7 Aaliyah Songs That Still Speak to My Soul.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Every time I listen to Aaliyah, it feels like I’m reconnecting with a part of myself—like flipping through an old diary or finding an old photo that still makes you smile. Her voice was never about overpowering the beat—it was about blending with it, dancing around it, and making you feel something deeper. She had that rare ability to be both mysterious and relatable, soft-spoken but powerful. That balance is something we still don’t see often, even today.

For me, Aaliyah’s music is timeless not just because of how it sounds—but because of how it feels. Her songs were the soundtrack to so many late-night thoughts, first crushes, heartbreaks, and even those moments where you just needed something soulful in your ears. Whether she was whispering through a love song or gliding across a futuristic beat, she brought something fresh and intimate every time.

If you’re new to Aaliyah or just revisiting her catalog, these seven songs are some of the best places to start—or return to. They’re more than just tracks; they’re little emotional time capsules that still hold up beautifully. These are the songs I come back to, over and over. And I think you will too.

1. “One in a Million” (1996)

When Timbaland and Missy Elliott first teamed up with Aaliyah, they didn’t just create a hit—they ushered in a new era of futuristic R&B. “One in a Million” is arguably one of Aaliyah’s most innovative tracks and remains a masterclass in genre fusion. The production, with its stuttering beats and hypnotic synths, still sounds fresh and ahead of its time nearly three decades later. What makes it stand out is its ability to balance softness with digital grit, creating a soundscape that’s both intimate and experimental.

Lyrically, the track is a love letter to a one-of-a-kind romance. Aaliyah’s breathy vocals float across the track with precision, embodying a vulnerability that feels genuine. The contrast between her angelic voice and Timbaland’s jagged beat construction showcases how opposites can create magic when aligned correctly. This track doesn’t just age well—it’s immortalized in playlists that span generations.

Listening to “One in a Million” today still evokes the same chills it did in the ’90s. Its influence is clear in modern R&B, with artists like SZA, Tinashe, and Normani pulling from its DNA. For anyone exploring Aaliyah’s catalog, this song is more than a must-listen—it’s a sonic blueprint for where R&B has been and where it continues to go.

2. “Are You That Somebody?” (1998)

There are few tracks in late ’90s music as daring and genre-defying as “Are You That Somebody?” Released as part of the Dr. Dolittle soundtrack, the song quickly transcended its origins, becoming a defining record of Aaliyah’s career. Timbaland’s production is absolutely bonkers—in the best way. From the bouncing baby coo loop to the staccato snares and abrupt silences, it’s a track that makes you sit up and pay attention.

Aaliyah’s vocal performance here is nothing short of genius. She manages to glide over the chaotic beat with effortless cool. Her phrasing is deliberate, creating a call-and-response energy between her voice and the beat. The lyrics focus on trust and discretion in a budding romance, making it both seductive and mysterious. Aaliyah’s ability to make vulnerability feel empowering is in full effect here.

Fast forward to today, and “Are You That Somebody?” still slaps in clubs, fashion runways, and R&B retrospectives. It’s a song that was years ahead of its time and continues to inspire artists across hip hop and alternative R&B spaces. Its longevity is a testament to Aaliyah’s instincts—not just as a singer, but as a tastemaker who wasn’t afraid to try something new.

3. “Try Again” (2000)

This track wasn’t just a hit—it made history. “Try Again” was the first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 solely on airplay, proving that Aaliyah’s appeal extended far beyond traditional sales metrics. Crafted again by Timbaland, the song features a minimalist beat driven by synthetic claps, eerie keyboard riffs, and a beat drop that still hits hard in today’s streaming age.

What sets “Try Again” apart is its motivational message layered under seductive delivery. Aaliyah sings about persistence in love, but the metaphor easily applies to life’s setbacks and the need to keep going. Her voice here is cool, confident, and crisp, reflecting a maturing artist who knew exactly how to control her sound. She wasn’t just the girl-next-door anymore—she was stepping into her role as an icon.

Even in 2025, “Try Again” could live on any gym playlist, commercial break, or movie trailer without feeling dated. Its message of resilience is timeless, and its sonic architecture continues to influence everything from trap soul to alternative pop. Aaliyah showed that you can be slick and motivational all in the same breath.

4. “Rock the Boat” (2001)

“Rock the Boat” represents a more sensual and ethereal side of Aaliyah’s artistry. Released posthumously, it stands as one of her most beautifully layered songs. The production, by Static Major and Eric Seats, is silky, lush, and aquatic in its pacing—matching the song’s nautical metaphors for intimacy. It’s the kind of track that washes over you like a slow tide.

