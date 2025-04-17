Refusing Reality: Why Some Americans Won’t Credit Donald Trump—Even When the Facts Say Otherwise.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Disdain for President Donald Trump translates into a refusal to accept reality if doing it gives Trump a political victory. Examples include, but are certainly not limited to, the continuing assertion that Trump, about Charlottesville, said some variation of, “There were good and bad white nationalists and neo-Nazis on both sides”; the denial of the Hunter Biden laptop; that Trump “mocked” a disabled reporter; that Trump said to “drink bleach” to fight COVID; and that the Trump tax cuts “only benefit the rich.”

Former President Joe Biden, who called climate change an “existential threat to the planet,” engaged in what Trump called a “war on gas.” Yet, Democrats like Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Mass.) point to the record production levels to deride Trump’s “war on gas” accusation as merely “rhetorical.” Even Biden called his Inflation Reduction Act mislabeled and admitted it “has less to do with inflation.” He said: “Through my investments, (it’s) the most significant climate change law ever. … It’s called the (Inflation Reduction Act). We should have named it what it was.”

The American Energy Alliance wrote “100 Ways Biden and the Democrats Have Made it Harder to Produce Oil & Gas.” It compiled a list of “explicitly anti-energy actions taken by the administration since Biden took office.” As to the record level of oil production under Biden, the AEA says this occurred despite and not because of Biden’s hostile oil and gas energy policies.

This brings us to eggs. On April 9, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “(Trump) did promise to lower the price of groceries, I have not seen an egg fall one cent since this man got in.” Not one cent?

The following morning, The New York Times published an article titled “Egg Prices Continued to Rise in March”:

“For weeks, President Trump has repeatedly boasted that his administration had managed to bring egg prices down. But new data on Thursday showed that egg prices at the grocery store continued to climb in March.

“Egg prices rose 5.9 percent over the month, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They climbed at a slower rate, though, after rising 10.4 percent in February and 15.2 percent in January.”

But NBC News on April 8, the day before Goldberg’s claim, wrote “Egg Prices Decline Nationwide in March After Months of Increases: The Average Price for a Dozen is Still More than $6.”:

“After nearly six months of increases, the price of eggs declined in March. … The average nationwide price of a dozen eggs decreased about a quarter in March, according to data from consumer research firm NIQ.

“NIQ’s data is collected from real checkout prices paid nationwide at grocery stores, drugstores, mass merchandisers, selected dollar stores, selected warehouse clubs and military commissaries.” This means NBC, like Goldberg, referred to the retail price of eggs. “The price of eggs declined in March”? Prices “decreased about a quarter”?

Two days later, on April 10, PBS wrote an article headlined “Egg Prices Increase to Record High Despite Trump Promises and Curbing Bird Flu Outbreak”:

“U.S. egg prices increased again last month to reach a new record-high of $6.23 per dozen despite President Donald Trump’s predictions, a drop in wholesale prices and no egg farms having bird flu outbreaks.

“The increase reported Thursday in the Consumer Price Index means consumers and businesses that rely on eggs might not get much immediate relief. Demand for eggs is typically elevated until after Easter, which falls on April 20.”

On April 2, CNN wrote: “The price of wholesale eggs fell again last week to $3.00 a dozen, the US Department of Agriculture reported in their weekly egg market report. That’s a 9% decline from the week before. … But despite the bright spots, it can take weeks for wholesale prices to translate to most grocery store shells, according to the USDA.”

When it comes to this pathological unwillingness to give Trump even “one cent” of credit, it’s see only evil, hear only evil and speak only evil.

Columnist; Larry Elder

Official website; http://www.larryelder.com