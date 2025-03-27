10 Must-Hear Shirley Murdock Songs for R&B and Gospel Fans.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) There’s just something about Shirley Murdock’s voice that hits you right in the soul. If you grew up on real R&B, gospel, or those emotional ballads that made you stop what you were doing and just listen, then you already know the kind of impact she’s had. Her songs aren’t just tracks—they’re full-blown experiences. Whether she’s singing about heartbreak, faith, or deep spiritual reflection, Shirley knows how to make every lyric feel like it was written just for you.

For me, diving into her catalog is like revisiting a good friend who always knows what to say, even when you don’t. Her voice has been the background to late-night reflections, long car rides, and those moments where you need to cry, pray, or fall in love all over again. From her 80s R&B classics to her powerful gospel anthems, Shirley Murdock’s music holds weight.

So if you’re new to her work or just looking to revisit some of the gems, here are 10 Shirley Murdock songs I believe everyone should check out. Trust me—these songs still speak loudly today.

1. As We Lay (1986)

“As We Lay” is arguably Shirley Murdock’s magnum opus and the crown jewel of her career. Released in 1986, this haunting ballad dives headfirst into the emotional wreckage caused by infidelity. What makes this track unforgettable isn’t just its subject matter—it’s how Murdock handles it. Her vocals are drenched in sincerity, echoing with both guilt and longing. She doesn’t portray herself as a villain or a victim, but simply as a human being caught up in the undeniable complexities of love and betrayal.

Roger Troutman’s production—a mixture of sparse keys, slow-building synths, and atmospheric layering—lets the vocal line breathe. There’s no auto-tune or over-engineering here; it’s Murdock’s raw voice that drives every ounce of the song’s emotion. When she sings “We should have counted up the cost,” you can almost hear her heart breaking in real time.

What makes “As We Lay” timeless is its audacity to be honest. Even in a musical landscape dominated by formulaic heartbreak anthems, this track doesn’t glorify cheating nor shame those involved. It simply tells the truth. In an era of oversimplified love stories and one-dimensional emotional narratives, this ballad serves as a masterclass in storytelling through song. The vulnerability, the anguish, the quiet acceptance—it’s all there.

Today, “As We Lay” finds new life on platforms like TikTok, where users use the song to soundtrack everything from reenacted heartbreak scenes to storytimes. Adult R&B stations still give it heavy rotation, and the song continues to resonate with younger generations who are just now discovering the depth of 1980s soul. It’s a reminder that the most profound songs aren’t always the ones that offer resolution—they’re the ones that reflect our most complicated truths.

2. Go on Without You (1986)

If “As We Lay” is the song that cracks your heart open, “Go on Without You” is the one that sits with you as you pick up the pieces. This track showcases Shirley Murdock’s ability to vocalize grief in its rawest, most tender form. There’s a solemn dignity in the way she approaches the idea of moving forward after loss—not triumphantly, but with a quiet resolve that feels more realistic.

Musically, the song is built on a bed of gentle piano chords and ambient background harmonies, giving her voice the foreground it deserves. She doesn’t belt for effect; instead, she allows the emotions to simmer, which makes every quiver and every pause hit that much harder. Her voice, with its slight tremble and soulful depth, mirrors the voice of someone trying to convince herself that she’ll be okay.

What makes “Go on Without You” enduring is its universal appeal. Loss, whether through death, separation, or even the quiet end of a friendship, is a human experience that everyone faces. The song respects that pain. It doesn’t rush the healing process—it validates it.

In 2025, where mental health is a more open and ongoing conversation, “Go on Without You” feels remarkably ahead of its time. It’s the kind of song you play during those 3 a.m. moments of solitude or when you’re on a long drive trying to make sense of it all. It also resonates deeply with the therapy generation—those who are unlearning emotional suppression and learning how to sit in their feelings. Murdock’s performance gives them the space and permission to do so.

3. Husband (2002)

With “Husband,” Shirley Murdock took her career in a boldly spiritual direction—without losing any of the romantic warmth that made her a household name. This 2002 gospel-infused track is a celebration of love rooted in faith, commitment, and divine timing. Inspired by her own Christian walk, Murdock offers this song as a devotional ode to both God and her husband. It’s not a typical love song—it’s a spiritual proclamation, an offering of gratitude for a bond built not just on chemistry, but on purpose.

Vocally, Murdock is radiant here. Her tone is lighter, more uplifted than her earlier secular work, but it’s still just as commanding. She draws from gospel traditions—call-and-response, swelling backing vocals, and heartfelt crescendos—to deliver a message of unwavering devotion. When she sings, “I thank You for my husband,” it’s not just a romantic sentiment—it’s a full-circle testimony.

What sets “Husband” apart is its thematic rarity. In a time where music often highlights the dysfunction in relationships—cheating, toxic dynamics, temporary pleasure—Murdock flips the script. She paints a picture of what it looks like when love is intentional and built on spiritual alignment. For Christian couples and those yearning for a deeper, more meaningful connection, “Husband” offers a vision of what that could look like.

