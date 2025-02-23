10 Usher Songs You Need to Hear in 2025: Timeless R&B Classics That Still Shine.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Few artists have mastered the art of longevity like Usher Raymond IV. From the mid ‘90s to the present day, his smooth vocals, impeccable dance moves, and R&B mastery have kept him at the forefront of music. Whether you’re in the mood for romance, heartbreak, or straight-up club bangers, here are 10 Usher songs that still resonate in 2025.

1 . Nice & Slow (1997)

Usher’s “Nice & Slow” is the epitome of sensual R&B, and its impact has only grown over the years. The song, released on his breakthrough album My Way, cemented him as a crooner for a new generation. The intimate, falsetto-heavy vocals and poetic lyricism make it one of the smoothest ballads in his discography.

Listening to it in 2025, the track remains a staple for late-night playlists and slow dances. The soft production, led by Jermaine Dupri, doesn’t feel dated—it instead offers a nostalgic warmth that transports listeners back to classic ‘90s R&B. With modern streaming services bringing back interest in ‘slow jam’ playlists, “Nice & Slow” has remained a go-to for those seeking timeless romance in music.

For newer audiences, the song showcases Usher at his purest—a young man embracing love and passion with heartfelt sincerity. Many modern artists credit Usher for influencing their sound, and “Nice & Slow” remains a prime example of why he’s considered the Prince of R&B.

2 . You Make Me Wanna… (1997)

A song about torn emotions, “You Make Me Wanna…” revolutionized the R&B landscape in the late ‘90s. With its minimalist yet infectious acoustic guitar loop and crisp beats, the track perfectly captured the intensity of being caught between two lovers.

In 2025, this song feels as relatable as ever. Relationship dynamics haven’t changed much over the years, and the emotional tug-of-war Usher describes still resonates with anyone dealing with complicated love affairs. The song’s storytelling remains top-tier, setting a standard for modern R&B confessionals.

Beyond its lyrical depth, the production still holds up, especially with the current resurgence of stripped-down, raw R&B instrumentals in mainstream music. Whether revisited by longtime fans or discovered by Gen Z and Gen Alpha listeners, “You Make Me Wanna…” continues to thrive.

3. U Got It Bad (2001)

From the moment the first acoustic strums hit, “U Got It Bad” is instantly recognizable. This ballad, part of Usher’s 8701 album, is one of the most gut-wrenching love songs ever recorded, detailing the obsessive, all-consuming nature of love.

Fast forward to 2025, and this song remains unmatched in evoking heartbreak and longing. Whether one is experiencing new love, reminiscing about an ex, or scrolling through old text messages, “U Got It Bad” provides a universal soundtrack to emotions that never age.

Modern R&B artists still look to this track as a blueprint for balancing vulnerability with smooth production. Whether through TikTok covers or samples in contemporary songs, “U Got It Bad” continues to be one of Usher’s most revered classics.

4. Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris) (2004)

When Usher dropped “Yeah!”, he unknowingly created one of the biggest club anthems of all time. The fusion of R&B, crunk, and hip-hop produced an energy unmatched by anything else in his catalog.

In 2025, this song is still a must-play at parties, weddings, and festivals. Whether at a nostalgic 2000s-themed event or a club in Las Vegas, the electrifying synergy of Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris remains undefeated. Its beat, infectious hook, and high-energy performance continue to resonate across generations.

While modern club bangers have evolved with electronic and Afrobeat influences, “Yeah!” stands as a reminder of the golden era of early-2000s R&B and hip-hop crossovers. It remains an essential feel-good song that never gets old.

5. Burn (2004)

Following the euphoria of “Yeah!”, Usher delivered an emotional gut punch with “Burn”, a song about realizing when it’s time to let go of a fading love. This track from Confessions is arguably one of the greatest breakup songs in history.

Even in 2025, its message is painfully relevant. Love, heartbreak, and the struggle to move on are timeless experiences, and “Burn” captures them with poetic grace. The song’s powerful build-up, accompanied by Usher’s soaring vocals, keeps it a favorite among fans looking for music to heal their hearts.

Newer artists who explore heartbreak in their music—such as Brent Faiyaz and Giveon—owe a lot to Usher’s emotional depth in tracks like “Burn”. It continues to stand tall as one of the greatest R&B songs ever crafted.

6. Confessions Part II (2004)

A storytelling masterpiece, “Confessions Part II” is one of Usher’s most compelling narratives. The song details the aftermath of infidelity and the difficult process of taking responsibility for one’s actions.

In 2025, with pop culture still obsessed with scandalous relationships and real-life drama, “Confessions Part II” remains a defining track in Usher’s career. The song has aged remarkably well, thanks to its heartfelt honesty and dramatic storytelling.

Listeners today appreciate artists who keep it real, and Usher’s raw confession-style approach here laid the groundwork for many of today’s emotionally vulnerable R&B tracks. The song remains essential listening for fans of deep, introspective music.

7. Love In This Club (feat. Young Jeezy) (2008)

With its futuristic synth-heavy production, “Love In This Club” was a bold departure from Usher’s traditional R&B sound. The song, which celebrates instant attraction in a nightclub, was an undeniable hit upon release.

In 2025, the track still thrives in throwback playlists and continues to be a go-to party anthem. The rise of retro ‘2000s’ nights at clubs has only increased its popularity. The song’s hypnotic beat and smooth delivery remind listeners why Usher remains a versatile hitmaker.

While club music has shifted toward EDM and Afrobeat influences, “Love In This Club” remains a definitive anthem for spontaneous, no-strings-attached romance.

8. There Goes My Baby (2010)

Usher’s “There Goes My Baby” is a vocal masterpiece. This soul-stirring ballad showcases his ability to convey deep emotions with effortless range and control.

In 2025, the song continues to be a go-to for those experiencing unrequited love or reminiscing about lost romance. Its orchestral production and raw passion make it stand out from mainstream R&B’s usual trends.

For Gen Z and Gen Alpha listeners, this song serves as a reminder that R&B isn’t just about catchy hooks—it’s about storytelling, vulnerability, and vocal excellence.

9. Climax (2012)

Usher took a minimalist yet deeply emotional approach with “Climax”, a haunting song about a love that has reached its breaking point.

In 2025, the song still stands as a modern R&B classic. It perfectly blends electronic elements with heartfelt vocals, making it a favorite among alternative R&B enthusiasts.

The song’s subtlety is what makes it powerful. In an era where overproduction dominates, “Climax” remains a masterclass in less-is-more artistry.

10. Bad Habits (2020)

One of Usher’s more recent releases, “Bad Habits”, proves that his magic hasn’t faded. The song reflects on repeating toxic relationship patterns, a theme that never gets old.

As of 2025, it’s still a strong entry in his catalog, showing that Usher continues to evolve with the times. The song resonates with listeners dealing with love cycles they can’t seem to escape.

With new music trends emerging every year, Usher remains a legend whose influence refuses to fade.

Usher’s music is timeless. Whether it’s the classic romance of “Nice & Slow”, the party energy of “Yeah!”, or the emotional weight of “Burn”, his songs continue to resonate with both longtime fans and new listeners. As R&B continues to evolve, his influence is undeniable, making these 10 songs essential for any music lover in 2025.

Let us know which Usher songs are still in your rotation!

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.