7 Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram Blues Songs That Prove the Genre Is Alive and Thriving.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Every now and then, an artist comes along who doesn’t just play music—they breathe life back into it. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is one of those rare talents. From the first time I heard his guitar sing, I knew the blues were in good hands. Rooted deeply in the fertile soil of Clarksdale, Mississippi, Kingfish channels generations of pain, joy, and triumph through every chord. And he’s doing it his own way—with a young man’s fire and an old soul’s wisdom.

This list isn’t just about picking great tracks—it’s about tracing the emotional and artistic fingerprints of someone who’s helping redefine what blues can mean today. Whether you’re new to the genre or a lifelong devotee, these seven songs are a powerful entry point into Kingfish’s world. Let’s take that journey together.

1. “Outside of This Town”

“Outside of This Town” serves as an explosive introduction to Kingfish’s debut album. With this track, Kingfish establishes himself as a torchbearer for modern blues, paying homage to the genre’s history while injecting it with youthful urgency. His voice, a gritty, soulful growl, perfectly complements his searing guitar solos that echo the pain and ambition of a young man trying to break out of his small-town confines. The lyrics convey the universal blues theme of escape, but Kingfish makes it feel personal.

Musically, the song is grounded in the Chicago blues tradition, complete with electrified riffs and a heavy backbeat. The production is clean yet raw enough to evoke the smoky clubs where blues was born. Every note of Kingfish’s guitar cries out like a lament, a longing for more than what life in Clarksdale has offered. It’s blues storytelling at its finest—vivid, emotional, and unrelenting.

Even today, “Outside of This Town” remains a poignant anthem for those dreaming of something greater. Whether you’re stuck in a job, a town, or a routine, the track hits a nerve. Kingfish’s raw energy and authenticity make it a perfect gateway for new listeners curious about the modern blues landscape.

Moreover, the song’s video adds a powerful visual narrative that further underscores Kingfish’s emotional journey. It’s not just about leaving—it’s about becoming. The track sets the tone for the rest of his debut album and lets the world know that the blues has a vibrant, young voice leading it into a new era. “Outside of This Town” is more than an opening act; it’s a declaration of intent.

2. “Hard Times”

“Hard Times” is a masterclass in restraint and atmosphere. Taken from his Grammy-winning sophomore album 662, this song reveals the depth of Kingfish’s songwriting and interpretive abilities. While his debut focused on technical prowess, “Hard Times” is emotionally layered, exploring themes of poverty, struggle, and perseverance. It’s a modern-day blues spiritual, drenched in melancholy but anchored in hope.

The guitar work here is more subtle, less about flash and more about feeling. Kingfish uses space masterfully; notes ring out and linger, emphasizing the weight of each lyric. His voice sounds older than his years, weathered and wise, reminiscent of B.B. King in his later recordings. This isn’t just blues for show—it’s blues as catharsis.

Today, “Hard Times” resonates deeply in a world still reeling from economic inequality and social unrest. Whether you hear it through a quality stereo or a pair of headphones during a late-night drive, the song reminds us that the blues isn’t about despair; it’s about surviving despair with dignity.

Lyrically, it’s a poignant reminder of the enduring weight many face every day. “Hard Times” isn’t content with just airing grievances—it seeks healing. The slow tempo, delicate phrasing, and emotional vocal inflection make it an ideal companion for those moments of introspection. This track is not only one of Kingfish’s most moving efforts but also one of the most vital blues compositions of the decade.

3. “Fresh Out” (feat. Buddy Guy)

When Kingfish teamed up with blues legend Buddy Guy on “Fresh Out,” the result was nothing short of electrifying. This song is a textbook example of generational synergy. Buddy Guy, a stalwart of Chicago blues, lends his unmistakable vocal and guitar presence, while Kingfish brings youthful fire and finesse. The lyrical theme is classic blues—a man “fresh out” of a relationship and deep in his feelings.

What elevates “Fresh Out” beyond a standard duet is the interplay between the two guitarists. They trade licks with such ease and mutual respect that it feels more like a conversation than a competition. Kingfish holds his own against Buddy Guy, not by trying to outplay him, but by playing with soul, precision, and purpose. It’s a moment of passing the torch, and both artists shine.

“Fresh Out” is a jam you can revisit endlessly. Its groove is infectious, its solos blistering, and its emotional weight timeless. In the age of overproduced digital music, this track is a reminder that raw, analog emotion will always have a place.

What makes the song even more memorable is its place in the lineage of blues collaborations. It’s a rare and respectful dialogue between past and future, embodying how traditions evolve. Buddy Guy’s legacy looms large, but Kingfish meets it with grace and gravity. For fans of blues guitar, “Fresh Out” is essential listening—a living, breathing testament to how the blues continues to thrive through authentic human connection.

4. “662”

The title track of his second album, “662” is a love letter and lament to his Mississippi roots. The number refers to the area code of the Mississippi Delta, and with this song, Kingfish tells a story that is both local and universal. It’s about legacy, land, and the conflicting feelings of pride and limitation that come with growing up in a place steeped in history and hardship.

