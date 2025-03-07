D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! Passes Away at 64 – A Music Legend’s Legacy.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The music world is mourning the heartbreaking loss of D’Wayne Wiggins, founding member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, who passed away at the age of 64 after a courageous battle with cancer. A legendary musician, producer, and visionary, Wiggins left an indelible mark on R&B and soul, shaping the sound of a generation while influencing artists across multiple genres. As we send our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time, let us celebrate the life and career of this extraordinary artist.

Tony! Toni! Toné!: The Soundtrack of an Era

D’Wayne Wiggins co-founded Tony! Toni! Toné! in the late 1980s alongside his brother Raphael Saadiq and cousin Timothy Christian Riley. The group emerged as one of the defining acts of the New Jack Swing and R&B eras, fusing elements of soul, funk, and contemporary rhythms to create timeless hits. Over the years, they racked up an impressive 14 Billboard-charting R&B singles, including five number-one hits, three Top Ten pop singles, and multiple gold and platinum albums. With a career spanning decades, the trio sold over six million albums and earned a reputation for their infectious melodies, rich harmonies, and impeccable musicianship.

Their chart-topping singles, including Feels Good, Anniversary, and It Never Rains (In Southern California), remain staples of classic R&B playlists, continuing to resonate with audiences today. The group’s influence was evident when they joined the New Jack Reunion Tour in 2006, reintroducing their music to a new generation of fans.

Grass Roots Entertainment and the Destiny’s Child Connection

Beyond his work with Tony! Toni! Toné!, Wiggins had a profound impact on the music industry through his West Oakland recording studio, House of Music, which became a creative sanctuary for aspiring and established artists. In 1995, he founded Grass Roots Entertainment, a move that would change the course of contemporary music history.

One of Wiggins’ most significant contributions was discovering and developing a young Destiny’s Child. Under his mentorship, the group laid the foundation for what would become an unprecedented career, making them the best-selling girl group of all time. Wiggins worked closely with Destiny’s Child through three albums, collectively selling over 15 million copies and setting the stage for the solo careers of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

Keyshia Cole, another powerhouse vocalist, also found a mentor in Wiggins. From 1999 to 2001, she lived at House of Music, honing her craft under his guidance before signing with A&M Records. His belief in young talent and dedication to nurturing artists exemplified his far-reaching impact on the industry.

Solo Career and Neo Soul Contributions

Wiggins’ artistic vision extended to his solo career, where he continued to push the boundaries of R&B and soul. His debut solo album, Eyes Never Lie (2000), released under Motown Records, was a testament to his versatility. Featuring collaborations with Darius Rucker, Jamie Foxx, and Carlos Santana, the album played a crucial role in shaping the emerging neo-soul movement. Wiggins’ signature blend of smooth guitar riffs, heartfelt lyrics, and soulful vocals cemented his status as a pioneer of the genre.

Influence on the Hyphy Movement and Hip-Hop Collaborations

While best known for R&B and soul, Wiggins also played an essential role in the development of the Bay Area’s Hyphy movement. His production work and guitar contributions graced tracks by hip-hop heavyweights like Too Short (How Does It Feel, Hoochie), Messy Marv (Blades), and The Coup (Pick a Bigger Weapon). His distinctive sound even found its way into Ludacris’ Splash Waterfalls Remix and Kenya Gruv’s Top of the World, featured on the Menace II Society soundtrack.

Grammy-Winning Work with Alicia Keys

Wiggins’ influence extended beyond the West Coast and deep into the heart of mainstream R&B. In 2003, he collaborated with Alicia Keys on her Diary album, co-producing tracks and performing the sitar on If I Was Your Woman. The album, which went platinum and won four Grammy Awards in 2005, stands as one of the defining works of the era. Wiggins’ contributions not only enhanced the project’s depth but also reaffirmed his ability to seamlessly blend classic soul with contemporary sounds.

Hollywood, Television, and Legacy

In addition to music, Wiggins explored other creative avenues, serving as the executive producer of the independent film Me & Mrs. Jones (2001) and the documentary Life Is, which chronicled the life of Too Short. His acting credits included a role in the 2003 movie Get Money.

His talent even extended to television, where he served as the bandleader for the Comedy Central show Weekends at the D.L., hosted by D.L. Hughley. Whether on stage, in the studio, or behind the scenes, Wiggins’ passion for entertainment was unwavering.

D’Wayne Wiggins was more than a musician; he was a mentor, a trailblazer, and a visionary who shaped the course of R&B and hip-hop. His ability to cultivate talent, create timeless music, and innovate across genres cements his legacy as one of the most influential figures in modern music.

As we reflect on his life and career, we recognize that his music and impact will continue to inspire generations to come. His family, friends, and fans will forever cherish his contributions, and his presence in the industry will be deeply missed.

Let us all keep his loved ones in our prayers as they navigate this difficult time. Rest in power, D’Wayne Wiggins. Your legacy will live on through the music you gave to the world.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This esteemed writer has a profound passion for poetry and music. For inquiries, he can be contacted at JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.