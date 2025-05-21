9 Essential Billy Preston Songs That Prove He Was More Than the ‘Fifth Beatle.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are artists who play instruments, and then there are artists who seem to become the instrument. Billy Preston was the latter. The first time I heard his fingers dance across the keys, it wasn’t just music—it felt like a conversation with something higher, deeper, and far more joyful than most radio hits dare to reach. He wasn’t just a session player or a sideman (though he played with the Beatles, the Stones, and Clapton like it was nothing). He was a force—funky, spiritual, and full of soul.

For a long time, I only knew Preston through other artists’ credits. But when I finally sat down and dug into his solo work, I was floored. There was so much more—humor, heartbreak, cosmic jams, gospel revelations, and pure emotional honesty. His catalog feels like a musical autobiography, and each song is a chapter worth revisiting, whether it’s your first listen or your fiftieth.

So here are nine songs that I think truly capture the magic of Billy Preston. Not just because they’re hits or critically acclaimed—but because they still feel good, still teach something, and still remind us how deep a keyboard and a little faith can go.

1. Will It Go Round in Circles

This song isn’t just catchy—it’s existential wrapped in funk. “Will It Go Round in Circles” cleverly disguises uncertainty and the creative paralysis many artists face under layers of groove and soul. But don’t be fooled by its playful tone. Preston is raising a deeper question: What happens when purpose eludes us, when motion feels like we’re just spinning in place?

This sense of circular thinking—both literal and figurative—mirrors the looped rhythm of the song. The repeating bass line and crisp snare hits form a hypnotic cycle that feels never-ending, much like the feeling of going through motions without clarity. It’s a musical metaphor that works both as social commentary and self-reflection. Preston transforms a common frustration into something beautifully funky.

The instrumental arrangement is just as brilliant. Horn accents flare at just the right moments, and Preston’s own keyboard work is both rhythmic and spontaneous, giving the track an air of controlled chaos. His gospel background sneaks in with his vocal phrasing, adding an emotional sincerity to even the cheekiest lines. It’s music that grooves but also speaks—deeply.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: It’s the sound of a man laughing at life’s absurdity without losing hope. Funky, smart, and infinitely replayable, “Will It Go Round in Circles” remains relevant because we’re still searching for answers to the very questions he posed.

2. Nothing from Nothing

At first glance, this track feels like a breezy, piano-led singalong. But under the surface lies a firm declaration of self-worth and accountability. Billy Preston isn’t mincing words here—he’s making a statement about relationships, ambition, and life. If you want something meaningful, you’ve got to bring something to the table.

Musically, the song fuses classic jazz piano techniques with funk rhythms. The left-hand bassline plays like a nod to stride piano from the early jazz era, while the right hand delivers rhythmic flourishes that show off Preston’s gospel roots. It’s a reminder that his technical skill is just as impressive as his stage charisma.

This is a song that feels just as effective live as it does in a studio setting. It invites audience participation, from finger-snapping to full-on dancing. And yet, it never sacrifices its lyrical integrity. In today’s world of short attention spans and disposable love songs, “Nothing from Nothing” still hits hard. It’s witty, wise, and timeless.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: It’s life advice delivered on a soul platter. Whether you’re thinking about a relationship, career, or self-growth, this track lays out the truth with rhythm and charm. It’s Billy Preston at his most empowering.

3. Outa-Space

“Outa-Space” was a turning point—not just for Preston’s career but for the sound of soul music in the early ’70s. Instrumentals rarely get the kind of attention this track received, but it earned every accolade. It showed that a song didn’t need lyrics to have a voice—it just needed vision, and Preston had plenty of that.

The heart of the song lies in its revolutionary use of the Clavinet. Preston’s manipulation of the instrument with a wah-wah pedal created a sound that was alien and earthy at once. It straddled genres—funk, rock, and even experimental electronica—long before genre-blending became the norm. It’s no surprise it became a massive hit. DJs loved it, bands admired it, and casual listeners couldn’t get enough of it.

Beyond its technical brilliance, “Outa-Space” captures the imagination. It feels like a soundtrack to intergalactic travel, especially in the age of space race hysteria and post-Woodstock futurism. But more than that, it’s joyous. There’s a celebratory quality to it—as if Preston is inviting you into his creative lab, where music has no limits and rules don’t apply.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: It’s pure, unfiltered musical freedom. Listen with headphones to catch every nuance, or blast it at a party to feel its funk in full force. Either way, it proves Billy Preston was a visionary well ahead of his time.

4. That’s the Way God Planned It

This song is a spiritual declaration wrapped in rock and soul sensibilities. From the opening piano notes to the soaring climax, “That’s the Way God Planned It” is Billy Preston at his most transcendent. Produced by George Harrison and released on Apple Records, it represents one of the earliest and most profound moments where gospel music met rock royalty—and it worked.