The music here is electrified Southern blues at its best. There’s a swampy groove beneath Kingfish’s intricate solos, which feel both celebratory and mournful. The rhythm section provides a solid foundation while his guitar cuts through with razor-sharp clarity. Vocally, Kingfish sings with a palpable sense of reverence and rebellion, a young man honoring his past while forging a new path forward.

Today, “662” holds its power not just for blues fans but for anyone grappling with identity and heritage. It’s a deeply personal anthem that manages to feel communal, reminding listeners that where we come from can be both a burden and a blessing.

What’s particularly striking is how the song manages to be rooted in a specific geographic and cultural context while resonating with a global audience. The song paints the Delta not only as a physical place but as a metaphor for origin stories everywhere. In “662,” Kingfish reclaims his roots not with resignation, but with a sense of triumph. It’s a blues anthem that turns regional code into a badge of honor.

5. “Another Life Goes By (Mississippi Mix)”

This track is one of Kingfish’s most socially conscious offerings. “Another Life Goes By” takes on issues of systemic injustice, racial violence, and the numbing repetition of tragedy in marginalized communities. It’s a modern protest song, delivered through the language of the blues—anguished, honest, and defiant.

The “Mississippi Mix” adds a rawness that suits the subject matter. Acoustic elements and stripped-down production allow the lyrics to take center stage. Kingfish doesn’t sugarcoat anything; his voice quivers with both sadness and controlled rage. This is blues as a tool for activism, channeling the spirit of protest anthems from the civil rights era.

Listening to this song today is an emotional experience. It forces reflection and demands attention. It proves that blues isn’t stuck in the past but is fully capable of addressing present-day struggles. In a time of increasing awareness and social movements, this track is both timely and timeless.

Its haunting message is amplified by its simplicity. Kingfish allows the silence between his notes to do as much talking as the music itself. The result is a song that isn’t just heard—it’s felt, deep in the bones. “Another Life Goes By” isn’t just a standout track; it’s a statement of purpose for blues in the 21st century.

6. “Rock & Roll”

Don’t let the title fool you—”Rock & Roll” is still rooted in the blues. It pays homage to the influence blues had on rock music, blurring the lines between the genres while maintaining a foot in tradition. With blistering solos and a swaggering vocal delivery, this track is a celebration of musical freedom and rebellion.

Kingfish uses this song to assert his place not just in blues, but in the broader realm of American music. The lyrics speak to the legacy of Black artists who pioneered sounds only to be overshadowed or appropriated later. It’s part homage, part reclamation, and wholly electrifying. The guitar tone is dirtier, the tempo faster, but the soul is pure blues.

“Rock & Roll” is perfect for listeners who may come from rock backgrounds but are curious about exploring the blues. It bridges the generational and cultural gaps effortlessly, reminding us that rock owes everything to the blues and that Kingfish is a master of both.

The energy in “Rock & Roll” is contagious. It’s the kind of track that makes you want to crank the volume and lose yourself in the groove. Kingfish’s precision is matched only by his passion, proving that the boundaries between genres are made to be broken—especially when the heart of it all is the blues.

7. “Love Ain’t My Favorite Word”

This slow-burning ballad is perhaps Kingfish’s most emotionally vulnerable track. It deals with heartbreak in a way that feels intimate and immediate. The song is blues to its very core: raw emotions, stinging regrets, and a haunting melody that stays with you long after the final note fades.

Musically, the arrangement is sparse, which allows Kingfish’s vocals and guitar work to shine. His phrasing is impeccable, letting each word and note breathe. You can feel the pain in every bend of the string, the hesitation in each line, as if he’s still processing the heartbreak in real-time. It’s a performance that could bring a tear to even the most hardened listener.

In today’s world of auto-tuned love songs, “Love Ain’t My Favorite Word” stands out for its honesty and emotional depth. It’s a perfect track for a quiet night of reflection, offering solace to anyone nursing emotional wounds. Kingfish doesn’t just sing the blues—he lives them, and this track is proof.

Moreover, the song’s title itself is evocative. Love is often glorified in music, but here it’s complicated, difficult, even painful. Kingfish captures that nuance with tenderness and tension, giving voice to the kind of heartbreak that doesn’t need resolution—just recognition.

Listening to Christone “Kingfish” Ingram feels like hearing the blues for the first time all over again. He doesn’t just inherit the genre—he elevates it. Through these seven songs, you hear not only a masterful musician, but a storyteller whose words and notes come from a place of deep truth. What’s most moving is how personal each track feels. Whether he’s channeling the ghosts of the Delta, sharing his heartbreak, or calling out injustice, Kingfish reminds us that the blues isn’t just about suffering—it’s about resilience, about feeling everything, and about saying what others are too afraid to. That’s what makes these songs not just good, but necessary. So whether you’re playing these tracks on a quiet night or blasting them through your speakers on a long drive, let them speak to you. Let them move you. The blues is alive—and thanks to Kingfish, it’s louder, prouder, and more soulful than ever.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.