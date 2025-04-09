10 Classic Howard Hewett Songs That Define Real R&B.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There’s something undeniably special about Howard Hewett’s voice. It doesn’t just hit the right notes — it finds its way into your heart, wrapping around your emotions like a warm embrace on a cold night. Whether you first discovered him as the silky lead singer of Shalamar or came to know him through his soul-stirring solo work, one thing is certain: Howard Hewett is one of the smoothest, most emotionally resonant vocalists in R&B history.

In an era overflowing with trendy beats and fleeting hooks, Hewett’s music still stands tall — timeless, textured, and rooted in something deeper than the surface. His songs aren’t just catchy; they’re conversations. From tear-streaked ballads to heartfelt duets and spiritual reflections, his catalog speaks to the real moments we all experience: love, loss, faith, regret, and rebirth.

If you’ve ever been in love, wished for a second chance, or whispered a quiet prayer during hard times, this list is for you. Here are 10 Howard Hewett songs everyone should check out, especially in today’s world, where sincerity in music is rare but sorely needed.

1. “I’m for Real” (1986)

“I’m for Real,” from Howard Hewett’s breakthrough solo debut I Commit to Love, remains one of the most powerful R&B declarations of sincerity and emotional transparency. Right from the opening chord, the track delivers a warm invitation into the kind of love that is rare — the kind that doesn’t make excuses or play games. The soft synths blend seamlessly with a romantic guitar riff, creating a textured sonic bed that allows Hewett’s voice to shine in its purest form. He doesn’t need vocal pyrotechnics to impress; his tone alone melts defenses.

Lyrically, “I’m for Real” is simple yet piercing. Lines like “

Now, I know there’s many questions running through your mind

You’re wondering have you felt true love this time” strike directly at the heart of anyone who’s been burned by love before. It’s a confession and a promise, wrapped in velvet. What’s particularly impressive is the song’s restraint — in production, vocals, and tempo. It doesn’t rush. It sits in its groove, giving listeners the space to feel every note and every word.

More than 35 years after its release, “I’m for Real” still plays beautifully beside contemporary soul tracks. Artists today — from Tank to BJ the Chicago Kid — owe much to songs like this that laid the groundwork for emotionally intelligent R&B. Whether you’re nursing a broken heart or making a heartfelt confession, “I’m for Real” remains a timeless ballad for grown folks who still believe love should be true, not trendy.

2. “Show Me” (1986)

From the same debut album, I Commit to Love, “Show Me” is another defining moment in Howard Hewett’s solo career. This mid-tempo track grooves along with a sensuality that never tips into excess. Built around a silky rhythm section, atmospheric synths, and a hypnotic bassline, it creates a mood that’s both intimate and universal. Hewett rides this beat with absolute mastery, his falsetto dancing across the chorus with pleading vulnerability.

What makes “Show Me” a standout is its emotional subtext. This isn’t a song about superficial affection or fleeting passion. It’s a man asking, perhaps even begging, for depth. The lyric “Show me (How I could love you more each day)

You’ve got to take my hand” is a subtle cry for a deeper connection, one that goes beyond physical attraction or convenience. Hewett makes it clear that he’s not interested in fantasy — he wants something real, raw, and enduring. There’s an almost spiritual hunger in his voice, as if love itself is something sacred and worthy of reverence.

“Show Me” resonates profoundly in today’s disconnected romantic landscape. In a world flooded with swipes, likes, and unread DMs, the idea of simply asking someone to “show” their love — not just speak it — feels revolutionary. Put this track on, close your eyes, and let it remind you of what emotional availability sounds like. This isn’t just R&B — it’s relationship therapy, set to music.

3. “Stay” (1990)

By the time Howard Hewett released his self-titled album in 1990, he had clearly grown as an artist and storyteller. “Stay” is evidence of that maturity. The track doesn’t just float on sensual melodies and lush arrangements — it digs deep into the complicated reality of love in crisis. From the moment the opening piano notes fall into place, there’s a tension in the music, hinting at a love that’s been bruised but not broken. And when Hewett’s voice enters, that sense of urgency becomes even more palpable.

“Stay” is not a passive ballad. It’s a conversation, a plea, a last stand. Hewett isn’t begging because he’s weak — he’s pleading because he knows what’s at stake. His voice drips with regret, with memories, with longing. Lines like “Here’s the best love you’ll ever find, girl

How can you turn and walk away?

Please stay, all you gotta do is just…

Girl, stay, stay, please stay” reveal a man who’s not afraid to take accountability. There’s humility in his delivery, but also hope — the kind of hope that refuses to die even when the future looks uncertain.

Musically, the song benefits from its rich, cinematic arrangement. The strings swell with emotion. The piano lines are delicate but decisive. Everything is designed to accentuate the lyrics and vocals without overshadowing them. “Stay” feels like the soundtrack to a midnight drive after an argument, when silence hangs heavy and all you can hope for is reconciliation. It’s a song that encourages real conversations about love — the kind that might save a relationship. Even in 2025, it stands as a blueprint for R&B songs that dare to be both vulnerable and grown.