Preston’s performance at the Concert for Bangladesh sealed the song’s legendary status. On that stage, with a sea of musicians behind him and an audience hanging on every word, Preston didn’t just sing—he preached. The live version turned the track into something more than a song. It became a moment of shared faith and raw human emotion. That performance remains one of the most electrifying gospel-rock moments ever captured on film.

Lyrically, the song speaks to the importance of accepting divine will—a message that resonates across religions and personal beliefs. It’s not preachy, though. It’s encouraging. Preston sings like someone who’s lived the pain, wrestled with doubt, and come out the other side with clarity. That makes his message of spiritual alignment feel earned, not imposed.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: It’s not just a song—it’s a revelation. In an era where faith and music rarely intersect so powerfully, this track serves as a reminder of how soul and spirit can uplift each other. Play it when you need perspective or when you simply want to feel connected to something greater.

5. You Are So Beautiful

There’s a sacred stillness in Billy Preston’s original version of “You Are So Beautiful” that’s impossible to ignore. While Joe Cocker’s rendition is often credited for its commercial popularity, Preston’s version feels more like the original soul behind the lyric—a whispered prayer rather than a shouted proclamation. Coming from his 1974 album The Kids & Me, the track delivers a sense of emotional intimacy that’s rarely matched in love ballads.

Preston approaches the song with minimalism: sparse piano chords, gently placed string harmonies, and vocals that are unpolished in the best way possible. He doesn’t try to wow the listener with range or power. Instead, he lets the honesty of the emotion do the heavy lifting. His voice breaks in places, a rawness that gives the track its authenticity. There’s no production trick to mask vulnerability—Preston leans into it, and in doing so, elevates the entire song.

What makes this version stand out is its sense of gratitude. The lyric “You are so beautiful to me” becomes more than a compliment—it’s a confession of spiritual awe. It feels as if he’s not only singing to a romantic partner but perhaps to a higher presence, a child, or even his own sense of salvation. The emotional universality here is what allows the song to transcend genre and time.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: For those who want to understand how a few words, when delivered from a sincere heart, can become timeless, this is the track. It’s not just about being in love—it’s about being transformed by love. Preston’s version is the soul of the song.

6. Space Race

If “Outa-Space” was Preston’s announcement that he could innovate with funk and technology, then “Space Race” was his full-blown invitation to the party. This high-energy instrumental was a fitting successor to its Grammy-winning predecessor and has the distinction of being used as the theme for American Bandstand, connecting it forever to the pop culture fabric of the ‘70s.

But what truly sets “Space Race” apart is its theatrical build. It doesn’t simply drop the beat and groove—it takes you on a journey. The track opens with synthetic pulses that mimic the hum of a spaceship preparing for launch. What follows is a tightly orchestrated series of funk breakdowns, dynamic synth lines, and jaw-dropping Clavinet work. The song is a rollercoaster of futuristic funk, and each section feels like a new phase of an intergalactic mission.

Technically, this track is a showcase of Preston’s versatility. The blend of live instrumentation and electronic experimentation puts him in a class with pioneers like Herbie Hancock and Stevie Wonder. “Space Race” is cinematic, imaginative, and ridiculously groovy—funk with a sci-fi twist. For its time, it was visionary. For today, it’s still incredibly fun.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: It’s not just a groove; it’s a sonic journey that shows what happens when a master musician is given creative control and chooses to shoot for the stars—literally. It’s also one of the coolest ways to time-travel back to the funky side of the ‘70s.

7. Let the Music Play

Before the massive commercial hits and Grammy wins, Billy Preston dropped a soulful declaration on his 1970 album Encouraging Words that deserves way more love than it gets—“Let the Music Play.” Co-produced by Preston and George Harrison, this song isn’t just about music in the literal sense—it’s about letting joy, faith, and rhythm carry us through whatever life throws our way. It’s both a spiritual message and a philosophy of life, all wrapped in a rich, mid-tempo groove.

From the very first piano chords, “Let the Music Play” sets a warm, uplifting tone. It opens like the sun breaking through clouds—inviting, not flashy. The groove unfolds with that unmistakable gospel-meets-Motown pulse that Preston was so gifted at channeling. His playing is confident but never overbearing; he lets the rhythm breathe. You can hear the influence of the Black church in every chord progression, but there’s also something distinctly universal about this tune. It’s the kind of song that would sound right at home blasting through a transistor radio or echoing in the pews of a sanctuary.

Vocally, Billy gives one of his most earnest performances. His voice doesn’t plead—it reassures. With each verse, he steps into the role of comforter and guide, inviting the listener to lay their burdens down and just feel. It’s not just a performance; it’s a spiritual offering. “Let the music play, let it take you away” may seem like a simple lyric, but in Preston’s hands, it becomes a mantra. The repetition creates an almost meditative state, drawing you deeper into the song’s emotional core with each chorus.

Lyrically, the track serves as both a release and a call to action. It tells us to trust the healing power of rhythm, to stop trying to fix everything and instead let the music do what it’s always done—heal, restore, and lift us out of our pain. In that sense, it’s a precursor to the kind of emotional transparency found in later works by artists like Donny Hathaway or even Kirk Franklin. Preston doesn’t demand that you understand every note—he just wants you to feel.

