8 Guy Songs One Should Check Out: A Deep Dive Into the Pioneers of New Jack Swing.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you came up during the late ’80s and early ’90s like I did, then Guy wasn’t just a group—they were a moment. Their sound was everywhere: house parties, slow jams on the radio, the backdrop to your first dance, and maybe even your first heartbreak. Guy was the heartbeat of New Jack Swing, blending the swagger of hip-hop with the soul of gospel-trained vocals and the polish of R&B finesse. Teddy Riley laid down the blueprint, Aaron Hall sang like a man possessed, and together they created tracks that still feel electric decades later.

Whether you were rocking Cross Colours and high-top fades or you’re discovering them through a sample in a modern R&B track, the music of Guy still hits. Their songs weren’t just catchy—they had depth, energy, and an emotional honesty that made you feel something. That’s why I’m revisiting eight of their best tracks—each one still worthy of your playlist in 2025. These aren’t just nostalgic—they’re timeless.

1. Let’s Chill

“Let’s Chill” is arguably Guy’s most iconic slow jam, and it still has the power to stop you in your tracks. Released in 1990, this romantic ballad showcases Aaron Hall’s dynamic vocal range in full bloom. His pleading tone and emotional vulnerability elevate the song into something more than just a love track—it becomes a spiritual declaration of intent. The production is smooth and unobtrusive, with Teddy Riley allowing the vocals to breathe and dominate, proving that restraint can be just as powerful as innovation.

What sets “Let’s Chill” apart is its maturity. It’s not a song about lust or infatuation—it’s about choosing someone. The lyrics lay everything out on the table: “Let’s settle down and build a life together.” In an era when many R&B songs focused on the thrill of the chase or bedroom bravado, Guy gave listeners a track that honored love with long-term intentions. Aaron Hall doesn’t perform the song like a man pursuing a one-night stand—he sings it like someone proposing with his soul. And that sincerity still hits hard in today’s emotionally starved music climate.

The track’s musical structure adds to its lasting impact. A steady, gentle beat allows the song to flow like a conversation between hearts. The background harmonies are soft but rich, acting like a warm hug that surrounds Hall’s lead vocal. Even in 2025, “Let’s Chill” is the kind of song you put on when you’re ready to speak love fluently. It resonates at weddings, anniversary celebrations, and quiet nights of reflection. Its message is clear, simple, and timeless: real love doesn’t rush—it settles in and stays.

2. Groove Me

The opening synth stabs and pounding bassline of “Groove Me” scream late ‘80s club energy. This is the track that helped introduce Guy to the world in 1988, with its irresistible funk groove and dancefloor appeal. Teddy Riley’s production is sharp, energetic, and laced with percussive rhythms that felt revolutionary at the time—and still sound fresh today. This song is New Jack Swing in its purest form: hip-hop’s bounce meets R&B’s soul.

Aaron Hall’s gritty, gospel-inflected vocals inject the track with urgency, turning what could be a simple party track into something soulful and dynamic. He doesn’t just sing the lyrics—he attacks them. “Groove Me” becomes a call to action, a demand that the listener feels the beat as much as they hear it. Timmy Gatling’s presence adds another layer to the song’s punchy energy, giving it a call-and-response flavor that mimics the back-and-forth of a crowded dancefloor.

But this track isn’t just for nostalgia’s sake—it’s a sonic time machine that still fits seamlessly into modern-day playlists. Whether you’re hosting a throwback event or building a workout mix, “Groove Me” delivers pure kinetic electricity. For artists and producers today, the song stands as a lesson in balance: how to merge grit with polish, and how to create music that moves the body without sacrificing soul. It’s not just a banger—it’s a blueprint.

3. Piece of My Love

“Piece of My Love” is the group’s brutally honest anthem of half-hearted commitment. Musically, it’s a masterclass in how to mix vulnerability with groove. The smooth melody lulls the listener into comfort, but the lyrics tell a different story—one of emotional limitation and hidden truths. It walks that fine line between seduction and warning, and that duality is what has made the song resonate for decades.