4. “Say Amen” (1986)

“Say Amen” is a masterstroke of spiritual introspection and emotional vulnerability. As the closing track on I Commit to Love, it serves not just as a finale but as a benediction. Unlike the romantic slow jams that precede it, this song turns inward, pointing listeners toward faith and divine purpose. Hewett, raised with gospel roots, allows that spiritual background to come through unfiltered. It’s not a crossover attempt — it’s an authentic, soul-bearing prayer put to music.

The instrumentation is intentionally sparse — no flashy horns, no overproduced layers. Just soft piano, light ambient touches, and Hewett’s voice standing tall in the center. That decision gives the song a quiet intensity. It invites listeners to lean in. And when Hewett sings “I wanna thank You, God

For giving me one more chance

To raise my voice and to sing Your praise

I sing it out loud, I sing it all day”, it’s not merely lyrical; it’s pastoral. He’s offering comfort the way a preacher would on a Sunday morning, not through volume or flash but through conviction.

“Say Amen” resonates even more in today’s climate of uncertainty, where people grapple with questions of purpose, stability, and peace. It’s a song that transcends genre, resting in that sacred space between R&B and gospel, between music and ministry. This track continues to be a staple in inspirational and faith-based playlists, and its message — that after the storm, there’s still something to say ‘amen’ about — remains timeless and healing.

5. “This Love Is Forever” (1988)

“This Love Is Forever” is one of those tracks that encapsulates everything we yearn for in a true love song — honesty, simplicity, and unshakable commitment. Taken from Hewett’s Forever and Ever album, this track is a standout not because it reinvents the genre, but because it perfects its form. The song flows with the ease of a classic wedding vow set to melody. There’s an elegant restraint here; it doesn’t try to do too much because it doesn’t have to.

The lyrics convey everlasting love without relying on clichés. Phrases like “Caress each other’s hearts desperately

We long to be lovers forever

Wanting you the way I do, yeah

Burns a fire deep inside, yeah, yeah” feel both poetic and eternal. What’s more remarkable is how Hewett’s delivery communicates that promise with tenderness rather than theatricality. He doesn’t belt to prove his sincerity — instead, he gently coaxes the emotion out of each word, allowing the listener to feel the weight of his promise.

In a world where so much of modern music fixates on the fleeting — short-term flings, breakup anthems, and disposable feelings — “This Love Is Forever” is refreshingly grounded. It serves as a musical anchor for anyone navigating long-term love or looking to believe in it again. Whether you’re slow dancing at a wedding or sitting with your partner on a quiet evening, this song feels like a vow renewed each time it plays. It’s not just about romance; it’s about reassurance.

6. “Once, Twice, Three Times” (1986)

“Once, Twice, Three Times,” from Hewett’s I Commit to Love, might be one of the most emotionally layered tracks in his discography. Don’t let the soft arrangement fool you — this song is a storm in disguise. It chronicles the emotional trajectory of a relationship with an almost literary depth. The first verse glows with the warmth of falling in love, the second walks us into disappointment, and by the third, we’re sitting in the rubble of what once was.

Musically, the song leans into minimalism, allowing every note of Hewett’s voice to carry the full emotional load. The use of soft percussion, gentle keyboard melodies, and ambient textures creates a backdrop that feels as fragile as the relationship being sung about. It’s the kind of ballad where you hear more in the silence between the notes than in the instrumentation itself. That’s the beauty of it — it’s not just a song; it’s an experience.

What makes “Once, Twice, Three Times” linger in your soul is Hewett’s ability to guide listeners through the emotional landscape of love lost without descending into bitterness. He sings with a sadness that’s reflective, not vengeful. It’s the perfect track for anyone processing heartbreak, trying to make sense of what went wrong without losing their sense of self. In today’s fast-paced emotional world, it gives listeners the space to slow down and feel — and that’s powerful.

7. “I Commit to Love” (1986)

The title track from Howard Hewett’s solo debut album, I Commit to Love, is a musical mission statement that still resonates in 2025. In an era where fleeting feelings are often mistaken for lasting connection, this song reminds us that real love is a choice — not just a moment of passion, but a conscious act of devotion. With his unmistakable tone and emotional precision, Hewett delivers a love song for the mature heart, one that understands the difference between desire and dedication.

Musically, the track finds a perfect balance between groove and sincerity. The mid-tempo beat gives it a quiet swagger — not flashy, but confident. Smooth synths, subtle guitar lines, and classic ‘80s drum programming give the song an understated warmth. It has just enough funk to keep your head nodding but remains mellow enough to let Hewett’s voice and message dominate the soundscape. His phrasing is impeccable, stretching each lyric just enough to make you feel it, especially when he hits the chorus:

“Baby, I commit to love (You know I’m there for you)

Baby, I commit to love (Baby, I adore you)”

It’s less a lyric and more a declaration — one that anyone in a serious relationship can relate to.