The production—thanks in part to George Harrison’s gentle yet purposeful touch—keeps everything grounded in warmth and texture. The backing vocals form a subtle gospel chorus, never overtaking Billy, but always surrounding him like a blanket of sound. The bassline rolls like a slow tide, giving the track a sense of movement without urgency. The organ fills and light string accents add just enough drama to elevate the song without pushing it into overwrought territory.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: “Let the Music Play” is one of those rare tracks that lives up to its title—it actually lets the music take over. In a world overwhelmed by noise, deadlines, and demands, this song is an invitation to slow down and reconnect with something pure. It’s not just a jam; it’s a sanctuary. For anyone who turns to music as therapy, escape, or joy, this is Billy Preston speaking directly to you—softly, soulfully, and sincerely.

8. I Wrote a Simple Song

Tucked into the same-titled album that also gave us “Outa-Space,” “I Wrote a Simple Song” is one of Billy Preston’s most underappreciated gems—a soulful track that’s as autobiographical as it is musically elegant. It’s a beautiful reminder that sometimes the most powerful messages don’t come from overproduction or grandiosity, but from honesty and restraint. This song isn’t trying to dazzle you—it’s trying to reach you.

Lyrically, it’s a quiet manifesto about staying true to oneself in a world that constantly demands more. Preston opens by reflecting on his craft: “I wrote a simple song / With simple words and harmony.” But beneath that modesty lies a deeper truth—he’s talking about resisting the pressure to conform, to overcomplicate, or to sell out. This was a bold move at a time when soul and funk were becoming increasingly layered with big arrangements and crossover ambitions. Preston was reminding everyone, including himself, that simplicity doesn’t mean a lack of depth.

What makes the song so emotionally effective is how it mirrors the tension between personal vulnerability and artistic strength. He’s letting you into his world as an artist—his doubts, his clarity, his hope. The line, “I hope you’ll understand / I wrote a simple song,” feels almost like he’s whispering directly to the listener, as if confiding something sacred. And in an era of protest anthems and show-stopping ballads, this level of restraint feels radical.

Musically, the arrangement is stunning. Quincy Jones handled the orchestration, and it shows. The sweeping strings and soft brass swell at just the right moments, never overpowering Preston’s tender vocals or his subtle, expressive keyboard work. The rhythm is slow and steady, allowing the message to shine without distraction. The contrast between the orchestration and the intimacy of the lyric gives the track an almost cinematic feel—like the score to a life well-lived, or a chapter from a memoir you didn’t know you needed to read.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: “I Wrote a Simple Song” is a love letter to authenticity. It’s not trying to wow—it simply is, and that’s what makes it so powerful. If you’ve ever felt pressure to be more than you are, to dress up the truth, or to chase trends, let Billy’s words and warmth remind you that being real is more than enough. It’s one of those rare songs that wraps its arms around you and simply says: “You’re fine just the way you are.”

9. With You I’m Born Again (with Syreeta)

Few songs in Billy Preston’s catalog have had the emotional impact and lasting cultural resonance of “With You I’m Born Again.” Originally recorded for the film Fast Break, this duet with Syreeta became an international hit and one of the most iconic romantic ballads of the late 1970s. It’s also perhaps the most spiritually infused love song to ever climb the pop charts.

From the first note, “With You I’m Born Again” evokes a feeling of sacred intimacy. The soft piano introduction, followed by a gentle cascade of strings, sets a quiet reverence that feels like stepping into a sanctuary. Syreeta’s voice floats in like a prayer, pure and delicate. Preston soon joins her with a grounded, aching delivery, and together they create an emotional balance that transcends traditional love songs.

What’s remarkable is how the lyrics work on multiple levels. While clearly written as a romantic duet, lines like “Come give me your sweetness / Now there’s you, there is no weakness” suggest a spiritual rebirth, a redemption through connection. It’s a song of second chances, of being seen and accepted so deeply that you feel like a new person.

Why It’s a Must-Listen: It’s timeless, not because of chart numbers, but because it speaks to the human longing for transformation through love. It’s both tender and majestic—and one of the most vulnerable performances either artist ever gave.

Spending time with Billy Preston’s music is like reconnecting with an old friend who always knows just what to say—or play. Whether he’s making you laugh with his funky quirks, reflect with a soulful ballad, or just get up and dance with a clavinet from outer space, Billy had a way of reaching your spirit without ever preaching.

These nine tracks only scratch the surface, but they’re a great entry point for anyone who wants to feel what music can do when it comes from a place of honesty and joy. And if you’ve already been on the Billy Preston train for years, hopefully, this list reminded you just how brilliant and versatile he really was.

So next time you need a boost, a cry, or a groove, press play on one of these songs. Billy will meet you there—keyboard in hand, smile on his face, and soul in every note.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.