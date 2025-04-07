7 D’Angelo Songs That Prove Neo-Soul Never Went Out of Style.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There’s soul music… and then there’s D’Angelo.

If you know, you know. His voice isn’t just something you hear—it’s something you feel deep in your bones. When D’Angelo hit the scene in the mid-90s, he wasn’t just making R&B. He was reshaping it. Smooth yet unpolished, spiritual yet sensual, his sound was a breath of humid air—thick, raw, and dripping with feeling. Alongside artists like Erykah Badu and Maxwell, he helped birth a movement we now call neo-soul, a genre that never rushed to the hook, never relied on gimmicks—just groove, truth, and that signature D’Angelo grit.

What makes D’Angelo’s music so timeless is how alive it still sounds today. Every note feels like it was recorded with a candle lit and the windows cracked open, letting the street noise mix with the heartbeat of the drums. His songs don’t just age well—they breathe. So if you’ve never dived deep into his discography, or even if you have but need a refresher, here are seven D’Angelo tracks that still hit with full force in 2025. Whether you’re vibing solo, riding through the city, or sipping wine with someone special, these songs deserve your ears—and your soul.

1. “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” — Voodoo (2000)

Few songs have managed to marry sensuality and musicianship with the elegance of “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” Released as the crown jewel of his Grammy-winning album Voodoo, this track is an ode to Prince-style slow-burning eroticism, and it remains one of D’Angelo’s most iconic works. The song’s arrangement is minimalist, allowing his falsetto to take center stage—raw, pure, and dripping with longing. Every breath, moan, and phrase feels deliberate, like he’s peeling back layers of himself just to get closer to his listener.

What makes “Untitled” timeless is its intimacy. There’s nothing flashy here—no overproduction or synthetic trickery. It’s just D’Angelo, a guitar riff, a bassline you can feel in your bones, and a sense of vulnerability that’s almost too real to bear. This kind of emotional transparency is rare in male R&B vocalists, and D’Angelo delivers it with conviction. The infamous music video—D’Angelo shirtless, framed tightly in sweat and silhouette—only added to its legend, becoming a cultural touchpoint that still gets referenced in conversations around sex appeal and male sensuality in music.

But beyond the physical magnetism, “Untitled” is a sonic meditation on connection—the yearning for someone’s soul as much as their body. The song builds slowly, refusing to conform to modern trends of instant gratification. It creates a mood, lingers in it, and then lets it expand into something sacred. Listening to it in 2025, whether through headphones alone or with a lover on a rainy night, still feels like stepping into a time capsule of emotional and musical purity. It’s not just a love song—it’s a lesson in how to feel, how to listen, and how to let the music breathe.

2. “Lady” — Brown Sugar (1995)

“Lady” is D’Angelo’s biggest commercial hit, and it’s not hard to see why. From the warm opening chords to the smooth-as-butter vocal delivery, the song captures the essence of 90s soul while nodding back to Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield. It’s romantic, it’s confident, and above all, it’s suave. If “Untitled” is the smoldering seduction, then “Lady” is the tender commitment—the proclamation of love that’s ready to meet parents and make long-term plans.

Written in collaboration with Raphael Saadiq, the song’s success lies in its simplicity and authenticity. There’s no bravado or pretense—just a man singing about the woman he loves in a way that feels honest and sincere. The groove is addictive, held down by that signature D’Angelo swing, a subtle but effective rhythmic syncopation that gives the track its bounce. It’s the kind of song that makes you sway without realizing you’re doing it, drawing you in like a conversation that’s both flirtatious and full of respect.

“Lady” also marked a shift in R&B—a gentle push away from the glossy production of the late ’80s and early ’90s into something earthier, warmer, and more analog. It helped set the tone for the neo-soul movement, inviting listeners to re-engage with soul music on a more human level. Even today, “Lady” feels like a fresh take on romance. It’s the perfect soundtrack for a slow Sunday morning, a drive through the city at sunset, or a quiet night in with someone special. Its timelessness lies in its ability to capture a feeling so universal, so essential, that it transcends generations. It’s not just a love song; it’s a declaration of devotion that still rings true in an age of casual love.

3. “Brown Sugar”

The title track from his debut album, “Brown Sugar” was the world’s introduction to D’Angelo—and what an introduction it was. With its jazzy keys, woozy bassline, and that unmistakable voice, “Brown Sugar” felt like something new and something old all at once. It was hip-hop-infused soul that respected the past while charting a new course into the future. At a time when R&B was dominated by sleek vocal groups and pop-leaning production, this track arrived like a shot of vintage cognac—bold, earthy, and smooth.

