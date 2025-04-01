Demetria Spence Arrested for False 911 Call Linked to Young Scooter’s Death at 39.

Just a day after the public heard the harrowing 911 call that led to the chaotic police encounter resulting in Scooter’s death, this arrest has raised deeper questions: Did a false narrative cost a rising legend his life?

And more importantly—will justice come for Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, better known to the world as Young Scooter?

A Voice From the Streets, Silenced Too Soon

Before we dive into the unsettling details of Spence’s call and subsequent arrest, let’s remember the man at the heart of it all. Young Scooter, born and raised in Atlanta, wasn’t just another rapper with a mic—he was a griot for the struggle. With his raspy voice, effortless street wisdom, and raw delivery, Scooter brought the pain and perseverance of the trap to every verse.

Affiliated with Freebandz and close to Future, his influence stretched across the Southern hip-hop scene. Mixtapes like Street Lottery, Colombia, and Juug Season made him a staple in the hustle-inspired subgenre that defines modern Atlanta rap. He wasn’t always in the limelight—but he never needed to be. Scooter’s music was made for the pavement, not the penthouse.

So when news broke that he had died at the age of 39 while fleeing police, the music world stopped. And now, with the arrest of Demetria Spence, it’s demanding answers.

The Fatal Morning: March 28, 2025

The events began in the early hours of March 28, when Atlanta police responded to a disturbing 911 call. The caller—now confirmed to be Spence—told dispatchers that a woman had been beaten, dragged into a home, and was possibly being held hostage at gunpoint by multiple armed men.

“He’s beating her bloody. He’s dragged her back in the house,” Spence said on the 911 tape obtained by FOX 5. “She ran outside naked, and then he was fighting her outside… she’s being held hostage.”

The call was horrifying. Spence claimed the woman was bleeding, that a child was present, and that the residence—located on the 200 block of William Nye Drive in southeast Atlanta—was a den for potential drug activity and sex trafficking. “There’s like seven guys that live in this house,” she said. “There was literally a shooting.”

She described herself as part of the neighborhood watch, sounding the alarm on what she called a life-threatening situation.

Police moved quickly. Officers arrived, knocked on the door of the home, and were met by a man who quickly slammed the door shut. Officers then surrounded the house. Two individuals attempted to flee—one returned, and the other ran, jumping multiple fences.

The man who fled? Young Scooter.

He was later found injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly afterward. Police have yet to confirm the exact cause of death, but reports indicate that no shots were fired by police officers, and the investigation into his injuries remains active.

April 1st Arrest: The Caller Behind the Chaos

Today, April 1st, the Atlanta Police Department revealed that Demetria Spence has been arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm.

This means that the vivid and disturbing story she shared with 911—of violence, hostage-taking, and armed men—may have been either exaggerated or entirely fabricated. It’s a shocking turn in a case already marked by confusion and tragedy.

The legal charge might not sound like much—but when paired with the fact that her call led to a man’s death, the emotional weight is immeasurable.

As the community tries to make sense of this, more questions are being asked:

Did Spence have a personal grudge against someone in the house?

Was this a case of mistaken identity or malicious intent?

Was Spence suffering from mental health issues?

And most urgently—could Young Scooter still be alive if that 911 call had never been made?

Community Outrage & Industry Response

The news of Spence’s arrest has reverberated across Atlanta and social media.

Future, who considered Young Scooter more than a collaborator—more like a brother—posted a black screen to his Instagram stories with only the words: “This pain different. Long live Scooter.”

Rapper Peewee Longway tweeted:

“We lost a real one over lies. We need answers. Real ones don’t run—they survive. Scooter always survived.”

Fans, friends, and family are struggling to process how the vibrant life of a man who made it out of the mud could be ended not by a rival, not by crime—but by a lie.

Twitter exploded with grief and fury.

“She made up a movie script and got a man killed,” one fan wrote.

“This is more than a false alarm. This is a life lost,” said another.

Young Scooter’s Final Moments: A Systemic Breakdown?

To many in the Atlanta community, this isn’t just a tragedy—it’s a case study in systemic breakdown.

Why did Spence feel so empowered to make such a dramatic, possibly false call? And why did the police escalation lead to panic and flight, rather than a safe resolution?

Community leaders are calling for transparency and accountability—not just for Spence, but also in how the police responded. Atlanta has had its share of controversial police actions in recent years, and this case may soon join the list of incidents demanding further scrutiny.

The key point for many: Young Scooter ran. But what was he running from?

Was it fear of arrest? A parole violation? Or simply panic caused by an overwhelming situation created by a false report?

Whatever it was, it ended with a talented artist dying in a hospital, alone and unjustly caught in a net of suspicion that never should have existed.

Who Is Demetria Spence?

Little is publicly known about Spence, other than her claim of being part of a neighborhood watch. Neighbors have yet to come forward with details about her involvement in the community. Some online sleuths are now combing through social media in search of potential motives or connections to those inside the home.

If her call was rooted in concern, it tragically missed the mark. If it was rooted in malice or confusion, the legal system now has to decide how heavily she’ll be punished for the consequences.

Either way, a man is dead—and her call was the trigger.

Scooter’s Legacy: Music That Told The Truth

As fans mourn, streams of Young Scooter’s music have skyrocketed. Songs like Colombia, On the Road, and Jugg King now play like memorials—raw testimonials of a man who saw the world from the bottom and rapped like every word could be his last.

“They ain’t see the struggle, they just see the shine,” Scooter once rapped. “You gotta sacrifice to live this life of mine.”

He knew what it meant to overcome, to juggle the weight of survival and success. That’s why his death hits so hard—it wasn’t just a career cut short, it was a story interrupted.

He leaves behind children, family, fans, and a discography full of street wisdom and trap sermons.

Looking Ahead: Will There Be Justice?

With Spence now in custody, attention turns to the court system. Will prosecutors bring additional charges beyond “transmitting a false public alarm”? Could involuntary manslaughter be on the table?

What happens next could shape how false reporting is treated going forward—especially when it leads to deadly outcomes.

Meanwhile, Young Scooter’s family is said to be planning a public memorial. There’s also word that a tribute mixtape featuring Future, Gucci Mane, and others may be in the works to celebrate his legacy.

Young Scooter survived the streets. He survived poverty. He survived the music industry. But in the end, it wasn’t a rival gang or a dangerous lifestyle that took him—it was a voice on the other end of a 911 call, speaking lies into a phone.

And now, a community is broken, a family is grieving, and a legacy is frozen in time.

Demetria Spence has been arrested, but the damage is done.

Let that sink in.

Rest in Power, Young Scooter.

Your voice lives on—even when the system failed you.

