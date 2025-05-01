America’s Long Night: Injustice, Indifference, and the Struggle for the Nation’s Soul.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.” There are many in the US and throughout the world who believe America is in the midst of a very dark night in a very cold and very bitter winter. A winter of discontent.

The nation which was once hailed as a beacon of hope and a refuge from strife, injustice and inhumanity has become a haven for strife, injustice and inhumanity. Gross injustice and inhumanity have always been present in the US.

However, there were attempts to pretend that it did not. Attempts have been made to cover America’s dark history. To maintain that it was sectional, regional or contained to a timeframe of another era. To cleanse and rewrite history. That it really did not happen. But it did. The blood of the innocent is permeated throughout America’s soil.

Such is not the case today. The US government is proactively and aggressively engaged in publicly announcing to the world how much pain, suffering, injustice and inhumanity its policies and actions are and will cause. It is doing it with great fanfare.

Case in point. For decades going back to the end of the Second World War administrations of both political parties provided aid to people in other countries who found themselves in grave need of humanitarian aid. The US government prided itself in providing such humanitarian aid. It was not just the moral thing to do, but part of its national security, especially during the height of the Cold War.

The current regime in the nation’s capital has stopped providing such humane and necessary assistance. America first and only, uncaring and unchristian.

The American people may never know the full effect of the damage caused by the defunding of humanitarian assistance. They might not know the number of deaths, hundreds, thousands, millions, that will occur from starvation and disease.

But perhaps what is even worse is how many could care not less, they support it. “Why should my hard-earned tax dollars take care of some person in some faraway land that I don’t know? That is not my problem. I got mine and it is on them to get theirs,” stated one couple leaving church. “We have enough problems of our own. Who helps us? The government needs to help us. It needs to cut our taxes.”

The current regime has made cutting taxes a major priority. Millionaires and billionaires are struggling and need tax assistance.

The current regime has also made it a top priority to deport men, women and children that it claims are in this country illegally, that is without proper government documentation. A majority of people in this country support that position.

The current regime has challenged the legality of birthright citizenship. That is a person automatically being granted American citizenship because they were born in the US. The position of the regime is that birthright citizenship should be limited only to individuals who are born in the US whose parents were legal American citizens.

It has requested the US Supreme Court to uphold its position. It would be very interesting if the US Supreme Court decided in favor of the regime’s position.

If the Supreme Court were to rule in favor of the current regime on birthright citizenship and took a strict interpretation of the law the only people in the US legally would be the descendants of individuals in America in 1776, Native Americans, descendants of enslaved Africans who were granted citizenship by the 14 Amendment, naturalized Americans and their descendants.

It would seem that an overwhelming number of individuals currently in the US whose ancestors came from Europe without documentation would be thereby in the country illegally.

For the most part during the early years of the new country documentation was not needed. America’s borders were open and welcoming.

If your skin was white no questions were asked, no documentation was needed. They had children that were born in the US therefore they were American citizens. Not so fast the current regime says.

There will be those who would not be upset if the US Supreme Court upholds the regime’s position and sets a very tight deadline for those illegally in the country to have to get to steppin to Europe or some other place.

The current regime has stated its desire to deport American citizens. It is interesting that it did not say that it was deporting American citizens who were criminals.

One has to wonder if those American citizens the regime wants to deport are those who disagree with its policies and actions. Or might it be with the religion they worship, the language or origin of their parents or grandparents. Perhaps it might be the color of their skin. The regime seems hell bent on making the US homologous and has declared DEI sinful and immoral.

Regarding religion, will the regime attempt to have the IRS eliminate the tax-exempt status for certain religious centers which the regime feels are not as supportive of its unchristian policies and actions as it feels it should? Should Black churches be concerned? If the IRS is looking to take away Harvard University’s tax-exempt status because it refused to kneel to the emperor, who is next?

It is discerning, quite discerning, to see other major and prestigious institutions of higher learning, media outlets, organizations, major companies and corporations, associations and others go limp before a dictatorial regime. They have placed money before their integrity and their soul.

Then there is the current Congress. They have taken a once honorable and prestigious political institution and made it a house of harlots.

At the end of the Second World War, the US, Soviet Union, France and Great Britain held war crime trials in which they prosecuted German leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The current regime in Washington has declared war against its citizens and the people of the world by its actions, in particular its tariffs. It has committed crimes against humanity by withholding critical aid to starving people and people with disease. Its handling of immigrants is a crime against humanity.

Morning will one day return to America. When it does there will be calls for retribution for those guilty of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. It will be expected. It will be required. It will be similar to how the Allied Forces handled the German political and military hierarchy at the end of the Second World War.

What is often overlooked and not discussed when highlighting that dark period in history was that Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party were elected by a majority of the voters of Germany. The current regime in Washington was elected by over 77.3 million voters.

When it comes time to hold those accountable for the abuse, chaos, disruption, crimes against humanity and God, the responsible will be large and will include those who bent their knee, with limp, remained quiet, sat on the sidelines and buried their heads in the sand. They saw no evil, spoke no evil and allowed evil to flourish. In the process they lost their country and more important their soul.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.