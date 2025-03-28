Young Scooter Dead at 39 on His Birthday: Best Songs to Remember the Atlanta Rap Icon.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 3 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The hip hop community is once again mourning the loss of one of its own—this time, it’s Atlanta’s own Young Scooter, who tragically passed away on his 39th birthday. The news broke early this morning, with close friends and collaborators like Ralo and Playboi Carti posting heartfelt tributes on Instagram. The pain is raw, the loss is heavy, and the questions keep multiplying: Why does this keep happening to our rappers? Why is this game so dangerous?

Scooter, born Kenneth Edward Bailey, wasn’t just another street rapper. He was a voice of the trap—authentic, real, and unfiltered. Known for his mixtape grind and collaborations with heavyweights like Future, Gucci Mane, and Young Thug, he delivered messages straight from the block with a rawness that couldn’t be faked. His raspy voice, minimalist flows, and hustler mentality carved him a niche in the rap game that made him a cult figure in the South and beyond.

As we remember Scooter on this heartbreaking day, let’s take a moment to revisit some of his most iconic songs—tracks that still bang today and offer a glimpse into the mind of a man who lived and died in the trenches of the culture he loved.

1. Colombia

“I’m from Colombia, I get them bricks in”

This 2013 anthem from his mixtape Street Lottery catapulted Scooter into national visibility. “Colombia” wasn’t just a song—it was a trap blueprint. The beat, produced by Zaytoven, is infectious and menacing, setting the tone for Scooter’s low-effort yet compelling flow. He doesn’t waste bars; he doesn’t overcomplicate things. He gets straight to the hustle, and that’s why this song still hits today. Whether you’re riding late night or reminiscing on the come-up, “Colombia” feels like a raw diary entry from the corner store.

2. Street Lottery

“Still in the streets, ain’t nothin’ changed”

The title track of the same mixtape, “Street Lottery” was a declaration. This track showed Scooter wasn’t aiming to be a crossover sensation—he was rapping for the streets, and only the streets. The track is driven by haunting piano keys and a slow-burning bass line, giving space for his introspective bars about the dangers of fame and the temptations of fast money. You can still feel the urgency and paranoia in every bar. It’s timeless trap music.

3. Jug Season (feat. Future)

“Everyday juggin’, every night juggin'”

Scooter and Future’s chemistry was unmatched. “Jug Season” from the Jug Season mixtape remains one of their hardest joints. The production is dark and airy—pure Atlanta—and the two trade bars like cousins who came up on the same block. Future’s melodic croons pair perfectly with Scooter’s dry delivery. The song is a perfect snapshot of the mid-2010s Atlanta scene, but it sounds just as current in 2025 as it did back then.

4. Work (Remix feat. Gucci Mane & Waka Flocka Flame)

“Work, work, work, all I know is work”

This track is an adrenaline rush. The remix version of “Work” from Street Lottery is a masterclass in energy and chemistry. Featuring Atlanta royalty like Gucci and Waka, the song sounds like a warehouse full of bricks and ambition. Scooter doesn’t try to out-rap anyone; he simply holds his ground, a testament to his consistency and authenticity. It’s a hard-hitting anthem you throw on when you’re getting to the grind or need a shot of motivation.

5. Bags (feat. Future)

“I want the money, f** all the fame”*

Another Scooter x Future gem, “Bags” is a hustler’s lullaby. It’s slower, more pensive, and gives you a glimpse of Scooter’s internal conflicts—money over everything, but at what cost? The track’s atmospheric production mirrors the dark realities Scooter often rapped about. You can still play this today when you’re deep in thought, counting your wins, and remembering those you’ve lost.

6. Life Support

“I’m the realest in the city, put that on my soul”

One of his more introspective songs, “Life Support” feels like Scooter was speaking from beyond the grave. The beat is eerie, almost ghostly, and Scooter talks about betrayal, fake love, and the cost of being too real. In today’s climate—where loyalty is rare and clout chasing is common—“Life Support” rings even louder. It’s a song that hits different after his passing.

7. Married to the Streets

“I ain’t got a wife, I’m married to the streets”

This song is Scooter in a nutshell. No gimmicks, no love ballads—just full-on commitment to street life. “Married to the Streets” is not glorification; it’s acceptance. He knows the lifestyle might take him out, but he embraces it anyway. The beat is gritty, and his delivery feels almost numb, as if he’s accepted the consequences of this lifestyle. It’s a track that now feels prophetic.

8. Jugg King

“You ain’t never jugg, you just watch n**s jug”

From his 2017 Jugg King mixtape, this track is the sound of a vet talking down to the pretenders. It’s bold, it’s brash, and it’s brilliant. Scooter was always more respected than mainstream, and “Jugg King” is why. It’s filled with hustler wisdom that resonates even if you’ve never sold a thing. The minimalistic beat lets his voice carry the song, and it still sounds fresh, especially as rap returns to street-focused content.

Why Are So Many Rappers Dying?

As we reflect on Scooter’s life and legacy, it’s hard not to ask the question that haunts every corner of the rap community: Why do our artists keep dying? Whether it’s due to gun violence, drug overdoses, mental health struggles, or being caught in the cycles they rap about—hip-hop has become too familiar with loss.

From Nipsey Hussle to Takeoff, from PnB Rock to Pop Smoke, the list keeps growing. And now, Young Scooter joins the roll call of rappers taken too soon. The very streets that birth this music often end up burying its architects.

Scooter once said in an interview:

“The streets made me, but they also damn near broke me.”

And that’s the paradox—hip-hop saves and destroys. It gives voice to the voiceless, yet punishes those who dare to speak too loudly or authentically. For many, rap is the only escape from poverty, but it often comes with baggage: street beefs, law enforcement attention, and dangerous affiliations.

Is This The End for Rap?

Some critics are asking: Is this the end for rap as we know it?

The violence, the drugs, the beef—it’s all hitting a tipping point. The genre is becoming both a platform and a battleground. Labels are signing artists fresh out the pen, amplifying the drama, and exploiting pain for profit. Fans are watching Instagram Lives like they’re episodes of a reality show, and every diss track feels like a death sentence waiting to happen.

Yet, this isn’t the end. Rap will evolve—as it always does. But this era, the “real street rap” era, might be nearing a close if the culture doesn’t course correct. We need more artists like Scooter—but we need them alive, healthy, and protected.

Young Scooter never asked for the limelight. He wasn’t chasing awards or pop crossover appeal. He was a hustler who just happened to rap. And in doing so, he became a cornerstone of the Atlanta trap scene.

His music will live on—because it’s real. In an era of clout chasing and algorithm-hunting, Scooter remained grounded. His catalog speaks to the hustlers, the grinders, and the ones who’ve had to juggle loyalty and survival.

So today, we honor Young Scooter not just by mourning, but by listening. Run back Colombia. Revisit Jug Season. Play Life Support with new ears. Let his voice echo through your speakers and your spirit.

Because while the streets may be dangerous, Scooter’s music is eternal.

Rest In Peace, Young Scooter.

March 28, 1996 – March 28, 2025

You were too real for this world. ???

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.