Interestingly, many listeners assumed “Brown Sugar” was simply a love song to a woman. But those in the know understood it was a coded ode to marijuana—a clever metaphor wrapped in a smooth groove. That duality is part of what makes the song so brilliant: it can be interpreted in multiple ways, and both are valid. Whether you take it as a romantic serenade or a reefer anthem, D’Angelo sells it with such soul and sincerity that you can’t help but feel the love in every note. The production is rich with warm textures, and D’Angelo’s vocal phrasing is as nuanced as any jazz singer’s, slipping in and out of rhythm like a master improviser.

In today’s genre-blurring musical landscape, “Brown Sugar” remains a template for how to blend influences without losing identity. It paved the way for artists like Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Maxwell, yet it remains singular in its impact. You can still throw this track on at any gathering and watch the mood shift—it’s that cool. It’s a track that’s aged like fine wine, continuing to reveal new layers with each listen. In 2025, it’s just as vital and intoxicating as it was in 1995—a testament to the enduring magic of D’Angelo’s artistry.

4. “The Root” — Voodoo (2000)

Deeply introspective and musically daring, “The Root” is one of D’Angelo’s most emotionally raw offerings. The song dives into the aftermath of a heartbreak so devastating that it’s rendered the narrator spiritually paralyzed. “She took my shield and sword / From the pit of the bottom / That knows no floor”—the lyricism here is poetic and profound, echoing themes of betrayal, soul loss, and emotional desolation. This isn’t just heartbreak—it’s spiritual erosion.

Musically, “The Root” is a masterpiece of tension and release. Pino Palladino’s bass playing is hypnotic, winding its way through the mix like a vine slowly choking the air out of a room. Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s drumming, subdued yet precise, adds a sense of disjointedness that perfectly captures the narrator’s mental state. Meanwhile, D’Angelo’s own guitar work—clearly inspired by the psychedelic stylings of Jimi Hendrix and the grit of Eddie Hazel—distorts and moans throughout the track, sonically mimicking emotional collapse.

Unlike traditional breakup ballads that offer resolution or catharsis, “The Root” refuses to resolve. There is no clean escape from this kind of pain, and D’Angelo makes sure you feel that. The track floats in a kind of liminal space—trapped between mourning and self-reflection. It’s the type of song that music purists hold up as proof of neo-soul’s artistry, and even after nearly 25 years, it still hits like a sucker punch. In a musical landscape that often trades vulnerability for vibe, “The Root” is a reminder of what soul music truly is—a reflection of the soul, broken or whole.

5. “Really Love” — Black Messiah (2014)

After a 14-year hiatus, D’Angelo returned with Black Messiah, and the standout single “Really Love” proved he hadn’t lost a step—if anything, he’d evolved. Opening with a delicate Spanish guitar and a whispered Spanish poem that sets a sultry, exotic tone, the track pulls the listener into a romantic reverie that feels timeless. By the time the orchestral strings swell, you’re already seduced by its musical elegance.

What makes “Really Love” so special is its compositional boldness. It unfolds like a classical suite, seamlessly transitioning between movements while layering in textures of funk, jazz, and soul. The falsetto-heavy vocal performance is a masterclass in restraint and longing—gentle but insistent, bruised yet hopeful. You can hear the years in D’Angelo’s voice, the maturity, the wariness, and the wisdom. And that vulnerability only amplifies the sincerity behind every lyric: “When you call my name / I’ll be there.”

Beyond its romanticism, “Really Love” also serves as a commentary on what love can and should be in a modern context—genuine, intentional, and emotionally grounded. In an age of swipe-right culture and fleeting romantic connections, this track stands as a slow-burning beacon of devotion. It’s cinematic, textured, and timeless. The Grammy win it secured in 2016 was well-deserved, but the real accolade is how well the song holds up a decade later. “Really Love” is the kind of grown-folks love song that future artists will study, sample, and revere.

6. “Spanish Joint” — Voodoo (2000)

“Spanish Joint” is perhaps the most musically adventurous song in D’Angelo’s catalog—a genre-defying explosion of rhythm and harmony that feels like a carnival of global sound. Built on a jazz-fusion framework with Afro-Cuban and Latin influences, it’s a jubilant, salsa-infused jam that showcases his affinity for world music. More than any other track on Voodoo, this one celebrates life, spontaneity, and the spirit of musicianship itself.