Aaron Hall’s delivery on this track is heartbreakingly sincere. He doesn’t sugarcoat the message, and that’s part of what gives the song its power. “I do love you… but only a piece of me.” That line alone is enough to sting anyone who’s been in a relationship where love was conditional or incomplete. Teddy Riley’s production, meanwhile, is deceptively soothing—almost like a gentle lie that you want to believe. The soft synths, atmospheric pads, and steady beat form a bed of sound that invites listeners in, only for the lyrics to reveal a subtle heartbreak.

For today’s audiences, “Piece of My Love” hits like a velvet hammer. In an era filled with relationship ambiguity and ghosting, it feels prophetic. The song doesn’t shy away from emotional complexity—it leans into it. And that makes it incredibly relevant in 2025. The track has also become a favorite for sampling and reinterpretation in the R&B and hip-hop worlds, proving its versatility and influence. It’s not just a song—it’s a chapter in the book of modern love, complete with footnotes on boundaries, heartbreak, and bittersweet truths.

4. I Like

If you ever needed a perfect example of what made New Jack Swing so groundbreaking, “I Like” is the answer. Released on Guy’s debut album, this track is driven by its hypnotic rhythm section, playful synth work, and of course, that unmistakable Teddy Riley production style. It feels both smooth and energetic—ideal for skating rinks, basement parties, and late-night drives. There’s a youthful joy in the rhythm, and yet it’s meticulously produced, never sounding amateur or rushed.

What’s especially impressive is how the song manages to feel both flirtatious and grounded. “I like the way you kiss me when we’re playing the kissing game…” – this line manages to capture that butterflies-in-your-stomach feeling that defines first loves and high school crushes. But it also has a deeper emotional pull for older listeners who remember when love felt that simple and that intense. Aaron Hall’s delivery is confident yet affectionate, a vocal tightrope walk that only a few singers of his caliber could pull off.

Even in today’s climate of trap beats and hyper-digitized soundscapes, “I Like” stands tall as a perfect blend of soul and style. It serves as a sonic reminder of when R&B was both fun and flirtatious without being overproduced or emotionally shallow. The song is ideal for romantic playlists and cookout vibes alike—charming in its innocence but crafted with the kind of polish that still puts today’s love songs to shame. “I Like” doesn’t just make you want to dance—it makes you smile, remember, and maybe even text someone from your past.

5. Teddy’s Jam

An instrumental? Yes—and a legendary one at that. “Teddy’s Jam” is pure musical innovation, showcasing the genius of Teddy Riley behind the boards. With its sharp drum programming, synth layering, and catchy bassline, this track is a production clinic in itself. It also marked a bold move for an R&B group to feature such a standout instrumental on their debut, essentially giving their producer a full spotlight moment—and what a moment it is.

“Teddy’s Jam” feels like an anthem for the streets and the clubs. It doesn’t need vocals—its bounce, rhythm, and layers do all the talking. It became a staple in dance circles and DJ sets, largely because it was so versatile. You could breakdance to it, freestyle over it, or simply let it ride while cruising through the city. It had an infectious energy that gave the New Jack Swing era its confident heartbeat. From the first snare hit to the final synth run, it’s a journey through grooves and textures.

In 2025, this track still slaps. It’s a perfect addition to workout playlists or moments when words aren’t necessary. “Teddy’s Jam” reminds us that sometimes the beat is enough—and with the right producer, it can say everything. It also paved the way for other R&B groups to celebrate the artistry of their producers, treating the beatmaker as a creative equal rather than a background figure. Today’s producers like Metro Boomin, Hit-Boy, and Kaytranada owe a lot to Teddy Riley’s spotlight moments like this one.

6. Do Me Right

“Do Me Right” is one of Guy’s lesser-known tracks, but it deserves far more recognition. It carries the hallmark groove of the group—tight drums, sensual synths, and a walking bassline that refuses to be ignored. But what makes it stand out is its message: a direct, heartfelt plea for respect and reciprocity in a relationship. The production is tighter than tight—clicky snares, bubbly basslines, and that fluttering synth that loops just enough to hypnotize you.

