The Decline of Law Enforcement: How Political Agendas Are Undermining Public Safety.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Of course, one would think the topic of this missive is common sense, but in this day and age in America, common sense has become uncommon. Take for example… why are Democrats screeching about American taxpayer dollars going to fund terrorist organizations? And how could any elected official throw a childlike temper tantrum demanding folks to “take their hands off their money?” Common sense would say that the money belongs to the American taxpayer, of whom there should be full transparency, respect, and regard. Then again, these are not times of common sense.

So, one would think that law enforcement would indeed comprehend that their duty is to enforce the law. Not too long ago, I spoke at a leadership training seminar held at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Brunswick, Georgia. The topic of my presentation was simply, “The Law,” and it was based upon the essay by French economist Frederic Bastiat of the same name. I began by asking those gathered, the Police Chiefs and Sheriffs, a simple question… what is the law? There were many various responses, so I then just read what Bastiat asserted. See, we as citizens, not subjects, possess a natural right to life, liberty, and property, and the right to protect such. Now, imagine if we all decided to individually provide for our own protection? That in and of itself could lead towards a situation of chaos and anarchy. Therefore, we are citizens, the governed, cede over to the entity called government the ability to provide that consummate protection for all. And that is still as we realize that we as individuals in these United States of America still have a constitutional right to indeed protect ourselves, and it is necessary for the security of a Free state… the words of the Second Amendment.

However, what happens when law enforcement decides that they do not want to enforce the law, even worse, when elected officials decide as well?

And so is the situation in America where we find law enforcement agencies playing politics, with our safety, and deciding that they will not enforce immigration law. This has been going on for far too long and this assertion of being a “sanctuary” state or city is unlawful. Just recently, as reported by Breitbart News, the City of Dallas Police Department has stated that they will not support the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (there’s that word again) in deportations of criminal illegal immigrants, or illegal immigrants period. I reside in Garland, Texas, which is in Dallas County. This has a collateral effect upon my safety and security. We already are very aware that the violent Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, exists in the city of Dallas. What is the purpose of law enforcement when they “cherry pick” what is the law to enforce, obviously based upon some delusional ideological agenda?

And this is not just an issue with the major blue cities that sadly exist in Texas—Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. We have an East Texas Sheriff by the name of Larry Smith, of Smith County, who last week in a panel discussion confided that he would not be supporting ICE efforts…and that he would openly warn illegals of what East Texas counties to avoid. It appears that Sheriff Larry Smith is unaware that a Sheriff is an elected constitutional officer, not an ideologue. As for the Dallas PD, that is more an issue of the Dallas City Council rather than the Chief of Police, as well as the Dallas City Manager.

We are seeing this happen all over the Country, leftists disregarding the rule of law in favor of their progressive, dangerous agenda that places the lives of law-abiding American citizens last. Not only do these leftists dismiss the law, they undermine the duty and mission of law enforcement, reduce their manning, and then seek to disarm the legal citizens. And somehow, they expect us to do nothing, shut up, and be forced into fear and servitude while allowing mass illegal immigration, criminals, and terrorists to freely roam our streets.

And not only that, we are now dealing with a situation where our very own Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) may have been the source of an operational leak aiding and abetting Tren de Aragua members in Aurora, Colorado. On the battlefield this is regarded as an act of treason, and the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) still deems this as an offense punishable by death. Here in America, these elected officials, administrative bureaucrats, and law enforcement “leaders” are guilty of nothing less. As a matter of fact, I would deem it more nefarious because they are endangering the lives of citizens and the security of our homeland.

Border Czar Tom Homan had it right: these individuals should be arrested as they themselves are breaking the law. Attorney General Pam Bondi has it right, suing these cities and states that are harboring illegals against the law. Why should American taxpayers provide funding to jurisdictions for law enforcement, when they are not enforcing the law? Now of course, some deranged leftist will try and justify the unjustifiable. Remember we started off with the discussion of the absence of common sense.

We are all familiar with the saying, “take matters into your own hands,” or “take the law into your own hands.” If the American people are forced into a situation where their elected leaders and law enforcement are not enforcing the law, then what recourse do they have? There are consequences for not fulfilling your duty of enforcing the law, that means, the law must be enforced against these individuals who are clearly in violation of protecting our sovereignty, and domestic tranquility… words from the preamble of the U.S. Constitution.

The Decline of Law Enforcement: How Political Agendas Are Undermining Public Safety.