It’s also a cultural refresh. With marriage rates declining and traditional relationship values often dismissed as outdated, “Husband” becomes more than a song—it’s a cultural statement. It reminds us that loyalty, prayer, and gratitude still matter, and that true love, when guided by faith, can stand the test of time.

4. Stay With Me Tonight (1986)

“Stay With Me Tonight” reveals another side of Shirley Murdock—the woman who craves not just love, but presence, passion, and emotional safety. The title may suggest a fleeting romantic encounter, but the lyrical content runs much deeper. This is not a plea for physical closeness alone; it’s a heartfelt request for emotional intimacy and the security that comes from knowing you are wanted.

From the very first note, you can feel the late-night mood. Synth pads hover like candlelight while the drum machine pulses like a heartbeat. Murdock’s vocal approach here is sultry but never vulgar. It’s sensuality wrapped in elegance—a trait that has become increasingly rare in today’s music, where overt sexuality often takes the place of romantic subtlety.

Lyrically, she exposes vulnerability with lines that carry emotional weight. She isn’t afraid to ask for love, to show the cracks in her armor. There’s something liberating about hearing a woman from that era express such raw need without shame. Murdock captures that space between strength and surrender so well, it becomes impossible not to feel what she’s feeling.

Even today, “Stay With Me Tonight” could stand alongside the best of SZA, H.E.R., or Jazmine Sullivan. The quiet storm R&B that Shirley helped define paved the way for this generation’s slow jams, only her delivery has an unfiltered, analog warmth that digital tracks often lack.

This song is for anyone who’s ever reached out in the dark, hoping their love wouldn’t walk away. It’s for those brave enough to say: “I need you, right here, right now.” And in a culture that often rewards emotional detachment, “Stay With Me Tonight” is a reminder that longing—when expressed with grace—is a strength, not a weakness.

5. The One I Need (1991)

This lesser-known gem from Shirley Murdock’s catalog deserves far more recognition than it often receives. “The One I Need” finds Murdock boldly choosing spiritual salvation over worldly temptation—a theme not often explored in R&B ballads. The production blends traditional soul instrumentation with gospel undertones, creating a sound that feels both sacred and sensual. It’s a striking reminder that one can praise and confess in the same breath.

Murdock’s delivery is stunningly vulnerable. She doesn’t come off as holier-than-thou—far from it. She shares a testimony of spiritual battle, one that mirrors the internal tug-of-war many face when trying to leave toxic love behind. Her phrasing, tonal shifts, and emotional inflections make the message deeply human. It’s about choosing the path that heals your soul—even when your heart resists. That kind of duality is what makes the track resonate even in modern playlists focused on emotional intelligence and spiritual growth.

In today’s era where conversations about “situationships,” self-worth, and emotional boundaries dominate social media timelines, “The One I Need” serves as a reflective anthem. It’s a song you can cry to, pray to, or sit still with when contemplating next steps in your personal journey. Shirley Murdock bridges the sacred and the soulful effortlessly, offering up one of her most introspective tracks that still feels relevant in the modern age of emotional healing.

6. Found My Way (2007)

By the time Shirley Murdock released “Found My Way,” her transformation into a gospel powerhouse was fully realized. The song plays like a memoir put to melody—a journey through trials, mistakes, and ultimately, redemption. It’s less about perfection and more about progress. With stirring piano chords and layered harmonies, the track sets an uplifting yet grounded tone, perfect for those going through seasons of change.

The lyrics pull no punches. Murdock speaks candidly about being lost and disillusioned, before describing the divine intervention that rerouted her life. This isn’t prosperity gospel; this is truth gospel. There’s a weight in her voice as she reflects on the lows, and a rising light when she sings of finding purpose and peace. The emotional sincerity is palpable. She isn’t just singing to impress—she’s testifying to help.

What makes “Found My Way” timeless is its relatability. Whether you’re exiting a toxic relationship, fighting depression, overcoming addiction, or simply redefining your path in life, the song serves as a healing balm. In a society that encourages therapy, self-care, and mindfulness, Murdock’s anthem fits right in. It reminds listeners that faith is not about perfection—it’s about perseverance. And through her voice, that truth is delivered with soul-shaking conviction.

7. And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going (Live Performance)

When Shirley Murdock takes on “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” she transforms a Broadway classic into a deeply personal declaration of soul survival. While many singers rely on belting this song into oblivion, Murdock approaches it with restraint, respect, and precision. She builds emotional tension bar by bar, turning the performance into a masterclass in vocal control and narrative depth.

Her live renditions are electrifying because they go beyond technical perfection—they’re emotionally gripping. She brings out the nuances of heartbreak, abandonment, and sheer desperation with such force that the audience feels the weight of every note. Her crescendos don’t just rise—they explode with feeling. It’s as though she’s living the song in real time, and the listener is pulled into the storm with her.

