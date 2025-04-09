Smithsonian Under Siege: Donald Trump’s Executive Order Sparks Outrage Over Black History Museum.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The Smithsonian Institution’s Secretary Lonnie Bunch and other staff members at the Smithsonian are upset, and they have every right to be. The Smithsonian network spans 21 museums and has become one of the latest presidential targets through an executive order entitled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.” The order directs the removal of “improper, divisive or anti-American ideology” from its museums.

The order reads, “Once widely respected as a symbol of American excellence and a global icon of cultural achievement, the Smithsonian Institution has, in recent years, come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology.” Civil rights advocates, historians, and Black political leaders have sharply rebuked the president for specifically calling out the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) by name in the executive order. About 60% of the Smithsonian’s funding comes from the federal government. Bunch, the first Black person to lead the Smithsonian, said the museum will “remain committed to telling the multi-faceted stories of this country’s extraordinary heritage” in a message shared with staff members.

The NMAAHC chronicles chattel slavery, Jim Crow segregation, and its lingering effects. It also highlights the determination, resilience, successes, and contributions of individual Black Americans and Black institutions. Donald Trump first visited the museum one month after taking office during his first term. Reading Black history from a book is one thing, but it’s another to see it with your own eyes. While books can serve as a good source of information, they are no substitute for a museum filled with exhibits that bring to life the struggles and accomplishments of the Black experience. These exhibits produce knowledge and insight and give a person a level of compassion and empathy that may not have existed before. During the 2017 visit, Trump was accompanied by his nominee for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, and his wife, Candy; Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr.; Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina; presidential aide Omarosa Manigault; and his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Former Smithsonian Secretary David Skorton and Lonnie Bunch, the NMAAHC director at the time, led the tour.

“This is a truly great museum. I’ve learned, and I’ve seen, and they’ve done an incredible job. What they’ve done here is something that probably cannot be duplicated. It was done with love and lots of money, right Lonnie? We can’t avoid that. But it was done with tremendous love and passion and that’s why it’s so great,” Trump said in 2017. Trump is correct; it is a great museum. The president saw firsthand the true depth and struggle of the Black experience. He viewed several exhibits, including the “Paradox of Liberty.” Bunch mentioned how the 612 bricks surrounding a statue of Thomas Jefferson represented each of the 612 enslaved people Jefferson owned during his lifetime. Lonnie Bunch explained, “You can’t understand Jefferson without understanding slavery. For us, this whole museum is about humanizing stories of people left out of history.” The president and members of his entourage also witnessed the exhibit featuring Ben Carson and his accomplishments as a surgeon.

Trump never returned to the museum, but his public views and opinions are much clearer now. Could it be that in 2017, instead of witnessing something valuable and worth maintaining, Trump was taking note of something that the MAGA world needed to destroy? As part of the first Trump administration, Ben Carson is in a unique position. He is a Black Republican who is a Trump enabler, yet his legacy as a renowned brain surgeon, which is displayed at the NMAAHC, could be under threat. Obviously, the Carson exhibit didn’t sway Trump’s 2025 rhetoric and actions. Will Ben Carson publicly defend the NMAAHC or simply go along with the Project 2025 goals concerning the museum? Carson could be a powerful voice in coming to the museum’s defense and sounding the alarm against the authoritarian control of the nation’s premier museum complex. He could also be an influential voice to other Black Republicans, which is unlikely given his Project 2025 ties. The former HUD secretary authored a radical MAGA Project 2025 proposal to gut HUD by proposing a “wholesale overhaul” of HUD to undo “corrosive progressive ideologies” and “race-based policies.” It is unlikely Carson will have a Michael Cohen moment and turn against Trump.

Where does that leave Sen. Tim Scott? He was there in 2017 as part of the president’s Black inner circle, but he, too, will likely remain silent. There is a long list of Trump enablers whose failure to speak out continues to fail America. Sen. Scott, Sen. Mitch McConnell, and Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts are among a few on that shameful list. David Blight is a historian and professor of history and African American studies at Yale University. He regards the moves targeting cultural targets such as the Smithsonian, Kennedy Center, Institute of Museum and Library Services, National Public Radio (NPR), and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) as drawn from the authoritarian playbook. Blight noted, “It’s what the Nazis did. It’s what Spain did. It’s what Mussolini tried. This is like the Soviets: they revised the Soviet encyclopedia every year to update the official history. Americans don’t have an official history; at least we’ve tried never to have to.”

Written by David W. Marshall

