Devout Christians: Get Ready – The Day of the Lord Is Closer Than You Think.

(ThyBlackMan.com) But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.

2 Peter 3:10

Ah, the job of the preacher is never done. There is always a need of a messenger, a minister, a prophet, or a Pastor to give light and guidance concerning the will of God for humanity. As such, many are so embroiled in their own selfish and pernicious ways that they often ignore the warnings and chidings of God. Such is the history of the world, particularly Israel in the Old Testament. Furthermore, such is my history, as well as other believers who did not yield at the first impulse and prodding of God prior to salvation. Yet God is gracious and patiently continues to deal with men’s hearts for their eternal well-being. Therefore, it behooves God to move upon chosen vessels to stir the hearts of men to obedience, repentance, and faithfulness.

Take Heed to the Warning!

Here, the Apostle Peter, moved with this impression and the urgency of his coming departure, writes to stir up the minds of his audience to keep in mind the words spoken by prophets and fellow apostles. This stirring to remembrance is sincere, for he knows that his decease is imminent and desires his flock to endure and maintain their constancy in his absence. Particularly, he wants his flock to recall that prior to the dreaded Day of the Lord, there will first come those who will scoff and deride this coming judgment. This harkens to the time of the prophets that God would send to warn and prepare the nation of Israel for His appointed justice. This demonstrates that before the terrible misery of wrath came the awesome mercy of grace with the hopes that Israel would repent and turn from their wicked ways. Unfortunately, the nation would revolt against God and His messengers, which undoubtably sealed their fate. Would to God men would take heed to loving warnings of the Almighty! Many today, despite the Lord’s mercy, in spite of his love, and regardless of the manifold examples of judgment upon others around them, make light of God’s entreaties. Sadder still, as for Israel and some today, these pleadings go days and years unheeded, wherein God may say, “I have stretched forth my hand, and no man regarded.”

Therefore, it becomes necessary to remind the faithful not to be moved from their steadfastness in Christ by the profession of those walking according to their lusts. These men and women, from the vanity of their minds, would utter senseless inquiries concerning the coming of the Lord. There are those today who would have you to question all things religious in an attempt to dismantle the foundation of your faith. These scoffers are bold in their assertions, brash in their claims, and skeptical of everything except their own motivations. But God is not mocked by their mockery nor removed from His everlasting Word settled in heaven; the Day of the Lord will come. These deriders of the Divine God are devilishly incensed by God’s supposed “silence” or lack of response. However, what does God have to prove when He has, according to the Apostle Paul, already “set a day when he would judge the world in righteousness by that man, Jesus Christ.” He has nothing to prove.

Scoffers Will Also Come

On a sidenote, one wonders where all these scoffers will come from. It’s apparent in Scripture that they will appear and be vocal, yet the Spirit through the Apostle Paul warns “that the day of the Lord will not come until there be a great falling away first.” So, I wonder, if these detractors of truth were those who once walked in the light but subsequently fell from the faith. What if these scoffers are those as described in Hebrews, “once enlightened, having tasted of that heavenly gift and made partakers of the Holy Spirit…having fell away?” Why is this a worthy point? It’s worth noting that often it is those inside the camp that causes the most issues. In Israel’s history, as referenced by the Apostle Peter in the foregoing chapter, that most, if not all, of Israel’s undoing was due to those within their borders that allowed something to creep in, either figuratively or literally, that eventually led to their demise.

The Apostle mentions that just as there were false prophets among the people throughout their various tribes, they should beware that false teachers would also arise from among their congregation privily or secretly endorsing or producing heresies, damnable doctrines and strange fire. Jude, the brother of our Lord, similarly, but more specifically points to Cain, Core, and Balaam as instruments used to bring disharmony, confusion, and rebellion. It was not a wild animal that killed poor Abel in the field, neither was it a stranger passing through their homeland. Rather, it was his brother, fuled by jealousy, filled with envy and ladened with strife that committed the first murder. It was not some outsder from a foreign nation that incited rebellion against Moses and Aaron. Neither was it a feud between tribes, but rather one of their own countrymen and relative that ralled division with his discursive words, which aroused others to follow suit.

All “Brethren” aren’t Brothers

Finally, and perhaps the most dangerous, it wasn’t a nearby army so great that instilled fear that brought Israel into submission as they travelled in the wilderness but rather a familiar friend led with lust that would cause and encourage others to commit spiritual and physical whoredoms. To explain, I mean the doctrine of Balaam reached the ears of a few people willing to entertain his company that spread a pandemic of sin throughout the camp. Neighbor influenced neighbor who in turn, bought the lie that spelled their destruction at the hands of God Himself resulting in the death of 23,000 in one day. Again, I say, this may be the most dangerous for such plummeted the world into darkness and death, not by a woman who entertained a snake per se, but by a man influenced by a woman who entertained a snake.

The Apostle is therefore moved out of necessity to urge his flock to endure until that great Day of the Lord comes. Even our Savior and Lord admonished the same when he said, “he that endureth until the end shall be saved.” For it was not only those considered wicked sons of Belial, nor profane persons that the disciples would have to survive but also those foes who would be of their own households and those who would persecute thinking their doing the Lord’s business. Not all brethren can be considered brothers; remember Judas. Indeed, it is not always the fool in streets that one must avoid, but also some lurking in the pews of the church who seek to subvert saints to unrighteousness. Nevertheless, we are charged and entreated to constancy of faith and conviction no matter how close the relation, associate, or organizations. We are heralded to maintain our gaze upon the sky waiting unto the blessed coming of the Lord with a hope and fervor that echoes the words of John the Beloved, “Even so, Come Lord Jesus.”

Kept Until that Day

Further Peter adds, the promise of the Day of the Lord is as sure as the word and power that’s holding this world together. This is to invoke a certainty in the minds of the believers that God’s word is true and reliable. It is as if God is keeping and preserving this world until the designated day of Judgement, to the effect, that until that Day come, no force can destroy this world. No nuclear power can supplant the enormous binding force that holds this world together. No course of nature’s movement, however violent, can sever the hold of God’s word. No creature so primal with visceral fury, nor man with intelligent rage can overpower the Divine restraint that is keeping this world until that Day. Therefore, we conclude that regardless of the immense passage of time, the Day of the Lord will come. Never mind the temptation to slink into a spiritual stupor and become unconscious and unconcerned with the fact that Judgment Day is approaching. Never mind the distractions of the enemy to lull you into slumber in regards to your eternal wellbeing; the Day of the Lord will come. And whether we realize it or not, the Day of the Lord is coming with speed and stealth. I repeat, speed and stealth. It’s coming quickly and unsuspectingly; swifty and surreptitiously, like a thief under the cover and guard of night sneaking towards his mark. When that Day comes, God will be proven true and faithful as the Judge of all the earth who did right.

Get Ready!

Unbeknownst to many, every minute, second, and moment that passes out of time into eternity inches us closer and closer to this eternal date. Therefore, what manner of persons ought we to be, and how should we pass the time of our sojourn? We should spend it walking circumspectly, redeeming the time in service to our Lord. The grip of holiness and godliness must not weaken as time wanes. Our passion and ardor must not diminish while evil men wax worse and worse. Neither should the light and fire of our obedience be smothered by worldliness and carnality. As the Lord hastens the Day, we must be ready to avenge every opportunity in the service of God and souls making up for time already lost. Why? For the Day will come where every man’s work will be tried to reveal its nature of what sort it is. Wherefore, get ready child of God, the Day of the Lord cometh.

Staff Writer; C. E. Davis

One may also drop an email at: CEDavis@ThyBlackMan.com.