Prince Rogers Nelson: The Musical Purple People Eater Forever Iconic.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The first time I saw Prince in purple, I automatically assumed it was in honor of the Minnesota Vikings we admired during our youth.

On this day (April 21) in 2016, the world lost one of the greatest musical polymaths to have lived – Prince Rogers Nelson. Born four years before me on June 7, 1958, in Minneapolis, where he was raised and lived the majority of his life, he signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Records before he was 18. He was born the same year one of my favorite movies, The Long Hot Summer, based on the writings of William Faulkner, was released.

He released his first studio album, For You, in 1978. It was the first Prince vinyl LP I purchased. I bought it from Metro Records on Park Avenue across from Thornton’s Doughnuts in Memphis. I bought it along with Rick James’s “Come Get It” and “Bootsy? Player of the Year.” Legend has it he played every instrument for each song on the album at age 16.

I was profoundly affected by Prince and his music. He was strong, true, and raw, and I loved it. By the time I finished high school, I had acquired Prince (1979) and Dirty Mind (1980). In college, I purchased Controversy (1981), 1999 (1982), and Purple Rain (1984) (with The Revolution). These would be the last of his studio albums I bought, or songs I collected, until the Napster and Limewire era.

Outside of Earth, Wind & Fire, Parliament/Funkadelic, and Led Zeppelin, in my view, Prince was the best artist that ever was. There will be replicators and those who try to duplicate his style, his grace, charm, and talent, but there’s only one original Prince.

My sophomore year at Morehouse, I saw Prince perform at Atlanta’s Agora Ballroom in Spring 1981, during his ‘Dirty Mind‘ tour. At the time, I wrote for a few papers and magazines, including but not limited to Southline, Creative Loafing, and The Talking Drum. The Agora Ballroom, known for its intimate setting, was located near the Fox Theater and provided an up-close experience for this exceptionally special performance. It was located in the Grand Ballroom of the Georgian Terrace Hotel at 663 Peachtree Street NE.

I had seen REM, The Ramones, George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, U2, and many others play there during my years at university. This was a time of concerts, and from 1980 to 1984, I saw the Rolling Stones, B-52s, The Fix open up for the Police, Sade, and many, many more artists and groups play live. Prince (who performed part of his second set of the show wearing only a jockstrap) was lead vocal and on guitar, accompanied by band members including Bobby Z. on drums, Dez Dickerson on guitar, Lisa Coleman on keyboards, Brown Mark on bass, and Dr. Fink on keyboards. They played for nearly 3 hours that night. It was also the first time I noticed his penchant for the color purple.

Although I related this to royalty and his name, the fact that he was four years older than I, and likely a fan of my favorite childhood football team – the Minnesota Vikings – I automatically assumed this was why he adorned the color.

The “Purple People Eaters” was the nickname for the Minnesota Vikings’ dominant defensive line in the late 1960s and 1970s. The name came from their purple uniforms and their ability to “eat up” opposing offenses. The line featured legendary players like Alan Page (Defensive Tackle – 148.5 sacks), Carl Eller (Defensive End – 133.5 sacks), Jim Marshall (Defensive End – 130.5 sacks), and Gary Larsen (Defensive Tackle – 39 sacks). They were a key part of the Vikings’ success during that era, helping them reach four Super Bowls. Their aggressive, hard-hitting style made them one of the most feared defenses in NFL history. The “Purple People Eaters” played in an era before quarterback sacks were officially recorded as a statistic by the NFL (which started tracking sacks in 1982).

In my mind, Prince would forever be the purple people-eater of music. I had friends who knew and grew up with him in Minneapolis. One of whom would serve as one of his attorneys and worked at Paisley Park. Paisley Park and his club, First Avenue, were always places I wanted to visit.

After he passed, it made me respect him even more as a human being and an artist. So talented, special, and ahead of his time. He was no slave to anyone.

It’s hard to pick a favorite song. I like all his songs. But if I had to select some, they would include: ‘Soft and Wet (1978),’ ‘Bambi’ (1979), ‘Joy in Repetition,’ ‘International Lover,’ ‘Purple Rain (1984),’ ‘When Doves Cry (1984),’ ‘Sign O’ the Times (1987),’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Lover (1979),’ ‘Pop Life (1985),’ ‘Lady Cab Driver,’ and ‘Let’s Pretend We’re Married.” No one can compare to Prince, he was so talented.

Prince was the best artist that ever was, and he could play 21 instruments. His Super Bowl performance is slept on and was an example of absolute perfection. It was raining when he sang Purple Rain. “Can you make it rain harder?” — He said to the Super Bowl audience at the time.

Eric Clapton was asked how it felt to be the greatest guitarist alive. He responded:

“I wouldn’t know; you have to ask Prince that question.”

It’s been nine years since his passing, and we miss his presence on this earth. Prince was a unique artist who surpassed his generation. His courage and originality are inspiring. The work ethic of this man was simply incredible. When you’re so prolific, it takes nearly half an hour to list all of your catalogue. No one will ever come close to Prince. It’s impossible to recognize all of his accomplishments. Putting out albums back to back every year since he came out in 1978 is the epitome of work ethic. The only thing that stopped him was his death.

I hope my writing and even my music will inspire others as he inspired me.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.