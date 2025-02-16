Bird Flu Hype: Are We Being Fooled Again Like with COVID-19?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 2

(ThyBlackMan.com) Amidst the flurry of Executive Orders, the media’s responses to Trump’s bombastic statements, his cabinet nominees and “pop culture” distractions, we are missing the fact the miscreants and overlords are trying to replicate their fearmongering about the Bird Flu. There is an old saying, “fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.” We need to take note of this saying and contemplate what this means with regard to the ongoing Bird Flu hype and apply it to our lives.

When you look beyond the propaganda, and peek behind the rhetoric and fear porn curtains about the H5N1 virus (aka Bird Flu) please keep this fact in mind, the United States has a population of over three hundred million population; but thus far as of this writing, there have been only sixty-eight (68) reported deaths from the H5N1 virus! Let this sink in sixty-eight! H5N1 is a disease that impacts wild fowl but in the US it is mostly commercial chicken farms. There are a few cases of infections between wild birds and animals but this is extremely rare. Bird to human infection is even rarer. Yet the fraudsters in public health, science with the backing of the corporate media and Big Pharma are treating H5N1 as if it is the next Bubonic Plague. Is Bird Flu another example of gain of function research bio-weaponry, biological warfare?

This is the same thing they did with COVID. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me! When I say fool me once, fool me twice I am referring to the fact the vast majority of the “information” about COVID was false. Even now we’re discovering the circumstances of COVID’s origins are not what they originally told us. Just recently the US CIA, an agency not known for its veracity (think Osama bin-Laden, Weapons of Mass Destruction, Russia-gate to name a few) stated that COVID probably originated from a lab leak! Think about this for a moment, when the notion that COVID was the result of illegal Gain of Function research and or clandestine “scientific action” it was denounced, mocked and derided. Claims of disinformation and “conspiracy theorist” were launched against anyone who dared to question the “official” COVID orthodoxy and narrative. People who merely asked questions about the official narrative/orthodoxy were deplatformed on social media, threatened with loss of license, certification, employment and were marginalized and ostracized.

The global one-percenter crowd like Bill Gates, the Rockefeller Foundation, WEF, WHO etc. financed, created, embraced and promulgated the COVID narrative around the world, then they launched a global scare campaign designed to terrify us and make us fall for their okey-doke about Operation Warp Speed and the safety and efficacy of their inoculations. As it turns out these remediations are now proving to be ineffective people who took the jab still got sick and dangerous.

They fooled us about the lethality and extensiveness of the infections. They duped us into believing a planet with a growing population of over eight billion people (a billion = one thousand million) was in acute danger from a so-called virus which infected only about seven hundred five million and killed seven million people most of whom were elderly with compromised immune systems, chronic conditions and comorbidities! These numbers do not add up to a global epidemic or plague!

According to worldometer an extremely well researched and highly accurate Website, of the approximately seven hundred five million infected by “COVID” over six hundred seventy-five million recovered! In other words the misanthropes deliberately overhyped COVID to push their repurposed cancer treatments placing potential profits (as of 2023 Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Sinovac made over ninety billion dollars in profits) over people’s health and safety. Keep in mind they were granted emergency authorization and use which exempted them from liability and loss. Keep in mind they told us the shots were free, safe and effective, none of which proved to be true!

As of this writing three thousand five hundred-eighty published studies and peer reviewed journals have been released detailing the adverse side effects including injuries, disabilities and deaths following the introduction of the COVID inoculations. Yet not one pharmaceutical company executive, board member, chief scientific officer, politician, physician, scientist or hospital has been held accountable and more than likely none will be! Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.

The misanthrope’s playbook is slender and slim because they work! They keep doing the same things over and over again. The so-called AIDS remediation AZT which was pushed by Anthony Fauci the same Anthony Fauci who pushed the COVID jabs (who was given a blanket pardon by Joe Biden before he left office) was a disaster. It proved lethal. So don’t allow them to dupe us again about the H5N1 virus. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me!

