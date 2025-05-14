New American Pope Leo XIV Sparks MAGA Backlash with Bold Social Justice Agenda.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Vatican knew exactly what it was doing when Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected to replace the late Pope Francis. It gave the world a social justice warrior who would not be silent and would agitate the MAGA world.

The first American-born pontiff also knew what he was doing when he took the name Leo XIV. Needless to say, the hypocrites within the MAGA crowd are enraged. Pope Leo XIV has already been labeled the “woke pope.” Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon warned about Prevost’s views, claiming he would be a poor choice for the MAGA movement.

Prevost is an American, and in many ways, he is typical of many everyday Americans despite his newly elected position as pope. Like many Americans, he is a sports fan and an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox. He is a registered Republican who voted in previous GOP primaries and general elections. According to his voting record, he voted in the 2024 presidential election. He is able to connect with conservative Americans because of his strong Republican background while being staunchly pro-life.

The new pope also connects with progressives on several social issues. He has used his platform within the Catholic Church to voice his opinion on topics such as gun control, migration, climate change, love for immigrants, and the death of George Floyd. Therefore, it is no surprise that Bannon mocked Pope Leo XIV as the worst pick for MAGA Catholics and deemed him the anti-Trump pope. Being “woke” is not a threat, as some with specific agendas will make it to be. Rather, it is the goal and calling for those who believe in fairness and equality. When selecting Pope Leo XIV, the Vatican stayed true to its moral and historical roots.

Social justice, as a concept, arose in the early 19th century during the Industrial Revolution and subsequent civil revolutions throughout Europe. The rise of corruption, industrialization, greed, and widespread poverty during this period fueled the need for social justice movements. It became necessary as people sought to address the exploitation of workers and the growing gap between the rich and poor.

The concept of “social justice ministry” primarily originates from the Catholic Church, with the term “social justice” being coined in the 19th century by Italian Jesuit priest Luigi Taparelli d’Azeglio, an advisor to the Vatican. He saw it as a moral obligation to promote societal equality and address the exploitation of marginalized groups. Scholars believe he used the term to make a case for why poor and disenfranchised people should be treated equally in society. This concept, which emphasizes the responsibility of the Church to advocate for the poor and disadvantaged, is deeply rooted in modern Catholic teaching. Taparelli d’Azeglio stressed the state’s role in protecting individual rights and the Church’s responsibility to serve the poor.

In March 2015, then-House Speaker John Boehner sent a formal letter to the Vatican inviting Pope Francis to address a joint session of Congress. With his acceptance, the pope’s U.S. visit in September 2015 marked the first time a reigning pontiff had spoken before the nation’s highest legislative body. He spoke sincerely of hope and healing and peace and justice.

He told a nation and its political leaders to remember the Golden Rule. He reminded us that we are an immigrant nation: “In recent centuries, millions of people came to this land to pursue their dream of building a future in freedom. We, the people of this continent are not fearful of foreigners, because most of us were once foreigners. I say to you as the son of immigrants, knowing that so many of you are also descended from immigrants. Tragically, the rights of those who were here long before us were not always respected…. Nevertheless, when the stranger in our midst appeals to us, we must not repeat the sins and the errors of the past.”

When Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost took the name Leo XIV, he named himself after his predecessor, Pope Leo XIII, who led the Catholic Church from 1878 to 1903. Pope Leo XIII was known as “The Pope of the Workers,” emphasizing the dignity of the poor and working classes. Many people who know Prevost are not surprised that he named himself after the one who started the outline for the modern Catholic social justice teaching. Pope XIV has an understanding of the United States that no other pontiff ever possessed.

Following the legacy of Pope Leo XIII, he can become an inspiring spokesman in addressing the economic inequalities that connect with the social gospel message from the Black Church. In the legacy of Pope Francis, he has the opportunity and platform to speak truth to power concerning morals and fairness on the subject of immigration justice. Overall, the new pope has the opportunity to clarify for MAGA Catholics the true definition of being “woke” by staying true to their Catholic social justice roots in defending the oppressed; it is especially needed during this new wave of attacks against workers, people of color, and the poor.

Written by David W. Marshall

Official website; https://davidwmarshallauthor.com/

One may purchase his book, which is titled; God Bless Our Divided America: Unity, Politics and History from a Biblical Perspective.