10 Essential Curtis Mayfield Songs That Still Inspire Music Lovers Today.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Curtis Mayfield wasn’t just a musician—he was a storyteller, an activist, and a visionary whose music still speaks to us today. Whether he was crafting powerful anthems for the civil rights movement or serenading listeners with soulful ballads, Mayfield had a gift for turning raw emotion into timeless sound. His voice, soft yet commanding, carried messages of hope, resistance, and love, making him one of the most respected artists in soul and socially conscious music.

His music isn’t just something of the past—it’s a soundtrack for today’s world. Whether you’re looking for motivation, reflection, or just good old-fashioned soul, Mayfield has a song for you. Here are ten Curtis Mayfield songs that remain essential listening, proving that his artistry and message are as relevant now as ever.

1. Move On Up (1970)

A song of pure optimism and encouragement, “Move On Up” is an essential listen for anyone in need of motivation. The nearly nine-minute track from Curtis is a masterpiece of rhythm, horns, and Mayfield’s soaring falsetto, urging listeners to push forward despite life’s struggles.

The upbeat tempo and energetic instrumentation make this a great addition to any workout playlist or morning routine. It’s an anthem for perseverance, as Mayfield reminds us to “Take nothing less than the supreme best.” Decades later, its message still holds power, especially in today’s world, where self-doubt and obstacles can hinder progress.

Moreover, “Move On Up” has been heavily sampled in hip-hop and R&B, proving its lasting impact on modern music. Kanye West famously reworked the track in “Touch the Sky,” introducing a new generation to Mayfield’s brilliance.

2. People Get Ready (1965)

As the voice and songwriter for The Impressions, Mayfield crafted one of the most significant civil rights anthems with “People Get Ready.” Rooted in gospel traditions, the song’s simple yet powerful message speaks of hope, unity, and spiritual awakening.

The slow and deliberate pace of the song allows Mayfield’s lyrics to shine. The track’s biblical references and uplifting tone made it an anthem during the 1960s civil rights movement. Even today, the song remains relevant in the face of social injustice and inequality.

Artists like Bob Marley and Rod Stewart have covered “People Get Ready,” showcasing its universal appeal. Its ability to offer comfort and hope continues to make it a staple in any collection of timeless soul music.

3. Superfly (1972)

The title track from the Superfly soundtrack is one of Curtis Mayfield’s most recognized works. A slick, funk-driven piece that serves as both an indictment and an observation of street life, it remains a critical commentary on the socio-economic struggles in urban America.

With its wah-wah guitar, thumping bassline, and Mayfield’s soft yet urgent delivery, “Superfly” stands as a prime example of 1970s funk and soul. The cinematic quality of the song perfectly encapsulates the movie’s themes of crime, survival, and resilience.

Today, “Superfly” is not only a nostalgic ride through blaxploitation-era funk but also a reminder of how systemic issues persist. It remains a must-listen for music lovers who appreciate storytelling through sound.

4. Freddie’s Dead (1972)

Another gem from the Superfly soundtrack, “Freddie’s Dead” tells a tragic tale of a young man lost to the streets. The funky bassline and urgent string arrangements contrast with the sorrowful narrative, making the song a complex yet engaging listen.

Mayfield’s storytelling ability shines here, offering a raw and poetic look at the dangers of urban life. The repeated chorus, “Freddie’s dead, that’s what I said,” is both haunting and catchy, ensuring the song lingers in the listener’s mind long after it ends.

For today’s listeners, “Freddie’s Dead” serves as a powerful reflection on the consequences of systemic oppression and personal choices. It is a track that resonates beyond its era, influencing modern hip-hop and R&B storytelling.

5. The Makings of You (1970)

One of Mayfield’s most beautiful love songs, “The Makings of You” is a lush, string-laden ballad that showcases his softer side. His falsetto delivers heartfelt lyrics that celebrate love, hope, and admiration.

The song’s orchestral arrangement provides an almost cinematic feel, making it perfect for romantic moments. Whether played at weddings or simply enjoyed during a quiet evening, “The Makings of You” remains a timeless expression of love.

Even today, it stands out as a deeply emotional and poetic composition, a reminder of Mayfield’s ability to capture human emotion in the most elegant way possible.

6. We’re a Winner (1967)

A bold declaration of Black empowerment, “We’re a Winner” was one of the most unapologetically uplifting songs of the 1960s. With The Impressions, Mayfield gave the world an anthem that celebrated Black excellence and perseverance.

The song’s groove is infectious, and the lyrics serve as a rallying cry for those striving to overcome adversity. Lines like “Keep on pushin’, like your leaders tell you to” reinforced the idea that success was inevitable for those who kept fighting for their rights.

Today, “We’re a Winner” still resonates, especially during moments of social activism and celebration of cultural pride. It is a song that continues to inspire generations to claim their worth unapologetically.

7. Choice of Colors (1969)

“Choice of Colors” asks one of the most profound questions in soul music: “If you had a choice of colors, which one would you choose, my brothers?” A poignant reflection on racial identity, it remains one of Mayfield’s most stirring compositions.

The song’s gentle melody contrasts with its deep and challenging message. Its relevance extends into today’s discussions on race and equality, making it an essential listen for those seeking insight into America’s past and present struggles.

Its ability to provoke thought while maintaining musical beauty is what sets Mayfield apart as one of the greatest songwriters of his time.

8. Keep On Keeping On (1971)

From Roots, this song echoes Mayfield’s classic theme of perseverance. “Keep On Keeping On” is a soulful reminder to push forward despite obstacles, a message that remains just as relevant today.

With a mid-tempo groove and soothing instrumentation, it serves as an excellent soundtrack for those moments when life feels overwhelming. Mayfield’s lyrics encourage resilience, making it a song of hope.

As society continues to face challenges, “Keep On Keeping On” acts as a timeless motivator, inspiring listeners to stay the course and never give up.

9. New World Order (1996)

One of his later works, “New World Order” was recorded while Mayfield was paralyzed from a tragic stage accident. Despite his condition, his voice remained strong, and the song became an anthem for change and renewal.

The track blends modern R&B with Mayfield’s classic sound, proving his timeless relevance. The song’s themes of transformation and a better future resonate deeply, making it an essential listen for those craving inspiration.

It is a testament to Mayfield’s spirit and determination, showing that even in adversity, he remained a voice for progress.

10. (Don’t Worry) If There’s a Hell Below, We’re All Going to Go (1970)

One of Mayfield’s most striking social commentaries, this song delivers a powerful warning about society’s self-destructive tendencies. Its ominous bassline and chaotic energy create a sense of urgency.

The song’s bold lyrics highlight racial tensions, political corruption, and social decay, making it as relevant today as it was in 1970. Mayfield’s fearless approach to addressing these issues cemented his legacy as a true musical revolutionary.

This track remains a wake-up call, urging listeners to reflect on society’s path and the need for change.

Curtis Mayfield’s catalog is filled with wisdom, groove, and emotion. Whether addressing social issues or matters of the heart, his music transcends generations. These ten songs serve as an introduction to his genius, proving why his legacy remains strong in 2025 and beyond.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.