Sauce Walka Pays Tribute to Sayso P After Memphis Shooting: What Really Happened & Songs to Remember Him By.

Now, the hip-hop community is reeling from a graphic shooting video out of Memphis that shows the chaos and gunfire that led to Sayso P’s death and injured Sauce Walka. With Memphis PD issuing an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jayden Dandridge in connection with the incident, the conversation has only intensified. Dandridge is facing one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and multiple gun-related charges, including auto theft.

But the focus has shifted not just to the shooting or justice—it’s now also about Sauce Walka’s reaction. His initial response has sparked debate, disappointment, and division. And in the wake of Sayso P’s untimely death, we’re also left asking: is the music being remembered, or lost in the noise?

The Shooting: Chaos in Memphis

On the evening of March 22, surveillance and bystander videos began circulating online showing what looked like a sudden and violent ambush. According to reports and footage later authenticated by Memphis PD, Sauce Walka and his crew were approached in a parking lot when gunshots erupted.

Sayso P, real name yet to be publicly confirmed by law enforcement, was fatally wounded in the exchange. Sauce Walka was also injured but survived. The video shows him scrambling for cover and later being loaded into a vehicle while alert but clearly in shock.

The suspect, Jayden Dandridge, fled the scene and remains at large as of the latest reports. He’s believed to have targeted the group in a possible robbery attempt that escalated into deadly violence. Investigators also believe the stolen vehicle involved may be linked to other violent crimes in the Memphis area.

What stings for fans, however, isn’t just the footage or the loss—it’s what happened afterward.

Sauce Walka’s Reaction: Business As Usual?

In the rap world, authenticity is currency, and so is loyalty. So when Sauce Walka appeared on a Houston-based radio show just days after the shooting, fans expected emotion, vulnerability, even tears. What they got instead was… ambiguous.

While Sauce Walka did say “RIP Sayso P” and posted a tribute on Instagram with the now-infamous line “Wish you stayed in the room,” some fans weren’t buying the sentiment. In the radio interview, he appeared defiant, even flippant. At one point, he remarked: “We told bro to stay inside, he wanted to be outside too bad.” The tone felt more like a subtle diss than a eulogy.

Critics online immediately pointed out the disconnect: “How you gonna say RIP to someone then blame them for their own death?” one Twitter user asked. Another added, “Sauce acting like it’s just another day in the trap. That was your artist, your brother, bro.”

Whether Sauce Walka is emotionally guarded, still in shock, or simply operating under a hardened street code, the public perception hasn’t been kind. Many are asking: is this grief, guilt, or gangster posturing?

Some fans argue it’s a “survivor’s response”—deflection in a violent world that doesn’t allow space for vulnerability. Others say it’s pure business to him—an unfortunate casualty in the rap game, but nothing worth derailing the TSF movement over.

Regardless of where you stand, Sayso P’s death should not be reduced to a footnote or meme. His contributions to TSF and Houston’s underground scene deserve more recognition, and his music deserves to be heard.

Sayso P: The Talent Gone Too Soon

Sayso P wasn’t just a member of TSF—he was one of its most promising. With an infectious energy, raw lyrics, and a distinct Memphis influence that blended seamlessly with Houston sauce, Sayso P was poised to break out in a big way.

Let’s take a look at some of his standout tracks that deserve your time and attention:

1. “No Love In My City”

One of Sayso P’s most streamed tracks, “No Love In My City” captures the paranoia and pain of street life. His delivery is aggressive yet introspective, with lines like “Ain’t no hugs where I’m from, only slugs where I’m from,” reflecting his reality.

This song hits differently now, especially knowing how his life ended. The instrumental is haunting, with a slow build that mirrors the tension in his voice. It’s a true street anthem—but also a warning.

2. “Pressure Pt. 2” (feat. Sauce Walka)

A standout collaboration with Sauce Walka himself, “Pressure Pt. 2” was a perfect example of their synergy. The chemistry between the two was undeniable, with Walka bringing flair and Sayso grounding the song with raw realism.

The track is hard-hitting, but what’s even more impactful now is Sauce’s line: “You ride with me, you ride for life.” That lyric didn’t age well, and fans have gone back to this song with a different ear, dissecting every word.

3. “Stay Dangerous”

This solo cut from Sayso P became a fan-favorite thanks to its eerie beat and lyrics that almost seem prophetic. “I know tomorrow ain’t promised, so I ride with it loaded,” he spits, referencing the very paranoia that plagued his world.

“Stay Dangerous” is not just a street banger—it’s a diary entry. Now, it feels like a final message.

4. “In The Field” (with Peso Peso & Sancho Saucy)

This TSF posse cut features other Sauce Factory regulars and showcases Sayso’s versatility. While others bring energy, Sayso brings a gritty realism that grounds the track.

His verse is calm, calculated, and surgical, proving he could stand tall among some of Houston’s finest underground names. Fans consider this one of his best features.

5. “Letter 2 The Streets”

A slower, more emotional song, “Letter 2 The Streets” is Sayso P reflecting on what he’s lost to the game. Over a piano-laced beat, he raps about fallen friends, betrayal, and the lure of fast money.

This song now reads like a letter to himself. It’s haunting and deeply moving—perhaps his most heartfelt performance.

With Sayso P’s death and the way Sauce Walka has handled the aftermath, there’s no doubt that his leadership within TSF is under scrutiny. Was he being honest about the dangers outside that night? Was he protecting Sayso P enough? Or was he too focused on building a brand to protect the man?

The line “Wish you stayed in the room” is being both praised and criticized. Some say it’s raw and real. Others say it’s irresponsible—shifting blame to the dead.

This moment could be pivotal for Sauce Walka. If he steps up with genuine tributes and emotional vulnerability, it might strengthen TSF. If not, fans and fellow artists may start questioning his loyalty and motives.

What Sayso P Meant to TSF

For many within the underground rap community, Sayso P was a bridge between Memphis and Houston—a collaboration waiting to go national. He brought energy, credibility, and consistency.

TSF, as a collective, prides itself on independence and grind. Sayso P embodied that ethos. He wasn’t polished by the mainstream, but that’s what made him magnetic.

Now, TSF must reckon with the reality that one of their strongest voices is gone—and with it, the credibility of claiming family over fame.

The Memphis shooting that claimed Sayso P’s life is a grim reminder of the dangers that still shadow rap music, especially for those rooted in the streets. The pain of this moment is layered—not just because a life was lost, but because of how those around him have chosen to respond.

Sauce Walka may be grieving in his own way. Or maybe he’s playing the long game of keeping the brand intact. Either way, Sayso P deserves better than a footnote in a radio interview or a single IG post.

He deserves to be remembered through his music—through “No Love In My City,” “Stay Dangerous,” “Letter 2 The Streets,” and more. Because when the tributes fade and the videos stop circulating, the songs remain.

And maybe—just maybe—that’s where we’ll find the truth of who Sayso P really was.

Rest in power, Sayso P. You deserved more time in the room.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.