Aaron Hall sings with both conviction and vulnerability. There’s a rawness in his voice that makes it clear this isn’t just about romance—it’s about being valued, about someone showing up for you in the same way you show up for them. The lyrics, while simple, strike at the core of many relationship dynamics: “Do me right, and don’t do me wrong.” There’s an emotional weight in that phrase that transcends its simplicity. It’s not just a demand—it’s a request for dignity.

Today, “Do Me Right” is perfect for rediscovery. It feels like a deep cut that should’ve been a bigger hit. It belongs on playlists where groove meets meaning—a perfect balance of sensuality and sincerity. It speaks to anyone who’s ever felt underappreciated or taken for granted. While other love songs beg for attention or scream jealousy, “Do Me Right” stands firm in its desire for mutual respect and mature connection. In the current age of complicated love and emotional awareness, this song fits right in—and reminds us that setting standards in love isn’t cold—it’s courageous.

7. Wanna Get With U

“Wanna Get With U” is Guy entering the ‘90s with a more polished, mature sound. The production is slightly more restrained than their earlier work, trading in high-energy percussion for sultry keys, soft synth pads, and a laid-back rhythm. This is the grown-and-sexy version of Guy—still rooted in groove, but with a smoother, more refined delivery. The track feels like a step forward from the raw New Jack Swing of their debut, showing that the group was evolving along with their audience.

Aaron Hall’s vocals are layered and buttery here, leaning more into smooth seduction than raw passion. His tone is assured and velvety, effortlessly drawing the listener in without trying too hard. The lyrics are straightforward—he wants to be with her—but it’s delivered with such charm and finesse that it doesn’t come off as desperate or overly aggressive. The chorus flows like a whisper in the ear, subtle but persuasive, creating an intimate connection between singer and listener.

There’s a cinematic quality to this track, something that makes it ideal for movie soundtracks, especially those drenched in urban romance or late-night city vibes. In 2025, “Wanna Get With U” fits perfectly in any playlist dedicated to quiet storms, candlelit evenings, or introspective solo drives. It’s a reminder that growth doesn’t mean losing your edge—it means using it more wisely. For longtime fans, it marks the group’s transition from playful youth to confident maturity, while for new listeners, it serves as a classy introduction to Guy’s slower side.

8. Her

Closing out the list is “Her,” a song that showcases Guy’s ability to blend emotional storytelling with infectious groove. The track centers on heartbreak and betrayal, wrapped in a soundscape that’s as smooth as silk. There’s melancholy here, but it’s not hopeless. It’s reflective, questioning, and honest. Unlike many R&B tracks that mask pain with machismo or over-the-top production, “Her” strips it down to the raw feelings—something rare in the genre during the early ‘90s.

Aaron Hall’s performance on “Her” is one of his finest—full of inflection, nuance, and pain. He doesn’t just sing the words, he lives in them. There’s a quiet devastation in his tone, especially in the way he stretches phrases like he’s holding on to memories that still sting. The instrumentation is sparse and deliberate, allowing the vocals and lyrics to breathe. Teddy Riley’s production is hauntingly understated, resisting the temptation to add too much gloss. Instead, every beat and note serves the emotional undercurrent of the song.

In today’s climate, where emotional honesty in R&B is once again being celebrated thanks to artists like Giveon, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brent Faiyaz, “Her” feels incredibly relevant. It taps into the heartbreak genre without being overly dramatic or clichéd. Just genuine emotion over a smooth groove. It’s a song you play when you’re trying to understand what went wrong—when you’re not angry, just disappointed. “Her” is Guy at their most mature, emotionally and sonically, and it closes out their catalog of hits with a whisper rather than a shout—yet leaves just as strong an impact.

Listening back to these tracks, I’m reminded of just how much Guy shaped the way we hear R&B today. They weren’t afraid to be emotional, funky, or brutally honest—and that’s what made their music stick. Each song on this list is more than just a hit; it’s a memory, a mood, a message wrapped in groove. Whether you’ve been down with Guy since day one or you’re just catching on now, their catalog is rich with gems that deserve to be felt, not just heard.

So the next time you’re curating that perfect playlist—whether for a drive, a night in, or a trip down memory lane—add a little Guy. Because great music doesn’t expire. It evolves with you, and if you let it, it’ll soundtrack your story all over again.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.