From the very first bars, the track swings with kinetic energy. Karriem Riggins’ drumming and Pino Palladino’s bass form the backbone, while the horns punctuate every bar with jazzy flourishes that nod to Fania All-Stars and Weather Report. D’Angelo’s keyboard stabs, combined with spidery guitar rhythms, create a rich sonic tapestry that keeps evolving with every listen. There’s a tight looseness to the musicianship—like a jam session that’s somehow meticulously arranged.

Lyrically, “Spanish Joint” celebrates the kind of love that reinvigorates the spirit. It’s the sound of finding someone who makes your world brighter, your steps lighter, and your days a little sweeter. The exuberance in D’Angelo’s delivery mirrors that of someone who’s just fallen head over heels. And while the track is undeniably danceable, it’s also a technical marvel—something that jazz aficionados, funk heads, and soul lovers can all appreciate in equal measure.

In 2025, “Spanish Joint” feels ahead of its time—an early prototype of the genre-blending wave that has since taken over the industry. Yet it doesn’t feel dated. Instead, it feels like a live performance captured in amber, full of breath, sweat, and joy. It’s a celebration of musical culture, love, and life, wrapped in one electrifying package.

7. “Sugah Daddy” — Black Messiah (2014)

A playful, retro-funk gem, “Sugah Daddy” is D’Angelo at his most mischievous and musically bold. With its honky-tonk piano riff, slap-happy bassline, and flirtatious vocals, the song sounds like it time-traveled from a 1970s juke joint straight into the digital age. It’s gritty, groovy, and utterly irresistible—an exuberant reminder of funk’s dirty, unfiltered origins. The track is loaded with attitude, sass, and swagger, serving as a stark contrast to some of Black Messiah’s heavier themes.

From the moment it kicks in, “Sugah Daddy” struts. The syncopated rhythm section, anchored by Pino Palladino’s finger-funk bass and Chris “Daddy” Dave’s snappy drums, grooves with a loose-tight energy that’s signature D’Angelo. But the real star of the show might be the dissonant, saloon-style piano—almost cartoonish in its bounce, yet placed perfectly in the pocket. That piano riff, reportedly played by Q-Tip, gives the track a ragtime-meets-funk edge rarely heard in contemporary soul, let alone from an artist of D’Angelo’s caliber.

What separates “Sugah Daddy” from mere funk pastiche is D’Angelo’s attention to detail. The rhythm is slippery, full of swing and odd accents that flirt with collapse but never fall apart. His vocal phrasing dances around the beat—never quite landing where you expect. He leans into innuendo with playful lines like “Sugar daddy / he’ll make you feel alright,” letting the track simmer in its own confident sexuality. It’s less about telling a story and more about conjuring a mood—naughty, fun, a little chaotic, but always in control.

In today’s era, where much of R&B and funk is overly quantized, pitch-corrected, and filtered to perfection, “Sugah Daddy” is refreshingly raw. It captures the imperfections and spontaneity of a jam session between top-tier musicians simply feeling the groove. D’Angelo isn’t aiming for polish here—he’s aiming for vibe, and he hits it with unapologetic flair. It feels human, organic, and alive. You can imagine the room it was recorded in: thick with smoke, dimly lit, crowded with analog gear and musicians exchanging grins over every syncopated phrase.

More than a standout track, “Sugah Daddy” serves as a mission statement: this is D’Angelo bringing the funk his way, with no compromises. In 2025, as younger artists continue to rediscover the foundations of Black music, this song stands as both a blueprint and a challenge. You want real funk? Study “Sugah Daddy.” You want to understand groove without gridlines? Press play and lose yourself. It’s a party-starter, a head-nodder, a dance-floor firestarter—and proof that D’Angelo, even after years out of the spotlight, can still bring the funk like nobody else.

D’Angelo isn’t just an artist you listen to. He’s an experience—one that moves through your spirit like incense smoke curling in a dimly lit room. Each of these seven tracks tells a story of love, pain, funk, and freedom—stories that feel both personal and universal. He doesn’t sing at you. He invites you in. Into the pocket of the groove. Into the sweat-soaked truth of emotion. Into the raw, unfiltered space where music and feeling become one.

Even now, in a world of streaming algorithms and 15-second snippets, D’Angelo’s music refuses to be rushed. It lingers. It grooves. It breathes. And maybe that’s why it still resonates—because in every growl, every whisper, every syncopated rhythm, he’s giving you something real. Something sacred.

So don’t just add these songs to a playlist. Sit with them. Let them play while you light a candle, crack open a window, and remember what soul music is really about. This isn’t just music—it’s medicine. And D’Angelo? He’s the shaman.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.