In an age when many live performances are pre-recorded or over-produced, Murdock’s raw, authentic approach is refreshing. It reminds us of a time when singers didn’t just perform—they testified. Her interpretation of this iconic song is more than just a cover; it’s a reclaiming of power, an affirmation that the human voice, when paired with truth and passion, can still move mountains. For any lover of live music, this version is essential viewing and listening.

8. Jesus Is Love (feat. Lionel Richie – Live Collaboration)

Shirley Murdock’s live performance of “Jesus Is Love,” particularly when done as a duet with or in tribute to Lionel Richie’s original, is nothing short of transcendent. From the opening notes, it’s clear the song is not merely being sung—it’s being ministered. Murdock doesn’t just echo Richie’s intent; she elevates it. Her voice, rich with spiritual authority and emotional clarity, turns this soulful declaration into a moment of communal worship.

The live arrangement often includes a full choir, which creates a celestial backdrop for Murdock’s solo lines. Her phrasing is deliberate, her vocal dynamics perfectly timed. She doesn’t overpower the message—she lets it breathe. And when she lifts her voice on lines like “Father help your children,” there’s a piercing sincerity that cuts straight to the heart. You don’t need to be religious to feel something stirring within you.

What makes this performance so powerful today is its universality. In a divided world filled with fear, doubt, and conflict, “Jesus Is Love” offers a simple yet profound reminder of grace, unity, and hope. Murdock’s delivery bridges generational and spiritual gaps—appealing to both seasoned believers and spiritually curious millennials and Gen Z listeners. It’s a live performance that doesn’t just sound good—it feels good. And in music, that’s the kind of lasting impression every artist dreams of making.

9. Computer Love (with Zapp & Roger)

“Computer Love” is one of the funkiest and most influential entries on this list—and Shirley Murdock’s contribution to it cannot be overstated. Released in 1985, this electro-funk classic by Zapp & Roger features Murdock as the soulful contrast to the robotic vocoder-heavy vocals. Her emotional range and sultry delivery give the song its beating heart, infusing warmth into what could have otherwise been a cold, futuristic production.

At the time of its release, “Computer Love” felt ahead of the curve, predicting how technology would influence relationships. Now, nearly four decades later, it feels prophetic. We live in a world dominated by dating apps, FaceTime, virtual relationships, and AI-driven companionship. Murdock’s voice humanizes this digital concept, giving soul to a machine-driven narrative and showcasing how emotional intimacy can still survive—even thrive—in a technologically evolving landscape.

The song’s relevance in 2025 is undeniable. It continues to be sampled, remixed, and reimagined by modern artists like Kanye West, T-Pain, and more. Yet none have quite matched the emotional authenticity Shirley Murdock brought to the original. Her presence elevated the song from being just a funky groove to a layered exploration of connection in the modern age. “Computer Love” is a timeless groove—and Murdock is a big reason why it still resonates today.

10. Home (2011)

Closing out this list is “Home,” a beautifully intimate gospel ballad from Shirley Murdock’s later catalog. Unlike her more commercial R&B hits, “Home” strips things down to the essentials: voice, piano, and pure devotion. It’s a slow, reflective journey back to the arms of God, framed as both a spiritual and emotional return. In a world constantly pulling us in all directions, Murdock reminds us that there’s always a place of peace and belonging.

“Home” is deeply meditative. Her vocal delivery is softer here—no less powerful, but deeply tender. She doesn’t try to impress; she invites. The lyrics speak of weariness, redemption, and a longing for spiritual rest. Whether you interpret “home” as heaven, inner peace, or a place of emotional safety, the song resonates with the universal human craving for security and love.

With mental health, self-care, and spirituality now at the forefront of modern conversations, “Home” provides the kind of musical solace that listeners of all ages can appreciate. It’s the kind of song you turn to when life feels too loud, when you need to be reminded that grace is still available, and that coming back to center—coming home—is always possible. In Shirley Murdock’s voice, that message becomes more than a lyric—it becomes a lifeline.

Listening to Shirley Murdock reminds me why I fell in love with music in the first place. Her voice isn’t just technically amazing—it’s filled with heart, soul, and wisdom. She sings like someone who’s been through it—and whether that “it” is heartbreak, redemption, or spiritual awakening, she takes you along for the ride.

What I love most is how her songs still hold meaning today. They don’t feel dated—they feel necessary. In a world where music can sometimes feel disposable, Shirley gives us something lasting. Her blend of vulnerability, power, and truth is rare and, honestly, refreshing.

So, if you haven’t already, take some time to really sit with these songs. Let them speak to you. Whether you’re vibing to “Computer Love” or reflecting on life with “Home,” I promise—there’s something here that will stick with you long after the last note fades.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.