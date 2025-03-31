6 Underrated Anita Baker Songs Every True Fan Should Hear.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Let me be real with you—Anita Baker’s voice has always felt like home to me. There’s just something about the way she sings that instantly calms your spirit, like she’s been through everything you’re feeling and found the right words when you couldn’t. We all know her classics—those legendary hits that shaped our idea of what love sounds like. But I’ll be honest, it’s the lesser-known songs that really stick with me. The ones tucked away in her albums that don’t get radio play, but speak straight to the soul.

Sometimes I’ll be listening late at night or cleaning on a Sunday morning, and one of those deep cuts will come on—and I’ll just stop. They have that kind of power. So I wanted to share a few of those tracks with you. Songs that might’ve flown under the radar, but absolutely deserve a moment in the spotlight. If you love Anita the way I do, these are the gems you’ll want to revisit—or maybe fall in love with for the first time.

Here are six Anita Baker songs that might not be her most famous, but trust me… they still hit you right in the heart.

1. “No One to Blame” – Compositions (1990)

Nestled quietly within the mature and jazz-leaning Compositions album, “No One to Blame” is a brooding ballad that speaks to the unraveling of a relationship, yet without bitterness. What makes this song special is its restraint—Baker doesn’t erupt vocally; instead, she glides through the lyrics with a calm sorrow that mirrors emotional resignation. The song showcases her uncanny ability to convey heartbreak without excess drama, an art form that many vocalists often overdo.

Musically, “No One to Blame” is underpinned by moody piano chords, a laid-back jazz rhythm, and just enough string work to create an atmosphere of sophisticated melancholy. There’s a timeless elegance to the arrangement. The way the instrumentation supports rather than overshadows her voice is textbook Anita Baker—her producers always knew when to let her voice breathe. Listening today, the track feels like a jazz lounge confession between the hours of 1 and 2 AM, when there’s nothing left to say but the truth.

Lyrically, the song is filled with honest admissions that feel both personal and universal. Baker doesn’t point fingers, which is refreshing in a genre often built on dramatic emotional conclusions. Instead, she accepts that love sometimes fades quietly. It’s this very maturity that makes “No One to Blame” feel like a life lesson rather than a breakup song. For those who have experienced the quiet dissolution of a relationship—one that ends with a sigh instead of a shout—this track speaks volumes. It’s a masterclass in emotional understatement, something few artists can deliver with such grace.

2. “Sometimes I Wonder Why” – Rapture (1986)

While Rapture is famous for its chart-topping singles, “Sometimes I Wonder Why” often slips through the cracks. This mid-tempo track features Baker in a more contemplative mood, pondering the dynamics of love with a tone that’s curious rather than accusing. It’s the kind of song that asks questions without demanding answers, offering a sonic space for listeners to do their own emotional sorting.

The melody carries a light groove that gives the track an almost breezy feel, but don’t be fooled—there’s emotional complexity layered beneath. Baker’s phrasing is deliberate, taking time to linger on each line as though she’s speaking directly to the listener. “Sometimes I wonder why / I stay in love with you” is a line that lands like a late-night thought that’s been hiding all day. Her delivery turns what could be a throwaway sentiment into a profound personal inquiry.

What sets this track apart is how it holds up as both background music and a deep-listening experience. You can float along its easy rhythms during a quiet evening, but if you sit with the lyrics, they cut deeper. The vulnerability she displays here—questioning her own emotional choices rather than blaming her partner—is deeply human and disarmingly real. For anyone who has wrestled with the complexities of staying in a love that no longer serves them, this track offers both comfort and clarity. It is a hidden gem that reminds us of the internal conversations we all carry, especially when love starts to feel like a question instead of an answer.

3. “Rhythm of Love” – Rhythm of Love (1994)

This title track from Baker’s fifth studio album may have been overshadowed by its lead single “Body and Soul,” but “Rhythm of Love” itself is a glowing gem. The song opens with a smooth, percussive rhythm that immediately sets a tone of subtle sensuality. It doesn’t try to be a bold declaration of love—it’s more like a warm affirmation whispered between soulmates.

Lyrically, Baker leans into the concept of two hearts beating in sync, a theme as old as romance itself. But in her hands, it feels fresh. She has always had a knack for using simple words to evoke profound feelings, and this track is no exception. Her voice curls around the lyrics like smoke from a slow-burning candle, intimate and enveloping. It’s almost as if she’s not singing to the listener, but with them—drawing them into the song’s intimate groove.

The song’s strength also lies in its arrangement. The production is sleek yet organic, layered with percussion and soft keyboard textures that wrap the listener in a rhythmic cocoon. There’s a distinct Latin influence in the instrumentation, especially in the way the rhythm sways gently beneath her vocals. In a world where love songs are often drenched in overproduction, “Rhythm of Love” feels refreshingly honest. It’s a track that speaks to grown-up love—the kind that’s rooted not just in passion, but in mutual understanding, timing, and emotional flow. It’s the kind of song that you revisit over the years and discover new layers each time, much like a long-term relationship that deepens with every season.

