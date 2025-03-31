Who Is Donald J. Trump?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The media both on the right and the left as well as those in between seem obsessed with Donald J. Trump. Both have needs.

The media has the need for news stories and Trump abundantly provides them with news. Otherwise, the media would actually have to go out and get real new stories. It takes work.

Despite the impression that some in the media project that they disdain Trump, the media appreciates and enjoys his willingness to oblige it. It is a marriage of convenience.

Trump is preoccupied in promoting himself to the media and the public. He seems to have an unseeingly insatiable need for attention 24-7.

Some have attributed Trump’s preoccupation in promoting himself to him being severely narcissistic. I have no clinical expertise, so I will refrain from using such a term in describing Trump.

There are many who are not fond of Trump. However, to be fair, Trump did not create the negative, poisonous political and social climate the US finds itself in. At the same time, clearly, he has not helped reduce the negativity, in fact he has contributed greatly to the hostile climate.

Nonetheless, it would be a serious misread to blame America’s malaise solely on Trump. America’s health and wellbeing is not good. The media and others have sucked the air out of the room with their focus on Trump. America’s fragile political and social condition needs attention not him.

Still, I feel compelled to pen this article about Trump to shine light on what I believe is really behind his actions. Some have attributed certain political dogmas and ideologies to Trump. I do not share their view.

Trump has no ideology or political leanings. He is not an ideologue. I would go as far as to say that I do not believe he has any hard fast cultural or religious leanings either. His Lord and savior is none other than himself.

What he does have however is a lifetime of bitter memories which he has carried down through the years and now in a position of power he is out to settle scores. What has been mistakenly attributed as political and social leanings, in reality has been nothing more than revengeful actions. The acting out of hurt feelings some of which Trump has carried from when he was a child.

So let’s take a closer and perhaps more accurate assessment of what is behind Trump’s actions thereby explaining more exactly who Donald J. Trump is.

During Trump’s first term, he made an issue of NFL players taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem. Some believed it demonstrated his great love of country and patriotism. It was not the case.

Trump’s supposed anger was not directed at the players but the owners. He sought to embarrass the owners. Why?

Well, years early Trump attempted to become an NFL owner. The owners told him “Nope, not happening.” Trump was angry that he had been rejected. He did not take it lightly.

Recently, Trump announced that he would halt $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University allegedly because Columbia had failed to protect its Jewish students, faculty and staff during protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Interestingly, according to a New York Times story, in the late 1990s Columbia was looking to expand its college campus. Trump had property in New York City that he was unable at the time to develop. He offered the property to Columbia in the amount of $400 million. Columbia considered the proposal but eventually decided against it. Trump was beside himself with anger.

Twenty-five plus years later he is finally in a position to take his revenge against Columbia. You can take it to the bank, it had nothing to do with alleged mistreatment of Jewish students, faculty and staff. It had everything to do with him being rejected.

He wanted $400 million from Columbia. Columbia said “Nope, not happening.” Trump’s angry response “Okay, Columbia I will make sure you don’t get $400 million in federal grants. How do you like those beans?”

Trump has indicated that he was going to raise tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada because of fentanyl deaths in the US. That those three countries were responsible for fentanyl deaths in the US.

Let’s be very clear, Americans dying from fentanyl or any other illegal substances is due to Americans having a substance abuse problem. The US refuses to acknowledge it. America has a mental health issue, and it refuses to address it.

In addition to its substance abuse problem America’s mental health problem is underscored by the growing alienation, hostility, unhappiness, suicides and other mental health challenges among its population. Racism must also be included as part of its mental health malaise. Let’s face it, Americans are a sick, unhappy people.

So what is the real reason that China, Mexico and Canada have been singled out for Trump’s wrath? It is the same reason that Puerto Rico has been singled out for his contempt. Trump’s fragile ego was hurt when he did not get the business deals he sought when attempting to do business in those countries.

Then there is Ukraine. Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prior to the 2020 US presidential election to basically bare false witness against then former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump wanted President Zelenskyy to say that Biden, when he was Vice President, attempted to get a sweetheart deal for his son, Hunter, with Ukraine. President Zelenskyy said “Nope, not happening.” He did not want any part of Trump’s shenanigans.

Trump was not happy. President Zelenskyy refused him and that is all that matters. If Russia kills hundreds of thousands of Ukraine and /or wipes it off the map, Trump could care less.

Trump is almost 80 years old. However, he basically remains that sad and troubled little boy who wanted to be accepted by the other children and felt that he wasn’t. It probably did not help that he was a snot nose.

Nonetheless, he wanted to be liked by the other kids, but it was as if he was invisible to them. He was not athletic. He knew nothing about sports and still does not. He was not one of the smart kids. He was not one of the popular kids. The pretty girls did not see him nor give him the time of day.

Still, he wanted so much to be accepted by the other kids, the other youth, the business and social elites. But he was no different than millions of others who in their youth and as they got older remained invisible men and women.

Now he is in a position to affect the lives of other Americans and people throughout the world. Instead of perhaps giving visible to the invisible, all Trump can see are the faces of those in the past who he felt rejected him.

In hindsight the world might be in a better place today if Trump could have found friendships, warmth and compassion in his youth. Perhaps we might have a degree of comfort knowing that the old man in the White House sitting next to the Gold Codes was not carrying the anger, disappointment, alienation, hostility and vengeance of a little boy who wanted so much to be accepted.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.