Vocally, Aaliyah is at her most alluring. Her delivery is soft but assertive, evoking a confident sensuality that never feels forced or over-the-top. She uses restraint as her power, creating a sound that’s hypnotic and sophisticated. The lyrics are deeply metaphorical, using oceanic language to describe a sexual journey, but it’s done with elegance and subtlety.

Listening today, “Rock the Boat” feels like a precursor to the kind of slow jams that artists like Jhené Aiko and H.E.R. have made their signatures. It’s dreamy, immersive, and masterfully produced. There’s a reason why it still features heavily in R&B mixes and bedroom playlists—it’s timeless in both sound and sentiment.

5. “Back & Forth” (1994)

Aaliyah’s debut single “Back & Forth” introduced her to the world as a new kind of R&B star—cool, laid-back, and mature beyond her years. At just 15, Aaliyah had a presence that outshined her age. Produced by R. Kelly, the track combined New Jack Swing with smooth vocals, establishing her as a force in the teen R&B world. The song quickly became a summer anthem and gave Aaliyah her first number one on the R&B charts.

“Back & Forth” is a party track, but it’s more sophisticated than most of its era. Aaliyah’s tone is relaxed and confident, as she sings about letting go and enjoying the weekend. It’s not over-embellished with vocal runs or heavy production tricks; instead, it rides a groove that’s easy to move to but never feels gimmicky. Her signature vocal style—subtle, precise, and almost whispered—is already in full bloom here.

Nearly 30 years later, “Back & Forth” still feels like the perfect song to kick off a Friday night. It’s nostalgic without being dated and reminds listeners of a time when R&B was evolving into something smoother and more stylish. For those looking to understand Aaliyah’s origins, this track is essential listening.

6. “More Than a Woman” (2001)

With “More Than a Woman,” Aaliyah delivered one of her most empowering anthems, embracing femininity and complexity in a way that felt modern then—and still does today. The production is sharp, blending electronic blips with Middle Eastern-inspired melodies and hip-hop drums. Timbaland crafted a beat that pushed the boundaries of what R&B could sound like, and Aaliyah’s performance met the challenge head-on.

Lyrically, the song is a celebration of being multifaceted in a relationship—strong, nurturing, passionate, and independent. Aaliyah communicates that she’s not just a partner; she’s an experience. Her voice soars but stays grounded in a kind of serene confidence. She’s not begging for recognition—she demands it, but in the most graceful way possible.

In 2025, as conversations around womanhood, identity, and strength continue to evolve, “More Than a Woman” remains remarkably relevant. It’s the kind of song that plays at bachelorette parties, empowerment brunches, and self-care Sundays alike. Aaliyah gave women an anthem that doesn’t expire, and her legacy continues to echo through artists who seek to empower without losing their softness.

7. “At Your Best (You Are Love)” (1994)

This Isley Brothers cover is where Aaliyah’s depth as a vocalist first truly shines. “At Your Best (You Are Love)” is a delicate, emotional ballad that showcases her range, phrasing, and emotional intelligence far beyond her age. The decision to cover such a classic track was bold, but Aaliyah pulled it off with stunning grace, paying homage while also making it entirely her own.

Her vocals here are tender and almost ethereal. Every word feels carefully placed, as though she’s holding a fragile truth in her hands. The stripped-down instrumentation—light keys, subtle percussion, and minimal effects—gives her voice room to breathe. It’s a performance that connects on a soulful, almost spiritual level. She’s not just singing; she’s communicating something deeply felt.

Even now, “At Your Best” is a go-to track for those late-night reflections or moments of vulnerability. It’s been sampled and covered by modern artists, including Frank Ocean and Drake, yet Aaliyah’s version remains definitive. She gave a generation permission to be both gentle and strong, and this song is perhaps the most enduring testament to that duality.

Listening to Aaliyah isn’t just about hearing music—it’s about stepping into a mood, a memory, or a moment that stays with you. These seven songs aren’t just timeless because of the beats or the production—they’re timeless because of her. The way she delivered every note with quiet confidence, the way she carried herself without needing to do too much… that’s what makes Aaliyah unforgettable.

Even now, her influence is everywhere. You can hear traces of her in the voices of today’s biggest R&B stars, see her fashion choices mirrored on red carpets, and feel her energy in the way new artists experiment with sound and identity. Aaliyah didn’t just leave behind songs—she left behind a whole vibe. And honestly? That vibe still hits.

If you take anything from this list, let it be this: Aaliyah was one of one. These tracks are just a glimpse into how effortlessly she blended cool with vulnerable, futuristic with soulful. Whether you’re discovering her for the first time or just needed a reason to dive back into her world, I hope these songs remind you why she’ll always be more than just a memory—she’s a mood, a muse, and a movement.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.