4. “You’re My Everything” – My Everything (2004)

After a ten-year hiatus from recording, Baker returned with My Everything in 2004, and the title track was a stunning reminder of her enduring vocal prowess. “You’re My Everything” is a romantic ballad of devotion that feels like a spiritual love letter. Though it was released in the 2000s, the track holds all the warmth and intimacy of her earlier work, proving that Baker hadn’t missed a beat. Her voice remained as supple and sincere as ever, inviting listeners back into the sanctuary of her sound with grace and authenticity.

What makes this track remarkable is its reverence. There’s a sacred quality to the way she sings “You are my everything.” It doesn’t feel like hyperbole; it feels like testimony. In an era where love songs are often casual or transactional, Baker treats the emotion with spiritual weight. It’s not just about romance—it’s about recognizing someone as a life force, a reason for being. The instrumentation is lush, filled with warm keys, soft percussion, and delicate guitar work. Yet, none of it distracts from her voice, which remains the centerpiece—rich, full, and emotionally resonant.

The track also reveals a deeper layer of Anita Baker’s artistry: her ability to age gracefully within her sound. “You’re My Everything” doesn’t chase trends—it stands still in its truth. That’s why even in 2025, the song can still stop a listener in their tracks. Whether played during anniversaries, weddings, or intimate moments of gratitude, it becomes a sacred soundtrack to real love. It may not have gotten the same acclaim as her earlier classics, but it deserves to be held in just as high regard. This song is not just about being in love—it’s about honoring love with the reverence it deserves.

5. “You Belong to Me” – The Songstress (1983)

Before Rapture made her a household name, Baker’s debut album The Songstress gave listeners a taste of what was to come. “You Belong to Me” is one of the most criminally underrated tracks from that project. It combines elements of quiet storm R&B and adult contemporary jazz in a way that felt revolutionary at the time and still sounds richly textured today. It’s a song filled with intimacy, control, and unwavering musical confidence, especially for a debut effort.

The song is a soft but firm declaration of love. Baker delivers the lyrics not with desperation but with certainty. “You belong to me” could be possessive in another context, but in her hands, it feels reassuring—like the comfort of knowing someone sees you as home. Her phrasing dances on the fine line between vulnerability and confidence, a balance she’s always navigated masterfully. There’s a light flutter in her vocal, subtle vibratos that lend emotion without excess, proving early on that she had complete command over her voice and how it conveyed feeling.

This track is especially noteworthy for its arrangement, with soft horns and synths backing Baker’s voice without overpowering it. The restrained instrumentation leaves enough space for her vocals to shimmer with warmth. It’s a perfect reminder that her artistry was fully formed from the very beginning. What makes this track so powerful, even today, is how current it sounds in an age of musical minimalism and emotional storytelling. Whether you’re discovering it for the first time or revisiting it decades later, “You Belong to Me” proves why Anita Baker was destined to be a legend. It’s a deep-cut masterpiece from a debut album that never tried to be loud—it just knew how to feel.

6. “Serious” – Rhythm of Love (1994)

Rounding out this list is “Serious,” another gem from Rhythm of Love that captures Baker at her most assertive. The song has a punchy rhythm, carried by an upbeat tempo and confident bassline that breaks from her usual mid-tempo ballad territory. In “Serious,” Baker isn’t the quiet romantic—she’s the woman laying her intentions bare, making it clear that she’s not here for games. It’s one of the few times in her catalog where she taps into an energy that’s almost confrontational, but still wrapped in her trademark poise.

Lyrically, she challenges her partner (or potential partner) to step up: “If you want me / Let me know it / Serious / Don’t play.” This straightforward approach is refreshing and rare in her catalog, making the track stand out for its emotional directness. Yet, she delivers it without losing her signature grace and elegance, which is a feat in itself. Baker doesn’t raise her voice or inject unnecessary anger—instead, she lets the rhythm and clarity of her message do the heavy lifting. It’s a lesson in emotional assertiveness done with class.

What makes “Serious” so relevant today is how it aligns with modern conversations around self-worth and emotional clarity. In a time when people are learning to protect their peace and demand mutual effort in relationships, this song feels like an anthem. It could easily find its place on playlists themed around empowerment, grown-folk love, and setting boundaries. With its blend of funk, R&B, and lyrical wisdom, “Serious” is the kind of track that proves Anita Baker wasn’t just singing about love—she was teaching us how to love ourselves first. While it might not be the first Anita Baker song people think of, it’s one that deserves renewed attention, especially for those rediscovering her depth and versatility.

When I listen to these songs, it reminds me why I’ll never stop playing Anita Baker. Her music has grown with me—through heartbreaks, healing, new love, and quiet moments of reflection. These lesser-known tracks aren’t just filler on an album; they’re full of raw emotion, grown-woman truth, and timeless beauty. And honestly? They feel even more special because they’re not overplayed—they’re personal, like little secrets between you and Anita.

She didn’t need to shout. She didn’t need gimmicks. She just gave us her truth, wrapped in melody—and for those of us who truly listen, that truth is still unfolding years later.

So go ahead, press play on one of these songs. Close your eyes. Let it take you somewhere. And remember, real music like this never fades. It just waits patiently for us to come back and feel it all over again.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.