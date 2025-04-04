Democrats Slam Trump Supporters as ‘Fascists’ While Ignoring Rep. Crockett’s Remarks.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) A 2018 Axios poll found that 61% of Democrats consider Republicans “racist/bigoted/sexist” versus 31% of Republicans who feel likewise about Democrats. One wonders whether “only” 61% of Democrats still think this way about Republicans.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), for example, appears to represent the preferred approach of many Democrats in “fighting back” and “standing up against” President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans.” Yes, President Joe Biden, at an August 2022 fundraiser, said: “What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

And, when CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked 2024 candidate Vice President Kamala Harris whether she considers Trump “a fascist,” Harris said, “Yes, I do,” later adding, if elected again, Trump would be “a president who admires dictators and is a fascist.”

But Crockett, other elected Democrats and a slew of cable TV hosts, pundits and guests have long abandoned self-restraint by frequently and casually resorting to insults and profanity. Crockett said, “All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon (Musk) to be taken down.” About Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), she said, “It’s Ted Cruz. I mean, like this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is (sic) no niceties with him, like at all. Like you go clean off on him.”

Then there is Crockett’s June 2024 verbal attack on Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), who, like Crockett, is black. On the popular radio show hosted by Charlamagne tha God, she said: “The fact that (you’re) sitting around talking about life was better under Jim Crow, like, is this because you don’t understand history or literally it’s because you married a white woman? And so you think that that whitewashed you?”

The Donalds “Jim Crow” comment pertained to the decline in the percentage of black children born to two married parents. Donalds merely pointed out that during Jim Crow, an era of virulent racism, the nuclear black family was more prevalent than now. Does Crockett consider Harris and Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson examples of “whitewashed” blacks because of the race of their spouses?

And just days ago, Crockett mocked Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who, after an accident in his 20s, has been paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair. At a March Human Rights Campaign banquet in Los Angeles, Crockett evoked laughter when she said: “You all know we got Gov. Hot Wheels down there. Come on, now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-a– mess, honey.”

Crockett refuses to apologize. As of now, the Democratic Party leadership has said nothing. Neither former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris nor former President Barack Obama issued a statement condemning Crockett’s cruelty.

But during the 2016 presidential campaign when Trump allegedly mocked a disabled reporter, he faced widespread condemnation. But Trump did no such thing. Trump “mocked” what he perceived as reporter Serge Kovaleski’s backpedaling from an article after Trump had referred to it. Kovaleski himself never accused Trump of “mocking him.” Yet NBC News in August 2016 published an article with this headline: “Donald Trump’s Worst Offense? Mocking Disabled Reporter, Poll Finds.” The subheadline read: “Likely voters balked most at Trump mocking a reporter’s disability. What does it say about how Americans think about disability?” The article quoted Tom Harkin, “a prominent voice on disability policy,” who said: “Democrats believe in working together and bringing people with disabilities in to develop policy. Donald Trump? He makes fun of people with disabilities. That’s a throwback to a half a century ago.”

Former President Bill Clinton, addressing the 2016 Democratic National Convention, said Hillary Clinton, Trump’s challenger, “never made fun of people with disabilities. She tried to empower them based on their ability.”

Crockett’s smears are just some short-list, rabid, vicious comments from the Trump-hating left as they scramble to find a message that resonates. What is their message on the economy, inflation, the borders and whether biological men should compete in sports against women? Simple: Trump, and his supporters, are “Nazis.”

Columnist; Larry Elder

Official website; http://www.larryelder.com