What’s particularly striking about this song is how forward-thinking it feels, even decades after its release. In today’s relationship culture — where many opt out at the first sign of difficulty — “I Commit to Love” offers a counter-narrative rooted in emotional accountability. This is a track for couples who’ve gone through the fire, for those who’ve chosen to stay and do the work. It’s not about butterflies in your stomach — it’s about showing up for your partner day after day, flaws and all.

Whether you’re dancing in the kitchen with your spouse or reflecting on what it means to truly love someone, this song fits the moment. It’s aspirational but grounded, romantic yet real. More than just a standout from Hewett’s catalog, “I Commit to Love” is a grown-up anthem for hearts that know love isn’t just a feeling — it’s a promise.

8. “I Do” (1992)

“I Do” is one of the most underrated wedding anthems in the R&B canon. Released in the early ’90s on Allegiance, the song captures the emotional gravity of making a lifelong commitment without falling into cliché or sentimentality. From its tender piano intro to the heartfelt, affirming chorus, every note of “I Do” is steeped in authenticity. The lyrical repetition of “I do” acts as both a vow and a sacred chant, anchoring the listener in the sanctity of love’s ultimate promise.

Hewett doesn’t need elaborate metaphors here. Instead, he leans into simplicity, allowing his delivery to do the heavy lifting. His tone is gentle but firm, like a groom whispering his vows to his bride under soft lights. The minimal production — a quiet mix of piano, strings, and subtle backing harmonies — allows the message to rise to the forefront, emphasizing the purity of intention behind the words.

Even in today’s climate of transient relationships and instant gratification, “I Do” feels like a breath of fresh air — or more appropriately, a return to roots. It’s the type of song that reminds listeners that some moments, some feelings, are worth making sacred. Whether played during a ceremony or replayed during an anniversary dance, “I Do” remains a soul-stirring ode to the permanence of real love. In the landscape of R&B wedding songs, it may be one of the most slept-on — but also one of the most sincere.

9. “If I Could Only Have That Day Back” (1990)

Few songs capture the raw ache of regret quite like “If I Could Only Have That Day Back.” Featured on Hewett’s self-titled 1990 album, this track is a meditative journey into the depths of longing and reflection. It’s the story of a man looking back on a pivotal moment — a turning point in love — and wishing he could rewrite it, or at least relive it with more wisdom. The haunting orchestration, full of melancholic strings and restrained piano, sets the stage for a performance that’s nothing short of emotional catharsis.

Hewett’s vocals on this track are some of his finest. He doesn’t wail — instead, he allows the sorrow to seep into every syllable. His voice dips and swells like a tide of memory, pulling the listener into his personal space of heartbreak. The line “

My beating heart begins to race

A single tear leaves an everlasting trace

Now that your gone, girl, it’s easier to see” isn’t just a lyric — it’s a confession, a moment of soul-baring honesty that anyone who’s made a mistake in love can relate to.

This song is especially resonant in an era where few people pause to reflect, let alone seek reconciliation. “If I Could Only Have That Day Back” challenges us to look inward, to acknowledge our missteps, and to mourn what was lost with dignity. It’s the kind of song that plays when the world goes quiet — in the late hours, after the argument, or during those solo drives when the memories won’t let you go. It’s not just a song — it’s a reckoning.

10. “Let’s Try It All Over Again” (1986)

“Let’s Try It All Over Again,” also from I Commit to Love, is a criminally underrated gem that deserves far more recognition than it often receives. This track is all about vulnerability and the willingness to rebuild a broken relationship — not by ignoring the past, but by facing it with honesty and maturity. Hewett leans into the theme of redemption here, offering an olive branch to a lover with hope in his heart and humility in his voice.

From the opening chords, the instrumentation lays the emotional groundwork: soft keys, a laid-back groove, and tasteful background harmonies create an atmosphere of reflective optimism. There’s a warmth to the production that supports the lyrical content perfectly — it doesn’t push, it gently invites. And when Hewett sings, “(Let us try all over again) Oh yeah, hey

(This time I’ll love you) This time I’ll really love you, baby” he’s not pleading — he’s proposing a partnership renewed with wisdom and care.

What elevates the song even further is how deeply relatable it is. Whether you’ve lived through heartbreak, reconciliation, or the painful dance of almost letting go, “Let’s Try It All Over Again” feels like an emotional mirror. It doesn’t sugarcoat the difficulties of love, but it also doesn’t abandon hope. In 2025, where cancel culture and emotional detachment often dominate relationships, Hewett’s message of healing and giving love another shot rings louder than ever. It’s the perfect closing song — not just to this list, but to a story about love that chooses to endure.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music.