Menickella titled, “Inside the $5 Trillion “Beautiful Bill” Shaking Up America’s Economy,” you can readily see the price tag could be as high as $5 trillion, according to Forbes. Man, that’s a lot of Money – a lot of Money !

Let’s face it, the “Grand Old Party (GOP) has laid its cards on the table. This is their 10-year comprehensive plan to grow the economy and create Jobs; this is what it is going to cost, a minimum of $3.8 trillion to a high of $5.0 trillion. The official name of the proposal is the 2025 tax reform and Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA). The Act has already passed, by “a razor thin margin” of 215 to 214 votes in the House of Representatives and now faces a vote, in the Senate where Republicans outnumber Democrats 53 seats to Democrats’ 47 seats, including two independents who caucus with Democrats.

If the Democratic party has a similar comprehensive tax cut, Job creation and economic growth proposal, then it is time for Democrats to come to, and lay their cards on the table, just like the GOP, and show us how much their Job creation and growth proposal will cost, and over what period of time. Republicans, “the GOP,” want to renew their tax cuts, for ten years. Thus, the standard length of time of any counter proposal should be for ten years, also.

However, we don’t see or hear Democrats offering a 10-year comprehensive counter proposal to create Jobs and grow our economy. Democrats constantly complain and these are their own words from the Democratic party’s web site, Trump’s “unpaid for, tax cut overwhelmingly benefits the very wealthy, and biggest corporations.” In referring to the 2017 Trump tax cut bill which Trump wants to extend, Democrats state, “It was full of outrageous give aways, including a massive tax break for the wealthiest 0.1 percent. It slashed the corporate tax rate by nearly half, with executives plowing their windfalls into stock buybacks for their own benefit, rather than investing in workers or better products, or lowering prices. ”

Democrats say, “After weakening labor protections and complaining that wages are too high, Trump is now telling donors behind closed doors at Mar-a-Lago: “You’re rich as hell, and we’re going to give you tax cuts.” Additionally, they state this, “That trickle-down approached never worked…. “Trump’s allies claimed it would pay for itself but instead exploded the federal deficit by $2 trillion. Trump’s policies added more to our national debt than has ever been added in a presidential term. ”

Trump’s reckless tax cut proposal, however, may be just what the Democratic party needs to shake it out of its Do-Nothing DOLDRUMS, when it comes to a consumer tax cut. Democrats, it appears, are waiting to run in 2026 on Trump’s failures and mistakes, rather than on new, and better economic proposals. By putting his proposal on the table, having passed the House, Trump now demolishes the viability of such an unwise strategy. Trump has created some urgency, when it comes to addressing working-class Americans problems of economic immigration, and Job Creation. Democrats must, comprehensively address the economic issues of millions of working-class Americans ,” right now, rather than later, so as to make a difference, in the lives of people, of this once supportive Democratic party constituency. “ They can, no longer, put off facing and solving this pocket-book issue! ”

Working-class Americans, having been abandoned by Democrats, shifted their vote to Trump knowing social program funding might be affected. The most comprehensive unemployment rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) economists, for April, is 7.8%, and not 4.2%. The 7.8% unemployment rate is the same as it was, when Clinton defeated George Bush, using the mantra, “ It’s the Economy Stupid. ”

The reason Democrats are losing this fight of rich vs. poor, is because our party, the Democratic party, refuses to put a counter proposal on the table, for ALL American voters to consider. And once putting that counter proposal on the table, back it to the hilt, by having the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) score it, and widely advertise the proposal, just as Republicans are doing regarding Trump’s “Beautiful Bill,” on national television. Click:

https://thyblackman.com/2025/05/17/hakeem-jefferies-by-urging-the-cbo-to-score- the-10-consumer-tax-cut-presents-a-challenge-to-trumps-tax-cut/ .

Creating more Jobs, and growing our economy annually at 3 to 5 percent, is doable. Surely, it does not require spending $5.0 trillion, or even at the low end, $3.8 trillion. It requires common sense. To understand what it takes to create Jobs, and grow our economy, you must start, with facts, and the Truth. It is a fact, Trump and the leaders of the Democratic party, Minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jefferies in the House of Representatives, and Senator Chuck Schumer in the Senate, know the nation’s most comprehensive unemployment rate for April, is 7.8%. Yet, Jefferies and Schumer irresponsibly, avoid any conversation about creating Jobs, and growing our economy – that’s our leadership .

Trump, Jefferies, and Schumer know Consumer Spending, or consumption spending accounts for 68-70% of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). If consumers’ spending declines, as it did recently, the economy declines. However, the reverse is also true, if you increase consumer spending the economy grows – that’s leadership ignoring facts, and the Truth .

They know additionally, it is a fact, that same Consumer Spending is responsible for creating approximately seven out of every ten Jobs in our economy. As a result of this fact, the United States is largely a 70% consumer driven economy. Yet, Democratic leadership allow President Trump to present, a $3.8 trillion to $5.0 trillion proposal to Congress, and the nation, emphasizing tax cuts to billionaires, millionaires and corporations, as a solution to Job creation, and economic growth, without challenging him, and his team, with a counter proposal – that’s leadership not stepping-up.

Any counter proposal has to show Democrats and the Democratic party, unapologetically support Americans, American workers, professional, blue collar, union, working-class Americans, and retired Americans. But the Democratic party’s problems, besides addressing the above challenges, may be deeper. Some believe the Democratic party has become less effective because of arrogance and older members. Democrats are currently losing this fight with Trump, and voters want Democrats to fight. Working-class Americans and retirees want them to win and are your biggest supporters .

It stands to reason, if you increase Consumer Spending, which is 70% of our economy’s economic activity, you increase economic growth, and Job creation. Consumption DATA shows low-and middle-income Americans are more likely than wealthy earners to spend benefits , from the government immediately, and stimulate economic growth, and Job creation. The age group, beginning at 55 plus years, are responsible for about 40% of the spending done in our economy, and Baby Boomers are the core group of that, 70% of spenders. It is time to harness Consumer Spending, to create Jobs and grow our economy. “ The wisest way to do that, is through a 10% Consumer Tax Cut. ”

Baby Boomers, as a homogeneous group, who are retiring at a rate of 10,000 a day, will statistically be the best target of a coming direct consumer tax cut. When you combine Baby Boomers, and working-class Americans in an endeavor to create Jobs and grow our economy, you are engaging 70% of the American electorate, seventy percent of all American voters. Add the fact, a 10-year, 10% $25,000 Baby Boomer Consumer Tax Cut price tag, is $1.5 trillion, and will grow surplus revenues and not deficits, you have got to wonder, “ What is Wrong with the Democratic party? ”

Seminole County Florida Democrats (Sem Dems), Ken Martin, Chairperson of the Democratic party, Schumer and Jefferies, please present the counter proposal to Mr. Trump, and his team and the nation, of a 10% $25K Boomer Consumer Tax Cut, today. Get it scored by the CBO. It will “clearly” solve a lot of the nation’s problems . For details about the 10-year 10% Baby Boomer Consumer Tax Cut proposal, go to TheFixThisTime.com.

Staff Writer; James Davis

Mr. Davis is a Financial Analyst. His articles are about relating facts in a usable, truthful, and understandable way. That way, WE ALL WIN . James is, the author of three books, among them, “The Fix This Time,” Boost Your Retirement Income! Simultaneously Create Jobs and Spur Economic Growth (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MI3PD2M). Reach out to James @ his blog https://thefixthistime.com.

Question? Comment? One may use this email address; MrDavis@ThyBlackMan.com.