Drake’s New Album Dethrones Kendrick Lamar: Chart Battle Heats Up.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Drake’s latest win on the Billboard charts is another milestone in the ongoing battle between the Toronto rap titan and his biggest rival, Kendrick Lamar. The Certified Lover Boy just snatched the top spot from Lamar, proving once again that he knows how to maneuver the industry and dominate the numbers game. This time, it was with his new joint album alongside PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, knocking Lamar’s GNX from the top slot after just two weeks.

Drake’s success with this album isn’t just about the numbers; it’s about sending a message. For years, he has been one of the most strategic and consistent artists in hip hop, effortlessly blending rap, R&B, and pop sensibilities to stay ahead of the curve. His ability to drop projects at the perfect time, appeal to both casual listeners and die-hard fans, and navigate rap beefs without losing commercial viability is what sets him apart from almost every other artist.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U wasn’t just a win for Drake—it was a historic moment for his longtime collaborator, PartyNextDoor, who secured his first-ever No. 1 album. That alone speaks to Drake’s ability to elevate not just himself but the artists around him. PartyNextDoor has long been one of OVO Sound’s most talented yet underappreciated artists, and this No. 1 debut gives him the recognition many have felt he deserved for years.

Meanwhile, the numbers don’t lie. According to Luminate, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U amassed 46,000 album units in the U.S., with an unprecedented streaming record of 287.04 million streams, marking the biggest streaming week of any album in 2025 so far.

Of course, the album it had to surpass was Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, which had an even bigger streaming debut when it first dropped on December 7, 2024, pulling in an insane 379.72 million streams in its first week. But that was when the Not Like Us Super Bowl performance was still fresh in everyone’s minds, boosting Kendrick’s visibility to an all-time high. Now that the initial hype has cooled off, Drake saw the perfect opportunity to reclaim his dominance.

For Drake, this is his 14th No. 1 album, putting him in elite company. He now stands tied with Jay-Z and Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 albums among solo artists. The only act ahead of them? The Beatles, with 19 No. 1 albums. Love him or hate him, Drake’s name is permanently etched in music history.

Kendrick, on the other hand, may have dropped to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, but his influence on the charts remains undeniable. His classic albums, DAMN. and Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City, saw a resurgence in the top 10, further proving that he has one of the strongest and most loyal fan bases in hip hop. The way Kendrick’s catalog continues to perform over time reinforces his status as one of the most impactful and respected rappers of his generation.

But the bigger question remains—who is really ahead in this ongoing feud? While Kendrick may have won the cultural moment with Not Like Us and his aggressive takedown of Drake, chart dominance tells a different story. Drake remains a juggernaut when it comes to commercial success. He’s able to pivot, adjust, and still come out on top regardless of the competition.

Yet, it’s not just about who sells more albums. The battle between Drake and Kendrick represents two different approaches to hip hop. Kendrick is the artist’s artist, the lyricist, the craftsman. His music carries depth, social commentary, and conceptual storytelling that is often missing from mainstream rap. Drake, on the other hand, is the ultimate hitmaker, a global superstar who has perfected the formula for making songs that get played everywhere—clubs, radio, TikTok, you name it.

Their rivalry has breathed new life into hip hop in ways we haven’t seen since the Nas vs. Jay-Z era. Fans are constantly debating who the superior MC is, and every new development in their beef keeps the culture engaged. Hip hop thrives on competition, and whether people want to admit it or not, Drake and Kendrick’s tension is great for the genre.

That said, one of the most interesting dynamics in this ongoing feud is how the general public perceives Drake. Despite his massive success, there’s a lingering question—has America fully embraced Drake again? While he still commands the charts and sells out arenas, some fans feel like his reputation took a hit during his battle with Kendrick. His decision to respond to Kendrick through subliminals instead of direct diss tracks rubbed many hip hop purists the wrong way, leading to accusations that he was scared to go bar-for-bar with Kendrick. Others believe his recent commercial success proves that the average listener cares more about the music than the beef.

Meanwhile, new artists continue to emerge, but very few seem capable of reaching the level that Drake and Kendrick have established. The music industry has changed, and with the rise of streaming, viral trends, and social media, breaking through and maintaining a long-term career is harder than ever. So the question remains—will we see another hip hop superstar reach Drake or Kendrick’s level anytime soon?

At the moment, the answer seems unlikely. The rap game is in a transitional phase, with many younger artists struggling to carve out distinct identities in an oversaturated market. Drake and Kendrick are in a league of their own, and as long as they continue to push each other, hip hop will remain as competitive as ever.

Ultimately, this battle between Drake and Kendrick isn’t just about music—it’s about legacy. Both artists are writing their chapters in hip hop history in real-time, and their rivalry will be remembered for years to come. Whether you’re Team Drake or Team Kendrick, there’s no denying that their competition is giving us some of the most exciting moments in rap.

So can they ever squash the beef? Maybe, but does hip hop even want that? The culture thrives on these debates, and as long as both rappers keep delivering, fans will continue to argue about who truly reigns supreme. For now, Drake has secured another victory, but with Kendrick lurking in the background, it’s only a matter of time before the next chapter in this saga unfolds.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.