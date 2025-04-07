Scott Bessent Champions Economic Growth for Black Entrepreneurs.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) History is defined by those who rise to meet the moment—like President Trump did in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he chose to “Fight, Fight, Fight!” rather than give into defeat. In that moment, we witnessed firsthand how God’s hand was upon him, and in the months since, the nation has reaped the rewards of his leadership.

In a column I wrote back in October 2024, I stated that Scott Bessent would be an excellent choice for Treasury Secretary if President Trump were to win.

Secretary Bessent is not only supremely qualified as a financial industry giant and leading macroeconomic thought leader; he also represents the spirit of the American Dream and cares deeply about the American entrepreneur in a way that differentiates him from his peers and predecessors.

The Secretary grew up in the small town of Conway, South Carolina. At just nine years old, he was forced to step up when his father faced economic hardship, beginning his working life to support his family.

Less than a decade later, he went on to attend Yale University, and ultimately became the 79th Secretary of the Treasury.

Bessent and I have very different backgrounds. He grew up in the South, I grew up in the Midwest, St. Louis to be exact. He graduated from Yale University, I graduated from Oral Roberts University. He is wealthy, I am successful.

I have been around influential, powerful, wealthy people throughout my life, but my relationship with Bessent is quite special.

That’s why, two weeks ago, when Secretary Bessent hosted me and a group of Black business owners at the historic Treasury Building in Washington, D.C, I was deeply moved.

It was my honor to bring together 20 of the country’s top Black entrepreneurs to meet with him. He opened the meeting with a powerful statement, speaking first about our friendship, then about President Trump’s ideas to advocate for and help small business owners.

As I sat in the Treasury Building that day, surrounded by some of the nation’s top Black entrepreneurs, I couldn’t help but reflect on how far I and America had come—from my beginnings in St. Louis to forging relationships with leaders like Secretary Bessent.

Nothing but the hand of God could have brought the two of us together.

Just imagine how many high-profile groups from Wall Street, banking, and investment firms are clamoring to meet with the new Treasury Secretary. Yet Bessent chose to make our meeting a priority, because we are important to him and the President.

Bessent made it clear that his office, alongside the Trump administration, is ushering in a new era of opportunity. He regularly speaks with President Trump, and they both are determined to find ways to create more opportunities for Black entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Last year, during the campaign, I wrote that if President Trump chose Scott Bessent as his treasury secretary, his administration would go down in history as the most pro-small business administration America has ever seen.

In many ways, Bessent reminds me of my dear friend Jack Kemp, who passed away nearly 15 years ago. Kemp, a former quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, was the voice for Buffalo, NY, in the U.S. House of Representatives and served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under President George H.W. Bush. Kemp’s ties to the Black community were legendary.

When the Rodney King riots erupted in Los Angeles in 1992, President Bush sent Jack Kemp to the city to address the racial tensions, knowing that Kemp could resolve the situation effectively.

Similarly, Bessent is well-positioned to play the same role in the Trump administration. He deeply understands the Black community—especially Black business owners—and has a natural ability to connect and help uplift them.

This is undoubtedly the hand of God at work in his life. President Trump and Secretary Bessent will make significant progress in unifying our divided country, especially in terms of race relations.

One of my favorite Bible verses is Psalm 8:4: ” What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him?”

This verse aptly describes my life, a simple person from St. Louis who happens to be friends with people like Bessent. Who am I that he has befriended me? This can only happen because of the hand of God!

Bessent has long championed causes like the Harlem Children’s Zone, has personally funded the education of countless inner-city children, and has continually opened doors for individuals who would otherwise miss out on key opportunities.

The secretary clearly understands that people do business with people they know. In business, relationships are better than laws. During our meeting the secretary went around the room and asked each business owner who they needed to meet in the Trump administration and he would facilitate those meetings.

As if that was not enough, he then charged me with compiling a list of policy prescriptions from the group that would be helpful to the small business community and he would work with me to get them to the White House’s legislative shop.

With leaders like President Trump and Secretary Bessent at the helm, a new era of opportunity, the “Golden Age,” is upon us—one that will redefine the future for Black entrepreneurs in America.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.



